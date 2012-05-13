Image 1 of 116 _V6O6969 - Stage 4 winners at the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 116 Garmin-Barracuda work for Ryder Hesjedal. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 116 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) in pink at Sulmona. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 116 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) in the maglia rosa. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 116 _V6O6969 - Stage 4 winners at the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 116 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) on the start line in Sulmona. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 116 Peter Stetina and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) before the start. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 116 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) at the start in Sulmona. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 116 Some late checks for Peter Stetina (Garmin-Barracuda). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 116 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) before the start. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 116 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) signs autographs for the tifosi. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 116 Julien Berard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) was aggressive. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 116 Roman Kreuziger (Astana) on the climb to Lago Laceno. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 116 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) in pink. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 116 The peloton headed south into Campania. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 116 The Giro d'Italia peloton. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 116 Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) is a dangerman. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 116 Fabio Felline (Androni-Venezuela). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 116 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) before the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 116 Mark Cavendish (Sky) will be looking to days more suited to his talents. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 116 Matteo Bono (Lampre-ISD) is one of the hardest-working riders in this Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 116 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 116 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) stokes passions on the climb to Lago Laceno. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 116 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) at the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 116 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) crosses the line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 116 Roman Kreuziger (Astana) follows Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 116 Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil-DCM) leads the break. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 116 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the final climb. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 116 Peter Stetina (Garmin-Barracuda) lost his white jersey at Lago Laceno. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 116 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 116 Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Cannondale) leads Ivan Basso. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 116 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 116 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) is now in second place overall. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 116 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 116 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) delighted the tifosi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 116 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) got the fans going. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 116 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) dances to victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 116 Benat Intxausti (Movistar) gave chase but it was in vain. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 116 Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) put in a big stint of pace-setting at the base of the final climb. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 116 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) has yet to show his hand. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 116 Katusha worked for Joaquim Rodriguez. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 116 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) on the climb to Lago Laceno. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 116 A Gianni Bugno fan offers his support to Ivan Basso at Lago Laceno. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 116 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) remains among the favourites. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 116 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) alone at the front of the race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 116 Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale) worked well for Ivan Basso. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 116 Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale) leads the young riders classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 116 Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale) in white on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 116 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) took the spoils. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 116 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) nips ahead of the other overall contenders. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 116 The diminutive Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) was a clear winner. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 116 Benat Intxausti (Movistar) finished second at Lago Laceno. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 53 of 116 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 54 of 116 "Come on Domenico, make us dream," read the banner at Lago Laceno. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 55 of 116 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) is led to the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 56 of 116 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 57 of 116 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) took his first ever stage win at the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 58 of 116 Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) remains in the red jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 59 of 116 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) had plenty of time to celebrate. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 60 of 116 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) wins Lago Laceno. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 61 of 116 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) celebrates his win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 62 of 116 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 63 of 116 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) suffered but retained the pink jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 64 of 116 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) had plenty of support at Lago Laceno. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 65 of 116 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) heads for victory at Lago Laceno. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 66 of 116 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) was a dominant winner. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 67 of 116 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) jumps clear. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 68 of 116 Rabobank before the start. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 69 of 116 Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) signs on. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 70 of 116 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) defended the maglia rosa. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 71 of 116 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) on the day after his stage win. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 72 of 116 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) romped to the win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 73 of 116 The main favourites arrived together 27 seconds down on Domenico Pozzovivo. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 74 of 116 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) receives the kisses and bouquet on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 75 of 116 The pocket rocket Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) wins at Lago Laceno. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 76 of 116 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) can hardly believe it. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 77 of 116 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) won the sprint for third. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 78 of 116 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) stays in the overall lead. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 79 of 116 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 80 of 116 Benat Intxausti (Movistar) comes home in second place. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 81 of 116 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) was exhausted at the finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 82 of 116 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) in the maglia rosa. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 83 of 116 Benat Intxausti (Movistar) went on the attack in the finale. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 84 of 116 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) lives to fight another day in pink. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 85 of 116 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) heads for the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 86 of 116 Liquigas-Cannondale directeur sportif Alberto Volpi. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 87 of 116 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana). (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 88 of 116 Rabobank on the sign-on podium. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 89 of 116 Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) in Sulmona. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 90 of 116 _V6O6969 - Stage 4 winners at the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 91 of 116 Farnese Vini-Selle Italia directeur sportif Serge Parsani with Alfredo Balloni. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 92 of 116 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) dances clear at Lago Laceno. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 93 of 116 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) launches his devastating attack. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 94 of 116 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) was in a race of his own. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 95 of 116 Champagne for Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 96 of 116 The gruppo gathers in Sulmona. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 97 of 116 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 98 of 116 Fabio Baldato and Max Sciandri are part of BMC's management. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 99 of 116 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 100 of 116 Cesare Benedetti (Team NetApp). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 101 of 116 Marzio Bruseghin (Movistar). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 102 of 116 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 103 of 116 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 104 of 116 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) signs on in pink. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 105 of 116 The Giro d'Italia is a brand as well as a race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 106 of 116 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 107 of 116 The peloton gets ready to leave Sulmona. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 108 of 116 Andrey Amador (Movistar) leads the break. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 109 of 116 Ryder Hesjedal and Peter Stetina (Garmin-Barracuda) at the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 110 of 116 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 111 of 116 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) before the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 112 of 116 The winner's trophy was on show at the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 113 of 116 Il trofeo senza fine at the start in Sulmona. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 114 of 116 The crowds gather for the Giro's most southerly stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 115 of 116 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) in pink for the first time. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 116 of 116 At the sign-on in Sulmona. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Diminutive Domenico Pozzovivo finally delivered on his huge climbing ability as he claimed the biggest victory of his career at Lago Laceno in the Giro d'Italia. Having attacked from the lead group on the Colle Molella climb 7km from the finish, the Colnago-CSF team leader quickly gained a 30-second advantage and held on to most of it coming into the finish despite a determined chase by Movistar’s Beñat Intxausti.

