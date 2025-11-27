Former Soudal-QuickStep boss Patrick Lefevere leaves hospital after over three weeks of treatment

Former Soudal-QuickStep boss Patrick Lefevere has thanked medical staff for their attention after spending over three weeks in hospital.

Lefevere, 70, did not provide indications of what the illness had been, but he said he was "on the right path" after a lengthy spell of medical treatment.

"To everyone, after 24 difficult days of being seriously ill, I've received the best possible care," Lefevere wrote on an Instagram post.

"I am now allowed to leave the hospital. A long recovery lies ahead but I'm on the right path.

"Thank you to all specialists and nurses for the excellent treatment."

A former pro and sports director since 1980, Lefevere was in charge of Belgium's most successful team of this century, currently known as Soudal-QuickStep, for more than two decades. As had been expected for a year, he handed over his post to new CEO Jurgen Foré last December.

Last March, Lefevere had a much briefer stay in hospital after falling ill in a restaurant. He remained conscious during the incident and was taken to an intensive care unit in Gent University Hospital, but was released the next day.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors