Teams confirm fractures for two riders injured in kangaroo crash in Tour Down Under

UAE Team Emirates-XRG domestique Mikkel Bjerg suffers fracture in hand, shoulder, Menno Huising breaks collarbone

A break during the 2026 Tour Down Under
A break during the 2026 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images)

More details of the full consequences of the injuries to riders forced to abandon after the kangaroo caused crash in the last stage of the Tour Down Under have now emerged.

Four riders left the race as a result of the crash, sparked when two kangaroos – one also visibly injured in the incident – ran into the bunch. Leader and eventual winner Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) also went down in the same pile-up but could finally continue.

