'To race the highest level of the year, they should come here' – Dutch rider Jasper Ockeloen disappointed by absence of top US racers at UCI Gravel World Championships

Veteran gravel racer understands conflict for many competitors, who opt to stay in US for Life Time Grand Prix

Jasper Ockeloen (Netherlands) takes part in the Social Gravel Ride and a SRAM event from OfftheMap Maastricht, a local adventure bike shop, two days before 2025 UCI Gravel World Championships
Jasper Ockeloen (Netherlands) is one of the veterans of global gravel now, and taking on his second entry in the UCI Gravel World Championships. Last year he finished as the top Dutch rider in 13th position at the 2023 event in Veneto.

While the Dutch rider sees the influx of professional road riders only a positive to elevate racing in gravel, he said he was disappointed many of the US riders did not make the trip to the Netherlands for racing this weekend. So with many of the gravel specialists absent, he has set his focus on managing a large Belgian contingency and a fast track where positioning will rule the day overall.

Among the 260-plus starters for the elite men's 181km race on Sunday, some of the top off-road competitors will include Traka 200 winner Petr Vakoč (Czechia), Mads Wurtz Schmidt and Magnus Bak Klaris (Denmark), and a host of Belgians, among them Niels Vandeputte, Florian Vermeersch, Gianni Vermeersch, Greg Van Avermaet and Toon Aerts.

