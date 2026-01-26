Teams confirm fractures for two riders injured in kangaroo crash in Tour Down Under
UAE Team Emirates-XRG domestique Mikkel Bjerg suffers fracture in hand, shoulder, Menno Huising breaks collarbone
More details of the full consequences of the injuries to riders forced to abandon after the kangaroo caused crash in the last stage of the Tour Down Under have now emerged.
Four riders left the race as a result of the crash, sparked when two kangaroos – one also visibly injured in the incident – ran into the bunch. Leader and eventual winner Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) also went down in the same pile-up but could finally continue.
Dane Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), one of the four to quit along with Alberto Dainese (Soudal-QuickStep), Lucas Stevenson (Australia) and Menno Huising (Visma-Lease a Bike) in the crash, has suffered a fracture in the acromioclavicular joint in his shoulder, as well as a fracture in his hand, DR Sporten reported.
Meanwhile, Visma-Lease a Bike confirmed on Monday that Huising, a second-year pro, had broken his collarbone in the same crash.
It remains to be seen when Bjerg or Huising will be able to return to racing.
Bjerg was nominally due to take part in the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race next Sunday prior to leaving Australia, something which now seems borderline impossible. He was then hoping to go on to the UAE Tour before heading into Europe for a full northern Classics program.
Huising, racing in support of stage 5 winner Matthew Brennan in Australia, did not have a specified next event on his program after the TDU.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
🇦🇺 #TourDownUnder Unfortunately, Menno broke his collarbone in a crash during the final stage. We wish him a speedy recovery! 🍀 pic.twitter.com/SjT0v7bHOWJanuary 25, 2026
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.