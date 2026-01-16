Tom Pidcock unveils spring schedule targeting Strade Bianche, Milan-San Remo, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège

'My schedule stays quite similar to previous years. But adding in some new races to keep it fresh' says British racer

Pinarello-Q36.5 have unveiled the spring schedule of their star rider, Tom Pidcock, with the British racer targeting a series of WorldTour Classics in March and April, including the Monuments of Milan-San Remo and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Last year, Pidcock kicked off his road racing season at the AlUla Tour, where he took two stage wins en route to an overall victory, before heading to the Vuelta a Andalucía and the spring Classics.

This time around, he'll be based in Spain for his season opener, making his debut at the Vuelta a Murcia on February 13-14 before hitting the part-gravel race, the Clásica Jaén, on February 16.

Pidcock will then race the Vuelta a Andalucía (February 18-22) once again before heading north for the Belgian season opener at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on February 28.

Pidcock will round out his spring racing block with a trip to Belgium and the Ardennes Classics. A return to De Brabantse Pijl (April 17), which he won in 2021, will be followed by a trip to another race he's won before, Amstel Gold Race (April 19). The Ardennes triple is completed by appearances at La Flèche Wallonne (April 22) and Liège-Bastogne-Liège (April 26).

