'I will forever be grateful' – Remco Evenepoel says heartfelt goodbye to formative team Soudal-QuickStep ahead of move to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

Remco Evenepoel penned a tribute to Soudal-QuickStep on Tuesday, bidding farewell to the team where he has spent all of his career so far and ahead of officially becoming a Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe rider on January 1.

Evenepoel, who ended his contract with QuickStep a year early this summer to move to Red Bull, has already started his time with the German team, training and working with them over the winter. However, he is technically still a QuickStep rider until the end of December 31.

A talented junior who swapped football for cycling and rapidly showed his talents on the bike, Evenepoel was signed by Soudal-QuickStep and Patrick Lefevere straight out of the U19 ranks, turning pro in 2019.

The Belgian team immediately put a lot of faith in the rider they saw as the next big star, and during his time with QuickStep, Evenepoel won the Vuelta a España overall, two editions of Liège-Bastogne-Liège, four world titles and many other victories.

"What a journey," Evenpoel wrote on Instagram. "From being a boy with a dream to becoming a man chasing his dreams."

His post contained a slideshow of his best moments in a QuickStep jersey, from his first wins to various Grand Tour successes and rainbow jersey exploits.

"There are not enough words to describe the past 7 seasons. The victories, the setbacks, the lessons, the people who supported me... I will forever be grateful," he said.

"Grateful for teammates who became friends, for everyone who believed in me, for everyone who made this chapter an unforgettable ride. Thank you. Remco."

Despite his successes at QuickStep, Evenepoel moves on to find a better Grand Tour set-up than exists at the traditionally Classics-focused squad, as he chases a much-wanted Tour de France victory.

Though he may be moving on from the Belgian team, Evenepoel made waves in the Belgian press this week when he was spotted training on the Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg – key climbs in the Tour of Flanders, which Evenepoel has never raced.

There has been debate this winter over whether Flanders could or should be part of Evenepoel's programme for 2026 as he builds towards the Tour de France. Whilst the programme Red Bull announced for him this month doesn't feature the race, his appearance on the race's most important climbs stirred further debate.

However, Red Bull have always been clear that Flanders is not on Evenepoel's programme, and as a Belgian resident, it's not impossible that the two historic climbs were simply part of his training route of choice over the Christmas period.