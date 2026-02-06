Ally Wollaston continues flying start to season as she clinches New Zealand national road race title

Ally Wollaston (FDJ United-SUEZ) continued her stellar run through the start of the season on Friday, this time winning New Zealand's road race title, which means she will be heading back to Europe with the black and white silver fern jersey in her suitcase.

Wollaston, who crossed the line first in three of the four days of Women's WorldTour racing in Australia in January, has already twice won the U23 national road race title, took the top spot ahead of Mikayla Harvey (SD Worx-Protime) and Kate McCarthy (Hamilton City Cycling.

The 25-year-old had warned in Australia, after racking up another victory at the Mapei Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, that while the 13 laps of the ten-kilometre circuit suited her, without teammates, it was going to be an unpredictable race. However, it would hardly come as a surprise that Wollaston came out on top, given the clearly powerful form she was carrying into the event.

"Taking the jersey back with me to Europe was a really big goal for me," said Wollaston.

"I love this loop. It feels like my backyard and I have trained here so much in my career. It was such a great environment out racing today."

Wollaston claimed the victory from a group of seven, which, along with her fellow podium placers of Harvey and McCarthy, included Henrietta Christie (EF Education-Oatly), Ella Wyllie (Liv AlUla Jayco), national cyclocross champion and Gravelista winner Sharlotte Lucas (Liv New Zealand), as well as fellow gravel cyclist Charlotte Clarke.

"It was a tight-knit group, and no one was skipping turns," said Wollaston. "Kudos to the girls who all threw the kitchen sink at it today and I was blown away that I was there for the final two laps."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The FDJ United-SUEZ rider made a move on the final climb near the line of the Cambridge course, kicking away from her rivals early and continuing the burst of speed for a clear-cut victory. Harvey and McCarthy both crossed the line 3 seconds back aldon with Christie in fourth.



In the U23 women's category Ava Maddison (Meridian Bikebug) took the road race title ahead of time trial winner Kirsty Watts (Meridian Bikebug). The elite and U23 men's races will play out on Saturday, taking in 20 laps of the same 9.6km course.