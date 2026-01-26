'I feel like a little boy winning his first race!' – Marcel Kittel celebrates first victory in new role as Unibet Rose Rockets sprint coach

Dylan Groenewegen sped to victory on his debut for the ProTeam at Sunday's Classica Comunitat Valenciana

VALENCIA, SPAIN - JANUARY 25: (L-R) Paul Magnier of France and Team Soudal Quick-Step Devo on second place, race winner Dylan Groenewegen of Netherlands and Team Unibet Rose Rockets and Emilien Jeanniere of France and Team TotalEnergies on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 42nd Classica Comunitat Valenciana 1969 - Gran premio Valencia 2026 a 200km one day race from La Nucia to Valencia on January 25, 2026 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Antonio Baixauli/Getty Images)
Groenewegen celebrates his first win with his new team on the podium in Valencia (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Classica Comunitat Valenciana may only have been Unibet Rose Rockets' third race day of the season, and star signing Dylan Groenewegen's first, but they already have their first victory of 2026 in the bag.

The Dutch sprinter, who stepped down from WorldTour team Jayco AlUla to the French ProTeam, beat Paul Magnier and Emilien Jeannière to the line in Valencia. That 78th win of his career was aided by another famous fastman new in the team this year, too.

Unibet Rose Rockets will next hope to boost Groenewegen to victory at the Trofeo Palma (February 1) before he then takes on the Étoile de Bessèges (February 4-8).

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

