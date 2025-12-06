‘My number one goal is the Classics but also the sprints' - Paul Magnier

Paul Magnier (Soudal-Quickstep) won all five sprint stages at Tour of Guangxi, the final WorldTour stage race in 2025

In his second year of racing at the WorldTour level, Paul Magnier racked up 19 victories in a hugely successful 2025 season, ending with a strong second half of the season. The Soudal-QuickStep rider claimed the second-most wins of any men's rider behind only Tadej Pogačar in 2025.

Looking ahead to next season, Magnier told Cyclism'Actu at the Vélo d’Or awards that he wants to keep progressing through training, aim for the Giro, and above all, focus on the Classics and sprinting.

In 2026, with Soudal-Quickstep having a renewed focus on the Classics and sprints with the departure of Remco Evenepoel, Magnier is ready to step up on the toughest one-day races with his teammates.

“My number one goal is the Classics, but also the sprints. I've discovered a real talent for sprinting, and I'd like to improve in the Classics,” he told Cyclism’Actu.

“This year, we'll have a much stronger team, with riders like [Jasper] Stuyven and [Dylan] Van Baarle. That will allow us to arrive with a solid team, and it's up to me to find my place.”

The 21-year-old is still figuring out where he fits in the cycling world.

“We don't really know, even I don't know exactly yet. But the spirit of the classics suits me well. Tough races are something I love, even if I still have some hurdles to overcome. It really motivates me to try and win a major Classic one day.”

Though Magnier definitely has the Giro d’Italia in his sights for 2026, where he struggled in his Grand Tour debut this year, he does not think that the Tour de France is on his short-term horizon, though he is “eagerly awaiting my participation in the Tour in the coming years.”

When it comes to pressure, Magnier admits that most of it comes from himself.

“I put the pressure on myself. I want to improve and have fun in the Classics. And to have fun, you have to be at the front. That's what I'm going to prepare for next season.”