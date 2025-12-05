'Proud of my progression' – Mountain bike world champion Alan Hatherly prepared for sophomore season of WorldTour road racing

South African racer continues to balance road at Jayco-AlUla with MTB in 2026 keeping an eye on race wins and building for the 2028 Olympic Games

'A lot of important lessons this year I learned in the season' says Alan Hatherly (Image credit: Getty Images)

South African Alan Hatherly is one of the world's top racers on the mountain bike, having won each of the two most recent cross-country world titles. However, he's still finding his way in the world of road racing with Jayco-AlUla, having raced his first season at the WorldTour level in 2025.

It was a year that saw him open his account with two podium spots and sixth overall at the season-opening AlUla Tour before claiming the South African national time trial title. Later, he scored 11th and 17th places at the Arctic Race of Norway and Tour of Guangxi, assisting teammate Paul Double to overall victory at the latter.

"I think for the most part, I learned a lot," he said. "I made a lot of progress from race to race. If I look at the way I rode in Guangxi compared to the way I rode in AlUla – obviously, they're different categories and races – I'm quite proud of my progression and the difference I made over the season of racing.

Hatherly enjoyed the one-day races he took in 2025, which included debuts at Strade Bianche, Amstel Gold Race, La Flèche Wallonne, and the Donostia San Sebastián Klasikoa. However, the week-long stage races also counted among his high points of the season, races which he may look to do more of in future.

"The long-term goal is to get Olympic Games in LA in 2028, so I think that that's really the objective – just using the road to obviously explore what I can do as well as lift the base level and shape to transition to mountain bike later on, specifically for those Games."

