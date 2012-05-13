Pozzovivo wins Giro d'Italia stage 8 in Lago Laceno
Hesjedal digs deep to defend maglia rosa
Diminutive Domenico Pozzovivo finally delivered on his huge climbing ability as he claimed the biggest victory of his career at Lago Laceno in the Giro d'Italia. Having attacked from the lead group on the Colle Molella climb 7km from the finish, the Colnago-CSF team leader quickly gained a 30-second advantage and held on to most of it coming into the finish despite a determined chase by Movistar’s Beñat Intxausti.
The maglia rosa group finished hard on Intxausti’s heels, Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) outsprinting Thomas De Gendt to take third place and a very handy eight-second bonus. That moved him into second place overall, just nine seconds down on Garmin-Barracuda’s Ryder Hesjedal, who finished in the same group despite some struggles on the final climb.
“This seems like a dream,” Pozzovivo told Rai TV. “It’s my first win in the Giro, which was a feat that seemed I was never likely to achieve! I couldn’t give any more in the final two kilometres. But I felt it was going to be my day and it was.”
Pozzovivo thanked the many fans who had come out to support him. “I knew that I would have a lot of fans on the climb and I attacked where a lot of them were gathered. This stage was very close to my heart, as it is not far from my home. Although it wasn’t the most suitable for me, given that the hard section of the climb was so short and also because there was a flatter section beyond the climb to the finish line.”
Hesjedal was also smiling at the finish despite his difficulties heading towards the line. “I made a really big effort on the final climb, but the team was perfect in the way it stayed close to me and together we have succeeded in our objective of keeping the jersey for another day. We did our best and this jersey is a reward for all of us,” said the Canadian.
Just like Saturday’s stage, this was another long day. Although there were only two categorised climbs, the course rolled up and down relentlessly. The break of the day formed with almost 200km remaining to the finish. Andrey Amador (Movistar), Julien Bérard (AG2R-La Mondiale), Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Miguel Mínguez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) were in it. As the bunch eased along they opened up a lead of more than 11 minutes.
With 160km covered, a sudden acceleration by Marczynski resulted in the clearly unhappy Bérard being dropped. Mínguez’s hopes soon disappeared as well, leaving just two men at the front.
Their advantage began to drop rapidly inside final 35km, as Katusha started to push the pace on the front of the bunch. This wasn’t the ideal time for best young rider Peter Stetina (Garmin-Barracuda) to puncture. Although he quickly got a new wheel from teammate Robbie Hunter and was paced back to the bunch by Jack Bauer, the effort he made then surely cost him on the Colle Molella, where his hold on the white jersey was loosened.
Amador and Marczynski were caught 17km from home. Soon after, a long line of Astana riders took up the pace-making as the riders approached the steepest section of the Colle Molella. As the road ramped up, Liquigas-Cannondale took control on the front in the shape of Sylvester Szymd, who kept an even pace going for team leader Ivan Basso, sitting just behind him.
It was always likely that the winning attack would come on these ramps, and it was not a great surprise when Pozzovivo delivered it. One of the smallest riders in the bunch, the Italian’s confidence was boosted by his victory in last month’s Giro di Trentino, which marked him out as a contender for the Giro. His triumph today pushed him right into contention, although we will probably have to wait until next weekend’s stages to see if the Colnago-CSF Inox leader can build on this success.
