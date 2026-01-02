Market mess sees transfers continue into January as Louis Barré signs for Visma-Lease a Bike

The impact of an overcrowded transfer market, late major moves and team uncertainty is continuing into the new year, with late transfers being announced in January, the latest being Louis Barré signing for Visma-Lease a Bike.

French puncheur Barré is a victim of the Lotto Intermarché merger, which has seen several riders out of contract late in the season. Despite being one of Intermarché-Wanty's best performers in 2025, Barré wasn't brought over to the newly merged team, and seemingly had some delay finding a new home, with his arrival at Visma only announced on Thursday, January 1.

The Frenchman isn't the only Intermarché rider to have his fate confirmed late on, with former teammate Kobe Goossens also announcing his retirement on Thursday at only 29.

Late moves in January aren't unheard of, but the market chaos in 2025 – with mergers and promotion/relegation meaning there were many more riders than spots available – has shifted the transfer period forward, with things still shaking out in the new year.

Moves for riders like Oscar Onley came later than expected as decisions were only made right at the end of December, and we still don't have confirmation on the destination of riders like Derek Gee-West. Uncertainty around big riders also trickles down to other riders, as teams don't know what budget they will have.

Despite what may have been a nerve-wracking late move, Barré will arrive at Visma as an added Classics and stage-winning option who will thrive in the hilly Classics. In 2025, he impressed with top 10s on stages at the Critérium du Dauphiné and Tour de Romandie, and sixth at the stacked French National Championships. He has signed a contract through to the end of 2028.

"The team’s story and the plans they have really convinced me," the 25-year-old said. "Team Visma–Lease a Bike is one of the best teams in the world, and I believe that with the support and structure here I can make significant progress. The team is innovative in every area: nutrition, equipment, training camps, and more. I want to challenge myself, and I think this is where I can become the best version of myself."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The team's head of racing Grischa Niermann added: "Louis caught our eye during the tougher one-day races. He achieved some great results there, and he also showed himself in the Dauphiné. He is still relatively young and has good potential for growth. We believe he can continue to develop within our team and see him as a strong addition to our lineup for the demanding hilly classics."

Barré's arrival brings Visma's roster up to 29 riders, so there is scope to sign one more rider for 2026, though they only had 29 riders in 2025, so the roster may be complete.

Though we're into January now and the racing season begins in a matter of days, the results of a chaotic 2025 transfer market will continue to rumble on into the new year, with more contract situations still to be resolved, and more retirements possible as riders give up their searches for new jobs.