'I can't place myself that high' – Tadej Pogačar motivated but humble as L'Équipe award places him amongst sporting legends

Tadej Pogačar won a final award and was on the front page of L'Équipe for a final time in 2025 on Monday, with the influential French sports newspaper crowning him the 'Champion des Champions Monde' along with Canadian swimming revelation Summer McIntosh.

Pogačar is only the second cyclist to win the award after Greg LeMond in 1989. He has now won the Tour de France four times and so much else, sparking a debate that we perhaps saw 'peak Pogačar' in 2025. However, he told L'Équipe he is still motivated to do even better.

"There's always room for improvement, to see how I can be even better, how far I can go," Pogačar said.

"So it's not very difficult to stay motivated, even more so when you know I have a long contract with my team and many years ahead of me. And when you have good results, motivation comes easily. It's more complicated when you don't win much or at all."

Pogačar joined names like Michael Jordan, Usain Bolt, Roger Federer, Lionel Messi, Serena Williams, Simone Biles and Novak Djokovic on the roll of honour of the Champion des Champions Monde award. The award is decided by L'Équipe journalists via a vote. Pogačar beat pole vaulter Armand Duplantis and tennis player Carlos Alcaraz to this year's award.

Summer McIntosh won women's Champion des Champions award Monde after winning three gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and four world titles in 2025. She is already one of the greats of women's swimming, like Pogačar in men's cycling.

In the Champion des Champions France award, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot took home a fourth title after her Tour de France Femmes victory this summer, whilst paracyclist Alexandre Léauté also won for a third time.

"​​Honestly, I wouldn't have put myself on that list. I can't place myself that high," Pogačar admitted when L'Équipe gave him his latest trophy.

"I see some really cool names. Champions... I am very honored and happy to be part of this list."

One of the secrets of Pogačar's success is his humility and ability to stay grounded. He is dominating professional cycling like few others before him but still loves riding his bike.

"I don't particularly seek that out," he said of fame, awards and history-making records. "It's what happens, so I accept it, but then I move on.

"I'm 27, I still have time to grow up. But I'm becoming less and less of a "kid" because I'm being judged more and more.

"Everyone needs to do what they love. If you do what you love, you need to savor it. If you approach it like a game, I'm sure it works better for you. It's obviously different from ten years ago, but I still love this sport; it's a part of my life, and I can't imagine doing anything else."

Pogačar is renowned for his aggressive racing and long-range attacks. He has developed in the post-COVID-19 era as nutrition and performance was transformed.

"Why do I attack so far out? Because that's how I win," Pogačar replied to L'Équipe with a laugh.

"If I wait for the sprint, I'm sure not to win. I know I'm lucky to be able to do this, to know the moment in the race when I can go solo. Sometimes it works and I win, sometimes it doesn't and I lose."

Pogačar seems to win with ease but explained there is a lot going on when he goes solo.

"When I attack, I only think about what can help me win, managing my energy, everything... And that's already a lot. It's not a walk in the park!" he said.

"You have to think about how you're feeling, look at the gaps, and anticipate what's coming next. Of course, there are times when you think about something completely different – that's human nature – but most of the time, you're focused on the only way to reach the finish line as quickly as possible."