|1
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|6:06:05
|2
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:23
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:27
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|9
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|12
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|14
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|16
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|19
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|20
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|23
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|24
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|26
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|27
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|28
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|29
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|30
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|31
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|32
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|33
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|35
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|37
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|38
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|39
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|41
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|42
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|43
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:39
|46
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:47
|47
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:22
|48
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|49
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|50
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|52
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|53
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|54
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|55
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|56
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|57
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:42
|58
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:20
|59
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:24
|60
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|61
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|62
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|64
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|65
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:04
|66
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|68
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|69
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|70
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:21
|71
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|72
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:09:53
|73
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|74
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|75
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|76
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|77
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|78
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|79
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|80
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|81
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|82
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:28
|83
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|84
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:11:39
|85
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|86
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|87
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|90
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|91
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:14:39
|92
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|93
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|94
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|95
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|96
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|97
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|98
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|99
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|100
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|101
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|102
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|103
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|105
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|106
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|108
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|109
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|110
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|112
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|113
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|114
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|115
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|116
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|117
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|118
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|119
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|120
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|121
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|122
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|123
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|124
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:16:09
|125
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|126
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|127
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|128
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|129
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|130
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|131
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|132
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|133
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|134
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|135
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|136
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:17:23
|137
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|138
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:17:24
|139
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|140
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:17:52
|141
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|142
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:18:51
|143
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|144
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|145
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|146
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|147
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:19:16
|148
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:20:10
|149
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|150
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:20:42
|151
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|152
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|153
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|154
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:21:16
|155
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|156
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|157
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|158
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|159
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|160
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|161
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|162
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|163
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|164
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|165
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|166
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|167
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|168
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|169
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|170
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|171
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|172
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|173
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|174
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|175
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|176
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|177
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|178
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|179
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|180
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|181
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|182
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|183
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|184
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|185
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|186
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|187
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|188
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|189
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|190
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|191
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:25:14
|DNF
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNS
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|25
|pts
|2
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|16
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|5
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|12
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|7
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|8
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|8
|9
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|10
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|11
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|12
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|13
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|5
|14
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|15
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|16
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|3
|17
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|3
|18
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|19
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|20
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|21
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|1
|Marczynski Tomasz
|3
|pts
|2
|Minguez Ayala Miguel
|2
|3
|Berard Julien
|1
|1
|Pozzovivo Domenico
|9
|pts
|2
|Intxausti Elorriaga Benat
|5
|3
|Szmyd Sylvester
|3
|4
|Capecchi Eros
|2
|5
|Basso Ivan
|1
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|3
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|4
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|2
|5
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|6
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|pts
|2
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|198
|pts
|2
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|198
|3
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|151
|4
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|151
|1
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|pts
|2
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|3
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|4
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|5
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|6
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|7
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|8
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|9
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|2
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|11
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|12
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|18:19:36
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:53
|3
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:57
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:54
|6
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|8
|Radioshack - Nissan
|9
|Sky Procycling
|0:01:55
|10
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|11
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|12
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|14
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:03:50
|15
|Katusha Team
|0:06:34
|16
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:11:43
|17
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:13:45
|18
|Team NetApp
|0:19:09
|19
|FDJ - BigMat
|0:20:46
|20
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:20:47
|21
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:24:35
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:28:35
|1
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|34
|pts
|2
|Movistar Team
|20
|3
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|20
|4
|Katusha Team
|18
|5
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|6
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|16
|7
|Team NetApp
|13
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|13
|9
|Lampre - ISD
|13
|10
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|12
|11
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|11
|12
|Garmin - Barracuda
|10
|13
|Sky Procycling
|10
|14
|Radioshack - Nissan
|3
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|16
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|19
|FDJ - BigMat
|20
|Lotto Belisol Team
|21
|Team Saxo Bank
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|1
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|32:23:25
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:15
|4
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:35
|5
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:40
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:45
|8
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:46
|9
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:48
|10
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:52
|11
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:53
|12
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:54
|13
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:55
|14
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:10
|15
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:14
|16
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:16
|17
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:18
|18
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:20
|19
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:23
|20
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|21
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:28
|22
