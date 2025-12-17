Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto stay bold and bright with new 'Luminous' jersey for 2026

Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto have revealed a typically eye-catching new 'Luminous' kit for the 2026 season and their 10th anniversary as a Women's WorldTour team.

With a multitude of colours, the dark purple, turquoise, pink, coral and red jersey – which the teams say "create a unique light refraction effect" – will be seen in action as early as January 4 at the X2O Trofee cyclocross round in Baal, with Zoe Bäckstedt.

"In our 10th anniversary, we’re returning to our roots with a kit design that represents what we want to be: a beacon for talented bike racers and an inspiration for riders across the world," said team co-owner and marketing manager, Beth Duryea.

The team’s Canyon Aeroad CFR race bikes will feature the same design, once again thought up by brand designer Mckenzie Sampson, who also came up with the 2025 jersey.

"I find it fascinating how young, diverse riders from all corners of the globe have an opportunity with Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto to break into the world of professional cycling," said Sampson.

"That opportunity is what motivates riders to get out of bed to train in winter, and what inspires riders to keep pushing right to the finish line. That hope and that light is what I wanted to illustrate with this year’s kit."

In 2025, Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto finished fifth in the UCI rankings, with 15 victories to their name, their most since 2019; however, only two of these were at the WorldTour level.

Following up on winning the Tour de France Femmes with Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney was always going to be tough, but the Polish rider did finish on the GC podium once again.

They've announced no new signings yet for 2026. However, after bringing in six last year and only seeing two depart, they still have 16 riders confirmed for the coming season, with Niewiadoma-Phinney, Chloé Dygert and Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig as headline stars.