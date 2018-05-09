Michele Scarponi's family launches foundation in his name
Foundation aims to raise awareness of road safety and change driving habits
A foundation in the name of the late Michele Scarponi – the Fondazione Michele Scarponi – was launched in Italy on Tuesday by the family of the rider killed while training in April last year.
As reported by Tuttobiciweb.it, Scarponi's wife Anna, parents Giacomo and Flavia, brother Marco and sister Silvia set up the foundation in an attempt to change driver behaviour and to promote the message for increased road safety.
Thirty-seven-year-old Scarponi, who turned pro in 2001 and had ridden for Astana since 2014, was killed while training near his home in Filottrano, in Italy's Marche region, on April 22 last year, after he was struck by a van.
"Our roads aren't safe. They're unsafe," Marco Scarponi said at a sportif ride in Filottrano in April, which saw 2,000 riders taking part in his brother's memory. "This isn't a civil country if it allows an average of 15 people to be killed every day in road accidents. We don't need to be cycling champions but champions of civil behaviour out on the roads."
The foundation will begin activities during the Giro d'Italia, which runs until May 27.
