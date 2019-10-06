Trending

Kerry Werner wins elite men's FayetteCross

Haidet and White round out podium

The Elite Men’s podium: 1. Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) 2. Lance Haidet (Donnelly Sports) 3. Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld)

(Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com)
Gage Hecht (Donnelly Sports) took the hole shot.

(Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com)
The race started out dry and dusty for Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano)

(Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com)
Many of the riders hopped the barriers including all three riders who finished on the podium. Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) leads Curtis White (Cannondale Presented by Cyclocrossworld) and Lance Haidet (Donnelly Sports)

(Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com)
Curtis White (Cannondale Presented by Cyclocrossworld) leads Gage Hecht (Donnelly Sports)

(Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com)
A lead group of 5 formed early on including Curtis White (Cannondale Presented by Cyclocrossworld), Gage Hecht and Lance Haidet (Donnelly Sports), Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano), and Michael Van Den Ham (Easton - Giant p/b Transitions)

(Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com)
Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) starts to open the winning gap

(Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com)
The front of the race heads up the Specialized Stairs

(Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com)
There was much talk about World Tour rider Logan Owen (EF Education First) returning to cyclocross after 10 National Champion titles as a Junior and U23, and he did impress with some surges on the long pedaling sections, but ultimately his technical skills seemed a bit rusty as evident by his dismounting and running over the barriers while the riders around him bunny-hopped them.

(Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com)
Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) handled the muddy conditions of the second half of the race just as well.

(Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com)

Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) took victory on day one of FayetteCross, going solo away from a large group in the second half of the hour-long race.

Lance Haidet (Donnelly Sports) took second, 12 seconds down, coming out the strongest in the trailing group that contained third-place finisher Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) and Gage Hecht (Donnelly Aevolo).

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kerry Werner (USA) 1:03:39
2Lance Haidet (USA) 0:00:12
3Curtis White (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld 0:00:20
4Gage Hecht (USA) 0:00:31
5Grant Ellwood (USA) 0:01:04
6Spencer Petrov (USA)
7Cody Cupp (USA) 0:01:32
8Andrew Dillman (USA) 0:01:38
9Michael Van den Ham (Can) Easton - Giant p / b Transitions Lifecare 0:02:06
10Logan Owen (USA) 0:02:21
11Tobin Ortenblad (USA) 0:02:35
12Travis Livermon (USA) 0:02:36
13Hector Fernando Riveros Paez (Col) 0:02:49
14Ross Ellwood (USA) 0:03:21
15Allan Schroeder (USA) 0:03:30
16Stephan Davoust (USA) 0:03:42
17Skyler Mackey (USA) 0:04:01
18Brian Matter (USA) 0:04:19
19Alex Morton (USA) 0:04:27
20Josh Direen (USA) 0:04:49
21Joseph Schmalz (USA) 0:05:03
22Jacob Lasley (USA) 0:05:23
23Nicholas Beechan (USA) 0:05:34
24Tyler Cloutier (USA) 0:06:00
25Terol Pursell (USA) 0:06:16
26Rob Sandusky (USA) 0:06:26
27Nathan Barton (USA) 0:06:41
28Kaler Marshall (USA) 0:07:00
29Dylan Postier (USA) Easton - Giant p / b Transitions Lifecare-1 Lap
30Kyle Johnson (USA) -1 Lap
31Ryan Currie (USA) -1 Lap
32Rory Jack (USA) -2 Laps
33Jake Yackle (USA) -2 Laps
34Adam Saban (USA) -3 Laps
35Jeremy Bloyd-Peshkin (USA) -3 Laps
36Michael Potter (USA) -3 Laps
37Brendan Lehman (USA) -3 Laps
38Kobi Gyetvan (USA) -4 Laps
39Rhys Louis (USA) -4 Laps
DNFBrannan Fix (USA)

