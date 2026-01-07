'By just being angry' - Ben O'Connor hopes mentality shift will offer return to top form in 2026 after 'annoying year'

Australian GC challenger heads into 2026 searching for momentum, but more importantly, a clear mindset

PEYRAGUDES, FRANCE - JULY 18: Ben O&amp;apos;Connor of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla crosses the finish line during the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 13 a 10.9km individual time trial stage from Loudenvielle to Peyragudes 1561m / #UCIWT / on July 18, 2025 in Peyragudes, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
O'Connor took a singular but sizeable win in 2025 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Twelve months ago, Ben O'Connor had just closed the chapter on the best season of his career to date.

The Perth-native, who joined Jayco-AlUla at the beginning of 2025, was a standout performer at the 2024 Vuelta a España, clinching second in the overall standings after winning stage 6 and holding onto the maillot rojo right up until the second-to-last day of the Grand Tour. He backed that up with a silver medal in the UCI World Championships road race in Zurich, the best of the rest behind an untouchable Tadej Pogačar.

In the year that followed, O'Connor faced ecstatic highs and deflating lows as he chased another season that matched his 2024 achievements. A stage 18 Tour de France win proved to be his only victory of the campaign, though. An unfortunate crash checked his GC ambitions in France before the opening day's racing had even concluded - he would eventually finish a respectable 11th, two minutes down on the top-10 - and his Vuelta a España campaign come to a premature end altogether for the same reason.

Knowing when to be angry and when to reset

This journey to rediscover his top level has brought out a ruthless streak in O'Connor, one that isn't afraid to get worked up in the wake of setbacks.

When the Australian was thrown over his handlebars with 5km remaining on the opening stage of the Tour de France, inflicting more than a few scratches, his route back to stage victory 19 days later was one spurred on by "being angry" at himself.

COURCHEVEL - COL DE LA LOZE, FRANCE - JULY 24: Ben O&amp;amp;apos;Connor of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 18 a 171.5km stage from Vif to Courchevel - Col de la Loze 2298m / #UCIWT / on July 24, 2025 in Courchevel - Col de la Loze, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

O'Connor celebrating his second career Tour de France stage victory at the summit of the Col de la Loze last July (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

"I was just furious. It's really depressing. It just makes you angry when things unravel where it's not your fault, which is what cycling is, but knowing that you still can perform and do something in the race, the framework was there, and you just throw it away," he recalled.

The Jayco-AlUla rider switched up his approach and targeted stage wins via breakaways, something he defines as "by far the most enjoyable way to race the Tour."

In comparison, targeting the overall classification, in O'Connor's eyes, "actually sucks" because "it's a fantastic race, until it's not".

He continued: "If you left the race having only that one opportunity and you blew it, it would be so frustrating. What a failure it would be at the Tour, and that's kind of how I see it now, to set yourself expectations. Going into things tooth and nail, and by just being angry."

It's this fired-up approach, paired with ensuring he carries momentum when it arrives but not blindly chasing it, that O'Connor hopes will steer his 2026 in the right direction.

Speaking off the back of an introspective few months, O'Connor said: "The main thing for next year is keeping momentum, carrying it throughout. I think in general, I stay quite consistent. So once you get to that point, just take it with you.

"If that doesn't happen, you reset, and actually reset fully, so your body is ready to then get back to that point. Objectives, then aims, will follow."

From an environment point of view, the Australian has naturally settled in quickly at WorldTour's only Australian-licensed team. And while O'Connor credits the impact of the characters in the team car at Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, what had taken a few years to foster at the French squad has already blossomed at Jayco.

"There's emotional, and there's understanding of emotions and people, how they work. It's been great this year, at least on that side of things," O'Connor added, while highlighting the value of having compatriot Mathew Hayman in the team car.

Having only signed a two-year contract with Jayco-AlUla, it makes 2026 a contract season, but O'Connor seems unfazed by the topic.

"It's just part and parcel of cycling, it comes around. It doesn't really change what happens. I know my calibre as a rider, so it's not really something that you need to think about."

"It's not like I'm going to struggle for a job, and that's not really what I'm thinking about either," he remarked.

Putting his key motivation down to that winning feeling over contracts and financial gain, O'Connor added: "Success is what carries the contract allure, that's why I train and work. I actually have huge credit for domestiques, for hard-working people who are not race winners, because your career is based on hard work and selflessness towards others. That's a huge, huge sacrifice to make, knowing that you can't actually put your hands up in the air, in most instances, in races.

"I have been lucky enough to have that opportunity. So you just don't want to waste it, because to do that is just such a waste," he added, clearly fired up and keen to make 2026 a year that truly counts.

