Former QuickStep CEO Patrick Lefevere taken to hospital after falling ill

By
published

Belgian spent Wednesday night in intensive care unit as team announces 'Patrick is feeling well' on Thursday morning

Patrick Levere at the 2025 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
Patrick Levere at the 2025 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Soudal-QuickStep CEO Patrick Lefevere was taken to hospital on Wednesday evening after falling ill while having dinner at a restaurant.

The 70-year-old, who ran the QuickStep team from its foundation in 2003 until the end of last season, was taken to Gent University Hospital where he spent the night, according to a report by La Derniere Heure.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. They write and edit at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

