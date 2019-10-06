Kerry Werner wins elite men's FayetteCross

Image 1 of 10 The Elite Men’s podium 1. Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) 2. Lance Haidet (Donnelly Sports) 3. Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) (Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com) Image 2 of 10 Gage Hecht (Donnelly Sports) took the hole shot. (Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com) Image 3 of 10 The race started out dry and dusty for Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) (Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com) Image 4 of 10 Many of the riders hopped the barriers including all three riders who finished on the podium. Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) leads Curtis White (Cannondale Presented by Cyclocrossworld) and Lance Haidet (Donnelly Sports) (Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com) Image 5 of 10 Curtis White (Cannondale Presented by Cyclocrossworld) leads Gage Hecht (Donnelly Sports) (Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com) Image 6 of 10 A lead group of 5 formed early on including Curtis White (Cannondale Presented by Cyclocrossworld), Gage Hecht and Lance Haidet (Donnelly Sports), Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano), and Michael Van Den Ham (Easton - Giant p/b Transitions) (Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com) Image 7 of 10 Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) starts to open the winning gap (Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com) Image 8 of 10 The front of the race heads up the Specialized Stairs (Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com) Image 9 of 10 There was much talk about World Tour rider Logan Owen (EF Education First) returning to cyclocross after 10 National Champion titles as a Junior and U23, and he did impress with some surges on the long pedaling sections, but ultimately his technical skills seemed a bit rusty as evident by his dismounting and running over the barriers while the riders around him bunny-hopped them. (Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com) Image 10 of 10 Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) handled the muddy conditions of the second half of the race just as well. (Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com)

Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) took victory on day one of FayetteCross, going solo away from a large group in the second half of the hour-long race.

Lance Haidet (Donnelly Sports) took second, 12 seconds down, coming out the strongest in the trailing group that contained third-place finisher Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) and Gage Hecht (Donnelly Aevolo).