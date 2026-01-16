Tom Pidcock unveils spring schedule targeting Strade Bianche, Milan-San Remo, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Pinarello-Q36.5 have unveiled the spring schedule of their star rider, Tom Pidcock, with the British racer targeting a series of WorldTour Classics in March and April, including the Monuments of Milan-San Remo and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Last year, Pidcock kicked off his road racing season at the AlUla Tour, where he took two stage wins en route to an overall victory, before heading to the Vuelta a Andalucía and the spring Classics.

This time around, he'll be based in Spain for his season opener, making his debut at the Vuelta a Murcia on February 13-14 before hitting the part-gravel race, the Clásica Jaén, on February 16.

Pidcock will then race the Vuelta a Andalucía (February 18-22) once again before heading north for the Belgian season opener at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on February 28.

The one-day racing continues in March as Pidcock returns to Strade Bianche (March 7), the race he won in 2023 and finished second last year. Two more Italian races follow, with Milano-Torino (March 18) and Milan-San Remo (March 21). He'll also race the Volta a Catalunya on March 23-29 ahead of the final section of his spring campaign.

Pidcock will round out his spring racing block with a trip to Belgium and the Ardennes Classics. A return to De Brabantse Pijl (April 17), which he won in 2021, will be followed by a trip to another race he's won before, Amstel Gold Race (April 19). The Ardennes triple is completed by appearances at La Flèche Wallonne (April 22) and Liège-Bastogne-Liège (April 26).

"My schedule stays quite similar to previous years," Pidcock said. "But adding in some new races to keep things fresh. But also to give time to training blocks and periodisation to make sure I am ready for the races that matter most!"

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2026 is Pidcock's second year with Pinarello Q36.5 after moving on from Ineos Grenadiers last winter. Last season, he finished on the podium of the Vuelta a España, his best Grand Tour performance to date, and also won stages at the Vuelta a Andalucía and Arctic Race of Norway.

This year, he'll be joined by a host of new faces at the Swiss squad, with Fred Wright, Sam Bennett, Eddie Dunbar, and Quinten Hermans among the notable additions to the ProTeam.