Kerry Werner wins elite men's FayetteCross
Haidet and White round out podium
Elite Men: Fayetteville - Fayetteville
Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) took victory on day one of FayetteCross, going solo away from a large group in the second half of the hour-long race.
Lance Haidet (Donnelly Sports) took second, 12 seconds down, coming out the strongest in the trailing group that contained third-place finisher Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) and Gage Hecht (Donnelly Aevolo).
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|1:03:39
|2
|Lance Haidet (USA)
|0:00:12
|3
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:20
|4
|Gage Hecht (USA)
|0:00:31
|5
|Grant Ellwood (USA)
|0:01:04
|6
|Spencer Petrov (USA)
|7
|Cody Cupp (USA)
|0:01:32
|8
|Andrew Dillman (USA)
|0:01:38
|9
|Michael Van den Ham (Can) Easton - Giant p / b Transitions Lifecare
|0:02:06
|10
|Logan Owen (USA)
|0:02:21
|11
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA)
|0:02:35
|12
|Travis Livermon (USA)
|0:02:36
|13
|Hector Fernando Riveros Paez (Col)
|0:02:49
|14
|Ross Ellwood (USA)
|0:03:21
|15
|Allan Schroeder (USA)
|0:03:30
|16
|Stephan Davoust (USA)
|0:03:42
|17
|Skyler Mackey (USA)
|0:04:01
|18
|Brian Matter (USA)
|0:04:19
|19
|Alex Morton (USA)
|0:04:27
|20
|Josh Direen (USA)
|0:04:49
|21
|Joseph Schmalz (USA)
|0:05:03
|22
|Jacob Lasley (USA)
|0:05:23
|23
|Nicholas Beechan (USA)
|0:05:34
|24
|Tyler Cloutier (USA)
|0:06:00
|25
|Terol Pursell (USA)
|0:06:16
|26
|Rob Sandusky (USA)
|0:06:26
|27
|Nathan Barton (USA)
|0:06:41
|28
|Kaler Marshall (USA)
|0:07:00
|29
|Dylan Postier (USA) Easton - Giant p / b Transitions Lifecare
|-1 Lap
|30
|Kyle Johnson (USA)
|-1 Lap
|31
|Ryan Currie (USA)
|-1 Lap
|32
|Rory Jack (USA)
|-2 Laps
|33
|Jake Yackle (USA)
|-2 Laps
|34
|Adam Saban (USA)
|-3 Laps
|35
|Jeremy Bloyd-Peshkin (USA)
|-3 Laps
|36
|Michael Potter (USA)
|-3 Laps
|37
|Brendan Lehman (USA)
|-3 Laps
|38
|Kobi Gyetvan (USA)
|-4 Laps
|39
|Rhys Louis (USA)
|-4 Laps
|DNF
|Brannan Fix (USA)
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
