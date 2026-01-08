'The queen has returned' - L39ION of Los Angeles confirms US sprinter Skylar Schneider added to 2026 women's squad

Skylar Schneider signed to race with L39ION of Los Angeles in 2021, and returns in 2026 after a two-year absence on other teams

Former Pan-American road champion Skylar Schneider returns to L39ION of Los Angeles for a focus on US domestic racing in 2026, with "fire in her eyes and unfinished business on her mind" according to an announcement by the team.

The 27-year-old was one of the original members of L39ION of Los Angeles when the co-ed team took flight with a focus on US one-day races in 2021. She had three prolific seasons with L39ION and one with Miami Blazers, scoring more than 90 podiums across criteriums and road races. Last year she raced on a one-year contract on the Women's WorldTour with SD Worx-Protime before electing to return home.

"Skylar Schneider comes back to the pride with fire in her eyes and unfinished business on her mind! She didn’t come back to settle in. She came back to take over. The queen has returned," was the announcement made late Wednesday by L39ION, owned and operated by brothers Justin and Cory Williams of Williams Racing Development.

The women's team will compete as a US domestic elite squad in 2026, with Holly Breck, Samantha Schneider, Joyce Monton, and Alexandrine Obrand joining Skylar Schneider. Breck is the only returning rider from last year's squad, ending the season with fourth at Bucks County Classic and three top 10s in the four-day Gateway Cup.

Sisters Skylar and Samantha Schneider last raced together two years ago for the US-based Miami Blazers, a team which Williams Racing Development folded after the 2025 season. In 2024, Skyler accumulated 28 podiums, which included seven victories and the sprint and individual titles in the American Criterium Cup. However, that year she finished fourth at USPro Criterium, and a return to a US team allows her to focus on the hunt for the elusive national criterium crown.

Skylar moved last year to Europe to race with SD Worx-Protime, her second career stint on the Women's WorldTour. She competed in a swathe of spring Classics in Belgium, the Tour of Britain, and the Baloise Ladies Tour, with her top result a silver medal at the Pan-American Road Championships in the road race, an event she won in 2023.

"I absolutely love criterium racing," Skylar Schneider told Cyclingnews before joining SD Worx.

Samantha Scheider also returns to L39ION after two seasons with the Blazers, where she took second place at the Tour of Somerville in 2024 and took part of 2025 off to give birth to her second child. The duo have continued to work in tandem off the race course as co-owners of a bakery, The Bread Pedalers, in their hometown of West Allis, Wisconsin.

Former L39ION teammates will now be foes in 2026, with three-time USPro criterium champion Kendall Ryan now racing for Caldera Medical x Aurea Racing and 2025 USPro criterium runner-up Alexis Magner moving to EF Education-Oatly.

The men's L39ION lineup will be led by Justin and Cory Williams and Tyler Williams (no relation), the trio back together after Cory and Tyler spent the last two seasons with the Golden State Blazers. The men's team will compete at the UCI Continental status, where they started in the first three seasons from 2021-2023.

L39ION of Los Angeles 2026 women's roster