Former QuickStep CEO Patrick Lefevere taken to hospital after falling ill

Former Soudal-QuickStep CEO Patrick Lefevere was taken to hospital on Wednesday evening after falling ill while having dinner at a restaurant.

The 70-year-old, who ran the QuickStep team from its foundation in 2003 until the end of last season, was taken to Gent University Hospital where he spent the night, according to a report by La Derniere Heure.

Lefevere, who recently attended Omloop Het Nieuwsblad with Soudal-QuickStep, remained conscious during the incident and was taken to the hospital's intensive care unit.

No further information was given on Lefevere's condition. La Derniere Heure reported that he "felt tired this morning" and will undergo further examinations on Thursday to determine the nature of his illness.

On Thursday morning, Het Nieuwsblad reported that Lefevere has now been taken home having possibly suffered from a drop in blood pressure.

Soudal-QuickStep confirmed Lefevere's return home on Thursday, stating that he is "feeling well" and that they hope to welcome him to a race again in the near future.

"After feeling unwell yesterday evening, Patrick Lefevere was taken to hospital in Gent, where he spent the night under medical examination," the team announced on social media.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"This morning, Patrick is feeling well and the team wishes him a speedy recovery and hopes to welcome him soon at one of the races. We kindly ask that you respect Patrick’s privacy at this time."

Lefevere stepped down from his team manager role at QuickStep last December, ending a five-decade career in cycling that began as a professional racer in the late 1970s. Following a short racing career that saw him win Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne and a stage of the Vuelta a España, he turned to a new role as a directeur sportif with teams including Lotto, TVM, MG-GB, and Mapei.

He became manager at Mapei in 1999 and continued in the role when QuickStep was formed in 2003. Lefevere was a driving force behind the team, which has often been the most successful in the sport over the years.

After leaving his role at QuickStep, he was succeeded by Jurgen Foré, a partner at consulting firm Deloitte and the son of 1963 Tour of Flanders winner Noël Foré.