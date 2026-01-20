'I'd be disappointed if I didn't win, especially with how much work we put in' – Targeting prologue pays off for Sam Watson and Ineos Grenadiers at Tour Down Under

British rider scorches to victory in Adelaide opener, looks for more success as part of Sam Welsford's lead-out train

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 20: Samuel Watson of Great Britain and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at podium as the Orange Leader Jersey winner during the 26th Santos Tour Down Under 2026 - Prologue a 3.6km individual time trial stage from Adelaide to Adelaide / #UCIWT / on January 20, 2026 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)
Watson on the podium in Adelaide (Image credit: Getty Images)

After preparing specifically with the Tour Down Under prologue in mind, British rider Sam Watson (Ineos Grenadiers) was going to be happy with nothing other than winning, as he did, on the opening day of the 2026 men's WorldTour in Adelaide.

With wins in professional cycling being arguably harder than ever to come by, such is the depth of the field and overall standard of racing, specifically targeting a discipline like a road bike prologue can be a great route to success.

Ineos Grenadiers know Watson can perform to his best on these short individual time trials, where his sprint power and cornering skills are highlighted, just as they were at last year's Tour de Romandie, where he beat the likes of Remco Evenepoel and Stefan Küng to the prologue win.

"Just as I got off the bike, Ethan Vernon came across the line, and he was 0.5 behind me. I knew he’d be a contender, and I nearly didn't even make it to the hot seat. [When Vine finished], obviously, then it was a big sigh of relief for myself. I’m so happy to start the season with a win."

"Tomorrow is a really good opportunity to win another stage. So we go 100% for that," Watson added. "[Welsford has] won here six times in the last two years, so it’s all for him."

James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

