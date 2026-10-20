Belgian climber makes rare switch from Soudal-QuickStep to Lotto-Intermarché

News
By
Published

Mauri Vansevenant signs two-year deal to join the same team for which his father, Wim, also raced

VARESE, ITALY - OCTOBER 06: Mauri Vansevenant of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step reacts after the 105th Tre Valli Varesine 2026 a 196.1km one day race from Busto Arsizio to Varese on October 06, 2026 in Busto Varese, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Mauri Vansevenant at Tre Valli Varesine 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)
0

Belgian climber Mauri Vansevenant is swapping Soudal-QuickStep for Belgium's other WorldTour team, Lotto-Intermarché, on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old has been with QuickStep since turning pro in 2021 and has three wins to his name – the 2021 GP Industria e Artigianato, a mountain stage of the 2023 Tour of Oman, and a stage of the 2024 Tour of Luxembourg.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.