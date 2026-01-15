'I really need the endurance training' - Mathieu van der Poel skips Benidorm Cyclo-cross World Cup round opting for warm-weather road training camp instead

World Champion to return to cyclo-cross racing for final two World Cups

Mathieu van der Poel has opted to skip the upcoming UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Benidorm to train with his Alpecin-Premier Tech teammates in warm-weather Spain.

The reigning cyclo-cross World Champion is currently leading the World Cup series with 200 points after winning five rounds of the 12-round series. He moved into the series lead after his most recent triumph in Zonhoven.

