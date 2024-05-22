Being a 'pioneer' for other East Africans among goal for Jordan Schleck at Unbound Gravel

By
published

'Last year was terrible. It's a good motivation this year' says 21-year-old in Life Time Grand Prix field

Jordan Schleck (Team AMANI) finishes sixth at 2024 Gravel Locos
Jordan Schleck (Team AMANI) finishes sixth at 2024 Gravel Locos (Image credit: @velophoto.tx)

Gravel racing is typically harsh and unforgiving, but Jordan Schleck (Team Amani) has found a way to galvanize any brutal blows, like a DNF at the 2023 Unbound Gravel 200, and turn them into motivation.

A return to Unbound Gravel 200 for redemptive ride is all about ‘keep my head up, finish strong’ and ‘be a pioneer of the team’. It’s a rare statement of leadership for a 21-year-old, but then again, the Uganda rider is a rare gem and is looking for ways to polish his off-road vocation.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).