Laurens Sweeck is best of the rest with second place finishes in both sand Cyclo-cross World Cups this weekend

Mathieu van der Poel says that his competitors ‘always have to keep believing in’ beating him

KOKSIJDE, BELGIUM - DECEMBER 21: Laurens Sweeck of Belgium and Team Crelan-Corendon competes during the 19th UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup Koksijde 2025 - Men&amp;apos;s Elite on December 21, 2025 in Koksijde, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Laurens Sweeck (Crelan-Corendon) used his sand expertise to finish second - twice - behind Mathieu van der Poel (Image credit: Getty Images)

Laurens Sweeck (Crelan-Corendon) was the best of the rest after finishing runner-up in both sand UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup events this weekend at Antwerp and Koksijde.

However, the 32-year-old, nicknamed ‘The Sand Man’ was unable to match the pure strength of world champion Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

Sweeck overcame Van der Poel’s teammates Niels Vandeputte and Tibor Del Grosso in a last-lap battle to finish runner-up – a repeat of his result the previous day.

“Two weeks ago [without Van der Poel] it was a victory, I'm happy with it,” said Sweeck afterwards.

“It was very hard in the end. I had some good sections in the sand, but the other guys also.

“It was a fight until the end.”

Sweeck has taken 70 victories during a successful cyclocross career, but only one coming this season – at the Superprestige in Niel.

He also won last season in Koksijde and, after placing second the previous day to Van der Poel, was thought to be the seven-time world champion’s biggest challenger.

“I let myself be dropped away a bit stupidly and I made a few mistakes in the sand myself,” said Sweeck about when the world champion attacked.

“Then I was actually dependent on chasing myself [back to the leading group], the moment Mathieu [Van der Poel] was attacking.

“I did try for a while, but I felt that it was not possible to bring him back at the time. Then you have to focus on a podium place.

“I would have liked to take a few more laps in the lead [of the chasing group], and I succeeded in the end.

“I really made the best passage [in the sand sections] of the whole cross the last lap. I had the feeling that I was taking seconds there.

“I just tried, the advantage of being in the lead is that you can allow your mistakes and that if the rest make mistakes behind you, that is in your favour.

“I think that works out well in the end.”

He told Wielerflits after Saturday’s win at Antwerp: "You always have to keep believing in it.

“It's a bit like that when I ride against Tadej Pogačar on the road. You continue to cherish that hope there."

Sweeck added: “The overall is more and more important at the moment.

“I knew when Mathieu (Van der Poel) was gone today that second will be the highest possible, and it's important with the (overall) points. I was focused on that, and I'm happy that it worked out.

“Two days in second makes a mega difference (to the overall standings). I hope I can continue to draw that line.”

Ben Goddard

Ben raced as an amateur cyclist in the UK from a young age into the senior ranks on the road, track and in cyclocross. He has an NQJ qualification in journalism, and a sports journalism degree, and has spent over 10 years as a news and sports journalist. Ben has been covering cyclocross for media outlets, including Cyclingnews, since 2021 and has been on the ground reporting at World Championships in Zolder, Belvaux, Valkenberg, Dubendorf, and Hoogerheide. Away from cycling as a freelance sports journalist, Ben regularly reports on a range of sports including football, rugby, and snooker amongst others. However, he is happiest whilst reporting on-site at cyclocross races in Belgium and the Netherlands.

