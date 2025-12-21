Laurens Sweeck is best of the rest with second place finishes in both sand Cyclo-cross World Cups this weekend

Laurens Sweeck (Crelan-Corendon) used his sand expertise to finish second - twice - behind Mathieu van der Poel

Laurens Sweeck (Crelan-Corendon) was the best of the rest after finishing runner-up in both sand UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup events this weekend at Antwerp and Koksijde.

However, the 32-year-old, nicknamed ‘The Sand Man’ was unable to match the pure strength of world champion Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

Unlike his impressive solo ride the previous day, Van der Poel produced a cautious performance in the deep sand dunes of Koksijde and made his winning move at the midway point.

Sweeck overcame Van der Poel’s teammates Niels Vandeputte and Tibor Del Grosso in a last-lap battle to finish runner-up – a repeat of his result the previous day.

“Two weeks ago [without Van der Poel] it was a victory, I'm happy with it,” said Sweeck afterwards.

“It was very hard in the end. I had some good sections in the sand, but the other guys also.

“It was a fight until the end.”

Sweeck has taken 70 victories during a successful cyclocross career, but only one coming this season – at the Superprestige in Niel.

He also won last season in Koksijde and, after placing second the previous day to Van der Poel, was thought to be the seven-time world champion’s biggest challenger.

However, the Belgian found himself chasing back to the leading group through the main sand pit section when Van der Poel launched his winning attack.

As the Dutchman enjoyed his win on the final lap, Sweeck was putting down the power in the podium battle and pulled Van der Poel back to seven seconds at the finish.

“I let myself be dropped away a bit stupidly and I made a few mistakes in the sand myself,” said Sweeck about when the world champion attacked.

“Then I was actually dependent on chasing myself [back to the leading group], the moment Mathieu [Van der Poel] was attacking.

“I did try for a while, but I felt that it was not possible to bring him back at the time. Then you have to focus on a podium place.

“I would have liked to take a few more laps in the lead [of the chasing group], and I succeeded in the end.

“I really made the best passage [in the sand sections] of the whole cross the last lap. I had the feeling that I was taking seconds there.

“I just tried, the advantage of being in the lead is that you can allow your mistakes and that if the rest make mistakes behind you, that is in your favour.

“I think that works out well in the end.”

After a sobering weekend for his rivals in which he took control of both races, Van der Poel said that his opponents have to believe that they can still beat him.

He told Wielerflits after Saturday’s win at Antwerp: "You always have to keep believing in it.

"I have also been in the situation some winters that I could not do anything against Wout [Van Aert]. Then you try to keep believing every race that it will work out.

“It's a bit like that when I ride against Tadej Pogačar on the road. You continue to cherish that hope there."

Coming into the weekend, Thibau Nys (Baloise Glowi Lions) led the overall Cyclo-cross World Cup standings after winning the opening two rounds and finishing runner-up in Namur last weekend.

However, the young Belgian suffered in the sand at Antwerp, finishing 23rd and decided not to start in Koksijde.

That has allowed Sweeck to build an 18-point lead in the overall standings ahead of Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen - Altez Industriebouw).

After winning three successive World Cup rounds Van der Poel sits just 26 points behind Sweeck and could also challenge for the overall.

Sweeck added: “The overall is more and more important at the moment.

“I knew when Mathieu (Van der Poel) was gone today that second will be the highest possible, and it's important with the (overall) points. I was focused on that, and I'm happy that it worked out.

“Two days in second makes a mega difference (to the overall standings). I hope I can continue to draw that line.”