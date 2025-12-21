UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Koksijde: Unstoppable Mathieu van der Poel makes it three wins in a row

World champion extends cyclocross winning streak to 15 races

KOKSIJDE, BELGIUM - DECEMBER 21: Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin-Deceuninck competes during the 19th UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup Koksijde 2025 - Men&amp;apos;s Elite on December 21, 2025 in Koksijde, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceunick) on his way to another World Cup win, this time in Koksijde (Image credit: Getty Images)
Mathieu van der Poel waited until halfway into the race to accelerate away from a five-rider lead group to claim his third consecutive win at the sixth round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Koksijde on Sunday. The win was his fifth career triumph at the Koksijde World Cup and extended his remarkable cyclocross winning streak to 15 races.

Just like Saturday’s win in Antwerp, no one could match the world champion’s pace as he powered away on the course known for its difficult and long sand sections.

But, it wasn’t enough to keep Van der Poel’s power and skills in check as he surged away on the fourth lap, growing his gap lap after lap as he raced towards the finish line.