The maglia rosa group finished hard on Intxausti’s heels, Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) outsprinting Thomas De Gendt to take third place and a very handy eight-second bonus. That moved him into second place overall, just nine seconds down on Garmin-Barracuda’s Ryder Hesjedal, who finished in the same group despite some struggles on the final climb.

“This seems like a dream,” Pozzovivo told Rai TV. “It’s my first win in the Giro, which was a feat that seemed I was never likely to achieve! I couldn’t give any more in the final two kilometres. But I felt it was going to be my day and it was.”

Pozzovivo thanked the many fans who had come out to support him. “I knew that I would have a lot of fans on the climb and I attacked where a lot of them were gathered. This stage was very close to my heart, as it is not far from my home. Although it wasn’t the most suitable for me, given that the hard section of the climb was so short and also because there was a flatter section beyond the climb to the finish line.”

Hesjedal was also smiling at the finish despite his difficulties heading towards the line. “I made a really big effort on the final climb, but the team was perfect in the way it stayed close to me and together we have succeeded in our objective of keeping the jersey for another day. We did our best and this jersey is a reward for all of us,” said the Canadian.

Just like Saturday’s stage, this was another long day. Although there were only two categorised climbs, the course rolled up and down relentlessly. The break of the day formed with almost 200km remaining to the finish. Andrey Amador (Movistar), Julien Bérard (AG2R-La Mondiale), Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Miguel Mínguez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) were in it. As the bunch eased along they opened up a lead of more than 11 minutes.

With 160km covered, a sudden acceleration by Marczynski resulted in the clearly unhappy Bérard being dropped. Mínguez’s hopes soon disappeared as well, leaving just two men at the front.

Their advantage began to drop rapidly inside final 35km, as Katusha started to push the pace on the front of the bunch. This wasn’t the ideal time for best young rider Peter Stetina (Garmin-Barracuda) to puncture. Although he quickly got a new wheel from teammate Robbie Hunter and was paced back to the bunch by Jack Bauer, the effort he made then surely cost him on the Colle Molella, where his hold on the white jersey was loosened.

Amador and Marczynski were caught 17km from home. Soon after, a long line of Astana riders took up the pace-making as the riders approached the steepest section of the Colle Molella. As the road ramped up, Liquigas-Cannondale took control on the front in the shape of Sylvester Szymd, who kept an even pace going for team leader Ivan Basso, sitting just behind him.

It was always likely that the winning attack would come on these ramps, and it was not a great surprise when Pozzovivo delivered it. One of the smallest riders in the bunch, the Italian’s confidence was boosted by his victory in last month’s Giro di Trentino, which marked him out as a contender for the Giro. His triumph today pushed him right into contention, although we will probably have to wait until next weekend’s stages to see if the Colnago-CSF Inox leader can build on this success.

