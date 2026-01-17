'I would be surprised if he never rode the Tour of Flanders' - Remco Evenepoel's choice to skip Ronde in 2026 could well change in future, team management say

News
By published

Sports director and former Belgian national coach insists that Tour of Flanders still on Remco's radar in mid-to-long term

Remco Evenepoel
Remco Evenepoel (Image credit: Getty Images)

The seemingly everlasting wait for Belgium's biggest bike racer to take part in Belgium's biggest bike race will continue through 2026, but it could well change further down the line, say some of the management closest to Remco Evenepoel at his new team, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe.

Since turning pro in 2019, the will-he-won't-he saga of Evenepoel's participation in the Tour of Flanders has now filled more than its fair share of column inches in the Belgian media. The second last twist of the soap opera plot came when Evenepoel was spotted training with teammate Gianni Vermeersch in the Flemish Ardennes this off-season - after he'd ruled out participation in the Tour of Flanders in 2026 at the Red Bull media day in December.

That's followed by the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (February 4-8), the Volta a Catalunya (Mar 23-29), Amstel Gold (April 19), Liège-Bastogne-Liège (April 26) and the Tour de France (July 4-26). The World Championships in Canada (September 20-27) also feature. But next year could be a different story…

TOPICS
Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.