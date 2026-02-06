Ally Wollaston continues flying start to season as she clinches New Zealand national road race title

Group of seven gets away early in the race and FDJ United-SUEZ rider jumps on final climb to line to take emphatic victory

New Zealand road race title winner Ally Wollaston (FDJ United-SUEZ) is congratulated by time trial winner Ella Wyllie (Liv-AlUla-Jayco)
(Image credit: Russell Jones / Cycling New Zealand)

Ally Wollaston (FDJ United-SUEZ) continued her stellar run through the start of the season on Friday, this time winning New Zealand's road race title, which means she will be heading back to Europe with the black and white silver fern jersey in her suitcase.

Wollaston, who crossed the line first in three of the four days of Women's WorldTour racing in Australia in January, has already twice won the U23 national road race title, took the top spot ahead of Mikayla Harvey (SD Worx-Protime) and Kate McCarthy (Hamilton City Cycling.