Full Results 1 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 6:06:05 2 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:23 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:27 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 8 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 9 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 10 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 12 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 14 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 15 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 16 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 17 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 18 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 19 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 20 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 22 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 23 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 24 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 26 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:24 27 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 28 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 29 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 30 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 31 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 32 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 33 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 34 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 35 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 36 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 37 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 38 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 39 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 40 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 41 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 42 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 43 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 45 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:39 46 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:47 47 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:22 48 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 49 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 50 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 51 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 52 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 53 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 54 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 55 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 56 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 57 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:42 58 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:20 59 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:24 60 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 61 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 62 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 64 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 65 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:04 66 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 67 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 68 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 69 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 70 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:08:21 71 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 72 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:09:53 73 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 74 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 75 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 76 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 77 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 78 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 79 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 80 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 81 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 82 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:11:28 83 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 84 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:11:39 85 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 86 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 87 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 90 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 91 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:14:39 92 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 93 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 94 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 95 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 96 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 97 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 98 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 99 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 100 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 101 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 102 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 103 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 104 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 105 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 106 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 107 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 108 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 109 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 110 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 111 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 112 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 113 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 114 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 115 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 116 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 117 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 118 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 119 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 120 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 121 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 122 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 123 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 124 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:16:09 125 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 126 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 127 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 128 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 129 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 130 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 131 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 132 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 133 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 134 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 135 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 136 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:17:23 137 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 138 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:17:24 139 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 140 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:17:52 141 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 142 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:18:51 143 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 144 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 145 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 146 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 147 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:19:16 148 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:20:10 149 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 150 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:20:42 151 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 152 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 153 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 154 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:21:16 155 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 156 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 157 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 158 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 159 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 160 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 161 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 162 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 163 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 164 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 165 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 166 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 167 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 168 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 169 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 170 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 171 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 172 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 173 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 174 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 175 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 176 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 177 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 178 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 179 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 180 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 181 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 182 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 183 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 184 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 185 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 186 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 187 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 188 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 189 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 190 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 191 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:25:14 DNF Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team DNS Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan

Points 1 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 25 pts 2 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 20 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 16 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 5 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 12 6 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 7 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 8 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 8 9 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 10 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 7 11 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 12 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 13 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 5 14 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 15 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 16 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 3 17 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 3 18 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 19 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 20 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1 21 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 1 - Valico di Macerone (Cat. 4) 65.5km 1 Marczynski Tomasz 3 pts 2 Minguez Ayala Miguel 2 3 Berard Julien 1

Mountain 2 - Colle Molella (Cat. 2) 224.6km 1 Pozzovivo Domenico 9 pts 2 Intxausti Elorriaga Benat 5 3 Szmyd Sylvester 3 4 Capecchi Eros 2 5 Basso Ivan 1

Intermediate sprint - San Giorgio del Sannio, 164.3km 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 3 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 4 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 2 5 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 6 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

Azzurri d'Italia 1 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 pts 2 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 1

Premio della Fuga 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 198 pts 2 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 198 3 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 151 4 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 151

Most combative 1 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 pts 2 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 7 3 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 4 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 4 5 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 6 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 7 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 8 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 9 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 2 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 11 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 12 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 1

Fast teams 1 Liquigas - Cannondale 18:19:36 2 Movistar Team 0:00:53 3 Lampre - ISD 0:00:57 4 Astana Pro Team 5 Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:54 6 Euskaltel - Euskadi 7 BMC Racing Team 8 Radioshack - Nissan 9 Sky Procycling 0:01:55 10 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:52 11 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 12 Rabobank Cycling Team 13 Ag2R La Mondiale 14 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:03:50 15 Katusha Team 0:06:34 16 Lotto Belisol Team 0:11:43 17 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:13:45 18 Team NetApp 0:19:09 19 FDJ - BigMat 0:20:46 20 Team Saxo Bank 0:20:47 21 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:24:35 22 Orica GreenEdge 0:28:35

Super teams 1 Colnago - CSF Inox 34 pts 2 Movistar Team 20 3 Liquigas - Cannondale 20 4 Katusha Team 18 5 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 6 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 16 7 Team NetApp 13 8 Astana Pro Team 13 9 Lampre - ISD 13 10 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 12 11 Ag2R La Mondiale 11 12 Garmin - Barracuda 10 13 Sky Procycling 10 14 Radioshack - Nissan 3 15 BMC Racing Team 16 Rabobank Cycling Team 17 Euskaltel - Euskadi 18 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 19 FDJ - BigMat 20 Lotto Belisol Team 21 Team Saxo Bank 22 Orica GreenEdge

