'Pressure makes diamonds' – Mark Renshaw embraces challenge of building Tour de France sprint project for Olav Kooij at Decathlon CMA CGM

News
By published

Former expert lead-out rider takes aim at delivering stage wins and green jersey at French team's home Grand Tour

(From 2L) Decathlon-CMA CGM&#039;s Dutch cyclist Olav Kooij, French rider Paul Seixas and French rider Antoine L&#039;Hote attend the presentation of the new Decathlon CMA-GGM cycling team at the Decathlon Campus in Villeneuve-d&#039;Ascq, northern France on December 11, 2025. (Photo by Francois LO PRESTI / AFP via Getty Images)
Kooij (left) at Decathlon CMA CGM's team presentation in Lille (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sprint expert Mark Renshaw is already embracing the pressure of trying to guide Decathlon CMA CGM's star signing, Olav Kooij, and his new lead-out train towards stage victories and a green jersey at the Tour de France.

Officially starting his role on January 1, Renshaw has been brought across from XDS Astana to guide the French team's latest project, built around their signing of Dutch fastman Kooij from Visma-Lease a Bike.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.