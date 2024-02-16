Unbound Gravel schedules first-ever qualifier event in Belgium August 11

US-based Life Time announced they will partner with Flanders Classics to designate a first-ever qualifier event for Unbound Gravel in 2025. Heathland Gravel, set for August 11 in Maasmechelen, Belgium, will provide 50 qualifier spots for next year’s Unbound Gravel in Emporia, Kansas.

Half of those entries will be awarded to riders based on performance in the 160-kilometre (100-mile) long event, with the balance distributed using a random draw. The pair of heavy-hitter organisers did not confirm details of the qualifier positions, such as a split among gender or age groups.

In the 19-year history of Unbound Gravel, the iconic 200-mile gravel race, which offers four other ride distances, will offer limited entries through a new process other than their own lottery or with the guaranteed spots reserved for invited elite pros in the Life Time Grand Prix series.

“By combining the unmatched reputation and experience of our organizations, we are building a truly unique concept. Unbound Gravel is to gravellers what Kona in Hawaii is for triathletes: a monumental sporting goal and exceptional experience,” Tomas Van Den Spiegel, CEO of Flanders Classics, said in a press release.

“Heathland Gravel in 2024 is the very first and only qualifier event for Unbound Gravel 2025. In Maasmechelen, at least 50 participants will be able to claim their spot for next year. Very exceptional.”

Heathland Gravel takes place in the province of Limburg, where early rounds of the UCI Cyclocross World Cup have been hosted for the past two years. The weekend event begins with social rides, bike expos and live music and culminates on Sunday with a mass start for 160km, 110km and 70km ride distances, with routes passing through Hoge Kempen National Park.

“We have found in Maasmechelen what a gravel event and course needs,” Van Den Spiegel added. “From the start, we immediately dive into the greenery for which the province of Limburg is so well known. We then head to the majestic Mechelse Heide - a renowned tourist attraction, as we cycle through the Heathland. This also explains the choice of the name Heathland Gravel because ‘heide’ is Dutch for ‘heathland.’”

The qualifier process is unique in that any rider who participates in the 160km course has the chance for selection with 25 of the spots reserved in the random draw for Unbound Gravel for 2025. That official lottery draw will be announced in the afternoon after riders complete Heathland Gravel, according to the Heathland Gravel website.

“We are honoured to be working with renowned Flanders Classics as we expand accessibility to Life Time Unbound Gravel with this first-ever European qualifying event’, said Kimo Seymour, president of Life Time Events. “Tomas and the entire Flanders Gravel team produce incredible cycling experiences, and we are excited to grow the reach and appeal of our Unbound Gravel across Europe.”

All fields for the 2024 Garmin Unbound Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear, May 31-June 1, are sold out. Entries for the XL event, 350 miles that starts on May 31, were determined with a lottery selection process in December, while the 25-mile to 200-mile distances held a similar lottery selection in January. There are typically 4,000 individuals who take part in Unbound Gravel divisions.

Unbound Gravel, now in its 18th edition as an organised event, has grown to become the preeminent gravel race in the world, with the 200-mile competition challenging Flint Hills now the signature race for the Life Time Grand Prix.