General classification after stage 8 1 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 32:23:25 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:09 3 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:15 4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:00:35 5 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:40 7 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:45 8 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:46 9 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:48 10 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:52 11 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:53 12 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:54 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:55 14 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:10 15 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:14 16 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:16 17 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:18 18 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:20 19 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:23 20 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 21 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:28 22 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:30 23 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:43 24 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:44 25 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:01:47 26 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:54 27 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:01 28 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:03 29 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:02:15 30 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:24 31 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:26 32 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 33 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:38 34 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:39 35 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:02:41 36 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 37 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:42 38 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:50 39 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:52 40 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 41 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:17 42 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:18 43 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:23 44 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:03:24 45 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:27 46 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:39 47 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:55 48 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:10 49 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 0:04:44 50 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:54 51 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:43 52 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:44 53 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:06:18 54 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:35 55 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 56 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:46 57 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:09:00 58 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:10:02 59 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:10:29 60 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:12:31 61 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:13:59 62 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:15:04 63 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:16:40 64 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:16:58 65 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:17:58 66 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:18:05 67 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 0:18:18 68 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:18:26 69 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:19:05 70 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:19:22 71 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:19:40 72 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:20:00 73 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:20:16 74 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:20:31 75 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:20:48 76 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:21:05 77 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:22:06 78 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:23:02 79 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:23:22 80 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:57 81 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:25:18 82 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:26:07 83 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:26:33 84 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:26:34 85 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:44 87 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:47 88 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 0:26:52 89 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:27:16 90 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:28:03 91 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:29:02 92 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:30:09 93 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:30:34 94 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 0:30:39 95 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:31:21 96 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:25 97 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:31:54 98 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:32:04 99 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:32:09 100 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:33:22 101 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:33:29 102 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:33:37 103 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:34:00 104 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:34:01 105 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:34:40 106 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:35:07 107 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 0:35:16 108 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:35:25 109 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:35:49 110 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:36:39 111 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:37:11 112 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 0:37:23 113 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:41:21 114 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:43:24 115 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:43:56 116 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:43:57 117 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:44:46 118 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:44:49 119 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:45:11 120 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:45:25 121 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 0:45:33 122 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:45:41 123 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:46:17 124 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:46:37 125 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 126 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:47:02 127 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:47:11 128 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:47:36 129 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:48:33 130 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:49:56 131 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:50:28 132 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:50:32 133 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 0:51:33 134 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:51:49 135 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:52:15 136 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 0:52:30 137 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:52:54 138 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:53:21 139 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:53:49 140 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:53:55 141 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:54:21 142 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:54:45 143 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:55:16 144 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 0:55:17 145 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:55:57 146 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 0:56:09 147 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:56:39 148 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:56:45 149 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:57:00 150 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:57:05 151 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:57:20 152 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:58:50 153 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:01:44 154 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:03:39 155 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 1:04:52 156 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:04:56 157 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 1:05:37 158 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:06:04 159 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:06:23 160 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:06:31 161 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:06:37 162 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:07:19 163 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1:07:20 164 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 165 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 1:07:47 166 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:07:53 167 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 1:08:13 168 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:08:17 169 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:08:41 170 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:09:22 171 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:09:29 172 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:10:50 173 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:11:58 174 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 1:12:25 175 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 1:12:26 176 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:12:32 177 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:13:29 178 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 1:13:32 179 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:15:14 180 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 1:15:27 181 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:15:32 182 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:17:45 183 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:18:30 184 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:23:41 185 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 1:24:51 186 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 1:26:03 187 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:27:31 188 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:28:57 189 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:30:39 190 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:31:19 191 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:37:13

Points classification 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 65 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 55 3 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 36 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 35 5 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 30 6 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 29 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 26 8 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 25 9 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 25 10 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 24 11 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 24 12 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 24 13 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 23 14 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 21 15 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 21 16 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 21 17 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 20 18 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 19 19 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 17 20 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 17 21 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 16 22 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 16 23 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 15 24 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 25 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 15 26 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 27 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 14 28 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 29 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 14 30 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 12 31 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 32 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 12 33 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 12 34 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 11 35 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 36 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 9 37 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 9 38 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 9 39 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 9 40 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 8 41 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 42 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 43 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 8 44 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 45 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 46 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 8 47 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 48 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 49 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 8 50 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 51 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 7 52 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 7 53 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 7 54 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 7 55 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 7 56 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 7 57 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 6 58 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 59 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 6 60 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 6 61 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 62 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 6 63 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 64 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 5 65 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 66 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 5 67 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 68 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 4 69 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 70 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 71 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 4 72 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 73 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 3 74 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 3 75 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 76 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 3 77 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 78 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 79 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 80 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 81 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 82 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 2 83 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 2 84 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 85 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 2 86 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 2 87 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 2 88 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 89 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 90 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 1 91 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 92 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli -13

