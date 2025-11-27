Former Soudal-QuickStep boss Patrick Lefevere leaves hospital after over three weeks of treatment
No indication given as to exact nature of illness, but Belgian says he is 'on the right path'
Former Soudal-QuickStep boss Patrick Lefevere has thanked medical staff for their attention after spending over three weeks in hospital.
Lefevere, 70, did not provide indications of what the illness had been, but he said he was "on the right path" after a lengthy spell of medical treatment.
"To everyone, after 24 difficult days of being seriously ill, I've received the best possible care," Lefevere wrote on an Instagram post.
"I am now allowed to leave the hospital. A long recovery lies ahead but I'm on the right path.
"Thank you to all specialists and nurses for the excellent treatment."
A former pro and sports director since 1980, Lefevere was in charge of Belgium's most successful team of this century, currently known as Soudal-QuickStep, for more than two decades. As had been expected for a year, he handed over his post to new CEO Jurgen Foré last December.
Last March, Lefevere had a much briefer stay in hospital after falling ill in a restaurant. He remained conscious during the incident and was taken to an intensive care unit in Gent University Hospital, but was released the next day.
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
