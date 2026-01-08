'The queen has returned' - L39ION of Los Angeles confirms US sprinter Skylar Schneider added to 2026 women's squad

News
By published

Roster for US team stands at five women, with Samantha Schneider rejoining sister

Skylar Schneider signed to race with L39ION of Los Angeles in 2021
Skylar Schneider signed to race with L39ION of Los Angeles in 2021, and returns in 2026 after a two-year absence on other teams (Image credit: L39ION of Los Angeles)
Jump to:

Former Pan-American road champion Skylar Schneider returns to L39ION of Los Angeles for a focus on US domestic racing in 2026, with "fire in her eyes and unfinished business on her mind" according to an announcement by the team.

The 27-year-old was one of the original members of L39ION of Los Angeles when the co-ed team took flight with a focus on US one-day races in 2021. She had three prolific seasons with L39ION and one with Miami Blazers, scoring more than 90 podiums across criteriums and road races. Last year she raced on a one-year contract on the Women's WorldTour with SD Worx-Protime before electing to return home.

"Skylar Schneider comes back to the pride with fire in her eyes and unfinished business on her mind! She didn’t come back to settle in. She came back to take over. The queen has returned," was the announcement made late Wednesday by L39ION, owned and operated by brothers Justin and Cory Williams of Williams Racing Development.

L39ION of Los Angeles 2026 women's roster

  • Holly Breck (USA)
  • Joyce Monton (PHI)
  • Alexandrine Obrand (CAN)
  • Samantha Schneider (USA)
  • Skylar Schneider (USA)
Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.