Teams confirm fractures for two riders injured in kangaroo crash in Tour Down Under

More details of the full consequences of the injuries to riders forced to abandon after the kangaroo caused crash in the last stage of the Tour Down Under have now emerged.

Four riders left the race as a result of the crash, sparked when two kangaroos – one also visibly injured in the incident – ran into the bunch. Leader and eventual winner Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) also went down in the same pile-up but could finally continue.

Dane Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), one of the four to quit along with Alberto Dainese (Soudal-QuickStep), Lucas Stevenson (Australia) and Menno Huising (Visma-Lease a Bike) in the crash, has suffered a fracture in the acromioclavicular joint in his shoulder, as well as a fracture in his hand, DR Sporten reported.

Meanwhile, Visma-Lease a Bike confirmed on Monday that Huising, a second-year pro, had broken his collarbone in the same crash.

It remains to be seen when Bjerg or Huising will be able to return to racing.

Bjerg was nominally due to take part in the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race next Sunday prior to leaving Australia, something which now seems borderline impossible. He was then hoping to go on to the UAE Tour before heading into Europe for a full northern Classics program.

Huising, racing in support of stage 5 winner Matthew Brennan in Australia, did not have a specified next event on his program after the TDU.