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|23
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:43
|24
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|25
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:01:47
|26
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:54
|27
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:01
|28
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:03
|29
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:15
|30
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:24
|31
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:26
|32
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|33
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:38
|34
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:39
|35
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:41
|36
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|37
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:42
|38
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:02:50
|39
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:52
|40
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:17
|42
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:18
|43
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:23
|44
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:03:24
|45
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:27
|46
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:39
|47
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:55
|48
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:10
|49
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:04:44
|50
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:54
|51
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:43
|52
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:44
|53
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:06:18
|54
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:35
|55
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|56
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:46
|57
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:00
|58
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:10:02
|59
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:10:29
|60
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:12:31
|61
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:59
|62
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:15:04
|63
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:16:40
|64
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:16:58
|65
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:17:58
|66
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:05
|67
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:18:18
|68
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:18:26
|69
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:19:05
|70
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:19:22
|71
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:19:40
|72
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:20:00
|73
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:20:16
|74
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:20:31
|75
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:20:48
|76
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:21:05
|77
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:22:06
|78
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:23:02
|79
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:22
|80
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:57
|81
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:25:18
|82
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:26:07
|83
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:26:33
|84
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:34
|85
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:44
|87
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:47
|88
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:26:52
|89
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:27:16
|90
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:28:03
|91
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:02
|92
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:30:09
|93
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:30:34
|94
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:30:39
|95
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:31:21
|96
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:25
|97
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:31:54
|98
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:32:04
|99
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:09
|100
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:33:22
|101
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:33:29
|102
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:33:37
|103
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:00
|104
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:34:01
|105
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:34:40
|106
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:35:07
|107
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:35:16
|108
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:25
|109
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:35:49
|110
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:36:39
|111
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:11
|112
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:37:23
|113
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:41:21
|114
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:24
|115
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:43:56
|116
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:43:57
|117
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:44:46
|118
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:44:49
|119
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:45:11
|120
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:45:25
|121
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:45:33
|122
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:45:41
|123
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:46:17
|124
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:46:37
|125
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|126
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:47:02
|127
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:47:11
|128
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:47:36
|129
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:48:33
|130
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:49:56
|131
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:50:28
|132
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:50:32
|133
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:51:33
|134
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:51:49
|135
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:52:15
|136
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:52:30
|137
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:52:54
|138
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:53:21
|139
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:53:49
|140
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:53:55
|141
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:54:21
|142
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:54:45
|143
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:55:16
|144
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:55:17
|145
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:55:57
|146
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:56:09
|147
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:56:39
|148
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:56:45
|149
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:57:00
|150
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:57:05
|151
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:57:20
|152
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:58:50
|153
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:01:44
|154
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:03:39
|155
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|1:04:52
|156
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:04:56
|157
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:05:37
|158
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:06:04
|159
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:06:23
|160
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:06:31
|161
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:06:37
|162
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:07:19
|163
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:07:20
|164
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|165
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|1:07:47
|166
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:07:53
|167
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|1:08:13
|168
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:08:17
|169
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:08:41
|170
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:09:22
|171
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:09:29
|172
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:10:50
|173
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:11:58
|174
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|1:12:25
|175
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:12:26
|176
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:12:32
|177
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:13:29
|178
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|1:13:32
|179
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:15:14
|180
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|1:15:27
|181
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:15:32
|182
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:17:45
|183
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:18:30
|184
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:23:41
|185
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|1:24:51
|186
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|1:26:03
|187
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:27:31
|188
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:28:57
|189
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:30:39
|190
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:31:19
|191
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:37:13
|1
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|65
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|55
|3
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|36
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|35
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|30
|6
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|29
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|26
|8
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|25
|9
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|25
|10
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|11
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|24
|12
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24
|13
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|23
|14
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|21
|15
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|21
|16
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|21
|17
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|20
|18
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|19
|19
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|17
|20
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|17
|21
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|16
|22
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|16
|23
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|15
|24
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|25
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|15
|26
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|27
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|14
|28
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|29
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|14
|30
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|12
|31
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|32
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|12
|33
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|12
|34
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|11
|35
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|36
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|9
|37
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|9
|38
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|9
|39
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|9
|40
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|41
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|42
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|43
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|8
|44
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|45
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|46
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|8
|47
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|48
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|49
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|8
|50
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|51
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|52
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|7
|53
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|7
|54
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|55
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|56
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|7
|57
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|58
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|59
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|6
|60
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|6
|61
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|62
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|63
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|64
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|5
|65
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|66
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|5
|67
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|68
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|69
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|70
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|71
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|72
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|73
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|3
|74
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|75
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|76
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|3
|77
