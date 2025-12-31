'I will forever be grateful' – Remco Evenepoel says heartfelt goodbye to formative team Soudal-QuickStep ahead of move to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

News
By published

Evenepoel spotted riding Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg in final days as part of Belgian squad

Soudal Quick-Step’s Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel signs in, ahead of the 119th edition of the Giro di Lombardia (Tour of Lombardy), a 238km cycling race from Como to Bergamo on October 11, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
Evenepoel ends a seven-year stint at Soudal-QuickStep (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel penned a tribute to Soudal-QuickStep on Tuesday, bidding farewell to the team where he has spent all of his career so far and ahead of officially becoming a Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe rider on January 1.

Evenepoel, who ended his contract with QuickStep a year early this summer to move to Red Bull, has already started his time with the German team, training and working with them over the winter. However, he is technically still a QuickStep rider until the end of December 31.

The Belgian team immediately put a lot of faith in the rider they saw as the next big star, and during his time with QuickStep, Evenepoel won the Vuelta a España overall, two editions of Liège-Bastogne-Liège, four world titles and many other victories.

Though he may be moving on from the Belgian team, Evenepoel made waves in the Belgian press this week when he was spotted training on the Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg – key climbs in the Tour of Flanders, which Evenepoel has never raced.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.


You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.