Jayco-AlUla complete 2026 men's team with Rudy Porter, back from injury, and merger victim Dries De Pooter

Australian team set with 29 riders for the coming season

TIRANA, ALBANIA - MAY 07: Davide De Pretto of Italy and Team Jayco AlUla during the 108th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2025, Team Presentation / #UCIWT / on May 07, 2025 in Tirana, Albania. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Jayco-AlUla at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jayco-AlUla have confirmed the finalisation of their 2026 roster of 29 riders with two late signings: Rudy Porter returns after a season away from the WorldTour while rehabilitating a pinched artery in his left leg, and Dries De Pooter joins the team from Intermarché-Wanty, who work to complete their merger with Lotto.

Leaving the team are Michael Hepburn, Campbell Stewart and Welay Hagos Berhe.

After three full seasons in the WorldTour and two Grand Tours in his legs - the Giro d'Italia in 2024 and Vuelta a España this year - De Pooter is destined to be a part of Jayco-AlUla's team for the Spring Classics.

Porter, who turns 25 next week, had a strong under-23 season with Trinity Racing in 2022, finishing second overall in the Course de la Paix and fourth overall in the Alpes Isère Tour. However, after his first neo-pro season, he began to have problems with his left leg, and ended his season in May. By the end of 2024 his doctors finally solved the problem of a pinched artery with a Botox injection into his psoas muscle.

Jayco-AlUla 2026 roster

  • Pascal Ackermann (Israel-Premier Tech)
  • Koen Bouwman
  • Amaury Capiot (Arkea-B&B Hotels)
  • Filippo Conca
  • Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)
  • Dries de Bondt (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale)
  • Dries de Pooter (Intermarché-Wanty)
  • Davide de Pretto
  • Robert Donaldson
  • Paul Double
  • Luke Durbridge
  • Felix Engelhardt
  • Anders Foldager
  • Patrick Gamper
  • Alan Hatherly
  • Asbjørn Hellemose
  • Christopher Juul-Jensen
  • Jelte Krijnsen
  • Michael Matthews
  • Hamish McKenzie (Hagens Berman Jayco)
  • Luka Mezgec
  • Kelland O'Brien
  • Ben O'Connor
  • Finlay Pickering (Bahrain Victorious)
  • Luke Plapp
  • Rudy Porter (none)
  • Mauro Schmid
  • Jasha Sütterlin
  • Andrea Vendrame (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale)
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