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|78
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|79
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|80
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|81
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|82
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|2
|83
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|2
|84
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|85
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|86
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|87
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|2
|88
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|89
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|90
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|91
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|92
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|-13
|1
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|24
|pts
|2
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|16
|3
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|5
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|7
|6
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|7
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|8
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|10
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|11
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|12
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|13
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|15
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|16
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|17
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|18
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|19
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|2
|20
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|2
|21
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|22
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|23
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|24
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|25
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|26
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|27
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|28
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|1
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|3
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|7
|4
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|5
|5
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|6
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|8
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|9
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|10
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|4
|11
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|12
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|4
|13
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|14
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|15
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|16
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|17
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|18
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2
|19
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|2
|20
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|21
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|1
|22
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|23
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|24
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|1
|25
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|1
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|3
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|5
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|6
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|7
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|8
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|9
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|11
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|12
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|13
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|14
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|15
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|16
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|1
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|344
|pts
|2
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|339
|3
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|323
|4
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|308
|5
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|262
|6
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|198
|7
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|198
|8
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|197
|9
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|189
|10
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|187
|11
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|181
|12
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|174
|13
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|174
|14
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|168
|15
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|157
|16
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|157
|17
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|151
|18
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|60
|19
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|60
|20
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|60
|21
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|60
|22
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|56
|23
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|56
|24
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|56
|25
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|32
|26
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|15
|27
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|1
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|21
|pts
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|16
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|15
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|10
|5
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|6
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|7
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|8
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|9
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|7
|11
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|12
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|13
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|7
|14
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|15
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|16
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|17
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|18
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|19
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|20
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|5
|21
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|22
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|5
|23
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|24
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|5
|25
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|26
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|4
|27
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|28
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|29
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|30
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|31
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|3
|32
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|33
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|34
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|3
|35
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|36
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|37
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|38
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|39
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|2
|40
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|41
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|42
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|2
|43
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|44
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|45
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|46
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|47
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|48
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|49
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|50
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|1
|51
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|52
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|32:24:10
|2
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:08
|3
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:25
|4
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:38
|5
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|6
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:56
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:38
|8
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:58
|9
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:15
|10
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:09:17
|11
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:15:55
|12
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:17:41
|13
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:18:37
|14
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:20:03
|15
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:20:20
|16
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:21:21
|17
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:12
|18
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:24:33
|19
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:49
|20
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:02
|22
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:29:49
|23
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:31:19
|24
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:32:44
|25
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:33:16
|26
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:34:31
|27
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:35:04
|28
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:35:54
|29
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:26
|30
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:46:17
|31
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:47:48
|32
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:50:48
|33
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:52:36
|34
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:53:10
|35
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:53:36
|36
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:55:24
|37
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:55:54
|38
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:56:15
|39
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:56:35
|40
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:58:05
|41
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|1:04:07
|42
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:04:11
|43
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:05:19
|44
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:05:38
|45
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:05:46
|46
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|1:07:02
|47
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:11:13
|48
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:11:41
|49
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:12:44
|50
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:14:47
|51
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:26:46
|52
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:28:12
|53
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:30:34
|1
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|95:56:59
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:27
|3
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:45
|4
|Lampre - ISD
|0:01:25
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:01:30
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:01
|7
|Radioshack - Nissan
|0:02:02
|8
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|0:02:55
|9
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:05
|10
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:18
|11
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:05:01
|12
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:35
|13
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:07:45
|14
|Sky Procycling
|0:09:33
|15
|Katusha Team
|0:13:24
|16
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:17:02
|17
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:21:54
|18
|Team NetApp
|0:31:34
|19
|FDJ - BigMat
|0:32:56
|20
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:42:19
|21
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:02:29
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|1:50:39
|1
|Garmin - Barracuda
|184
|pts
|2
|Orica GreenEdge
|133
|3
|Radioshack - Nissan
|114
|4
|Sky Procycling
|106
|5
|Katusha Team
|99
|6
|FDJ - BigMat
|99
|7
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|89
|8
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|85
|9
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|82
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|76
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|73
|12
|Team Saxo Bank
|72
|13
|Movistar Team
|67
|14
|Team NetApp
|62
|15
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|61
|16
|Lampre - ISD
|60
|17
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|57
|18
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|54
|19
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|49
|20
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|35
|21
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|22
|Lotto Belisol Team
|11
|1
|Garmin - Barracuda
|2
|Katusha Team
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|5
|Lampre - ISD
|6
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|7
|FDJ - BigMat
|8
|Movistar Team
|20
|pts
|9
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|20
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|20
|11
|Team NetApp
|20
|12
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|13
|Sky Procycling
|40
|14
|Team Saxo Bank
|40
|15
|Radioshack - Nissan
|60
|16
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|60
|17
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|60
|18
|Lotto Belisol Team
|60
|19
|Orica GreenEdge
|60
|20
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|85
|21
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|105
|22
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|180
