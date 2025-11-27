Former Soudal-QuickStep boss Patrick Lefevere leaves hospital after over three weeks of treatment

No indication given as to exact nature of illness, but Belgian says he is 'on the right path'

Patrick Lefevere in early 2025
Patrick Lefevere in early 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Soudal-QuickStep boss Patrick Lefevere has thanked medical staff for their attention after spending over three weeks in hospital.

Lefevere, 70, did not provide indications of what the illness had been, but he said he was "on the right path" after a lengthy spell of medical treatment.

A former pro and sports director since 1980, Lefevere was in charge of Belgium's most successful team of this century, currently known as Soudal-QuickStep, for more than two decades. As had been expected for a year, he handed over his post to new CEO Jurgen Foré last December.

