Belgian climber makes rare switch from Soudal-QuickStep to Lotto-Intermarché

Belgian climber Mauri Vansevenant is swapping Soudal-QuickStep for Belgium's other WorldTour team, Lotto-Intermarché, on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old has been with QuickStep since turning pro in 2021 and has three wins to his name – the 2021 GP Industria e Artigianato, a mountain stage of the 2023 Tour of Oman, and a stage of the 2024 Tour of Luxembourg.

This year, he finished seventh at Amstel Gold Race and was fifth from the break on stage 12 of the Vuelta a España. He's moving to Lotto, the team his father, Wim Vansevenant, rode for between 2003 and 2008.

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"Lotto-Intermarché is a team with so much history. Over the years, so many talented riders and team leaders have come through its ranks. For me, that's the best proof of the quality of the work being done here," Vansevenant said.

"That's a team I want to be part of. I see my future here. I believe just as strongly in the team's character as I do in the project itself.

"It's not about being part of a huge organisation, but about that family atmosphere. I could already see during the season that there's a really good atmosphere within the team, and I know that's when I can get the very best out of myself."

Riders moving between the two biggest Belgian teams is a relatively rare sight. Pascal Eenkhorn went the other way last year, while Philippe Gilbert's 2019 switch to Lotto was the second-most recent transfer between the two. Looking back another three years, Nikolas Maes and Laurens De Plus went in opposite directions.

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Vansevenant is the 10th rider on the incoming list for Lotto next year as their roster gets a major makeover.

French climber Guillaume Martin heads the additions, while Colombian sprinter Juan Sebastián Molano is also joining the team. Meanwhile, homegrown stars Arnaud De Lie and Lennert van Eetvelt move elsewhere.

Vansevenant said he's looking forward to a new challenge with Lotto, noting that he hopes to win a Grand Tour stage while also targeting the Classics.

"Having something new to prove is always a good thing in a career. I've been around for quite a while now.

"I still believe that winning a stage in a Grand Tour is within my capabilities," he said.

"And of course, the Ardennes Classics remain a major priority for me. The Amstel Gold Race, Liège-Bastogne-Liège… Along with the Tour of the Basque Country and other races at that level. Those are the races where I still want to achieve results.

"At the same time, after seven years at the highest level, I'm also more than happy to support the younger generation at Lotto-Intermarché. I know how to position myself in the peloton and how races unfold. I'm happy to pass on that knowledge. I think that's how we can make each other stronger."

Team CEO Jean-François Bourlart praised Vansevenant's offensive racing style, calling him an "important addition" to the squad and saying he can also help the team's younger climbers, such as Jarno Widar.

"With his attacking style of racing, Mauri is a perfect fit for our team. He will be an important addition to our roster, particularly in the Ardennes Classics. He has already proven his qualities in those races over the past few years," he said.



"We are convinced that he can take further steps and achieve strong results within our team."

"At the same time, he brings valuable experience to our young group of climbers. We don't just develop talented riders; we also surround them with experienced riders who can help them take the next step. Mauri will play an important role in that process."

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