Mountains classification 1 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 24 pts 2 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 16 3 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 5 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 7 6 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 7 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 8 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 5 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 10 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 3 11 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 12 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 13 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 14 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 15 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 16 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 2 17 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 18 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 19 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 2 20 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 2 21 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 2 22 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 1 23 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 24 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 25 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 1 26 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 27 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 28 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1

Intermediate sprint classification 1 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 pts 2 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 7 3 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 7 4 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 5 5 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 5 6 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 7 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 8 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 9 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 10 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 4 11 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 12 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 4 13 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 14 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 15 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 16 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 3 17 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 18 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 19 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 2 20 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 21 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 1 22 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1 23 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 1 24 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 1 25 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 3 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 5 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 4 6 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 7 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 2 8 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 9 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 11 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 2 12 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 1 13 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 1 14 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1 15 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 16 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 1

Premio della Fuga classification 1 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 344 pts 2 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 339 3 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 323 4 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 308 5 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 262 6 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 198 7 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 198 8 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 197 9 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 189 10 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 187 11 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 181 12 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 174 13 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 174 14 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 168 15 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 157 16 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 157 17 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 151 18 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 60 19 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 60 20 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 60 21 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 60 22 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 56 23 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 56 24 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 56 25 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 32 26 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 15 27 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 14

Most combative classification 1 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 21 pts 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 16 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 15 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 10 5 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 6 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 7 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 8 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 9 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 7 10 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 7 11 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 7 12 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 13 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 7 14 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 15 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 5 16 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 17 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 18 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 19 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 5 20 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 5 21 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 22 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 5 23 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 5 24 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 5 25 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4 26 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 4 27 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 28 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 29 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 30 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 31 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 3 32 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 33 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 3 34 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 3 35 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 36 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 37 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 3 38 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 39 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 2 40 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 41 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 42 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 2 43 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 44 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 45 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 46 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 47 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 48 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1 49 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1 50 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 1 51 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 1 52 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 1

Young riders classification 1 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 32:24:10 2 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:08 3 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:25 4 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:38 5 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:41 6 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:56 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:38 8 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:58 9 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:08:15 10 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:09:17 11 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:15:55 12 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:17:41 13 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:18:37 14 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:20:03 15 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:20:20 16 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:21:21 17 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:12 18 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:24:33 19 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:25:49 20 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:02 22 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:29:49 23 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:31:19 24 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:32:44 25 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:33:16 26 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 0:34:31 27 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:35:04 28 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:35:54 29 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:36:26 30 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:46:17 31 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:47:48 32 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 0:50:48 33 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:52:36 34 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:53:10 35 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:53:36 36 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 0:55:24 37 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:55:54 38 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:56:15 39 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:56:35 40 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:58:05 41 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 1:04:07 42 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:04:11 43 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:05:19 44 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:05:38 45 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:05:46 46 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 1:07:02 47 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:11:13 48 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 1:11:41 49 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:12:44 50 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:14:47 51 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:26:46 52 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:28:12 53 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:30:34

Fast teams classification 1 Liquigas - Cannondale 95:56:59 2 Astana Pro Team 0:00:27 3 Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:45 4 Lampre - ISD 0:01:25 5 Movistar Team 0:01:30 6 BMC Racing Team 0:02:01 7 Radioshack - Nissan 0:02:02 8 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 0:02:55 9 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:05 10 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:18 11 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:05:01 12 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:35 13 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:07:45 14 Sky Procycling 0:09:33 15 Katusha Team 0:13:24 16 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:17:02 17 Lotto Belisol Team 0:21:54 18 Team NetApp 0:31:34 19 FDJ - BigMat 0:32:56 20 Team Saxo Bank 0:42:19 21 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:02:29 22 Orica GreenEdge 1:50:39

Super teams classification 1 Garmin - Barracuda 184 pts 2 Orica GreenEdge 133 3 Radioshack - Nissan 114 4 Sky Procycling 106 5 Katusha Team 99 6 FDJ - BigMat 99 7 Liquigas - Cannondale 89 8 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 85 9 Colnago - CSF Inox 82 10 Astana Pro Team 76 11 BMC Racing Team 73 12 Team Saxo Bank 72 13 Movistar Team 67 14 Team NetApp 62 15 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 61 16 Lampre - ISD 60 17 Rabobank Cycling Team 57 18 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 54 19 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 49 20 Ag2R La Mondiale 35 21 Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 22 Lotto Belisol Team 11