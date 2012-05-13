Trending

Pozzovivo wins Giro d'Italia stage 8 in Lago Laceno

Hesjedal digs deep to defend maglia rosa

Image 1 of 116

_V6O6969 - Stage 4 winners at the podium

_V6O6969 - Stage 4 winners at the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 116

Garmin-Barracuda work for Ryder Hesjedal.

Garmin-Barracuda work for Ryder Hesjedal.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 116

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) in pink at Sulmona.

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) in pink at Sulmona.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 116

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) in the maglia rosa. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) in the maglia rosa.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 116

_V6O6969 - Stage 4 winners at the podium

_V6O6969 - Stage 4 winners at the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 116

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) on the start line in Sulmona. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) on the start line in Sulmona.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 116

Peter Stetina and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) before the start. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Peter Stetina and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) before the start.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 116

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) at the start in Sulmona. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) at the start in Sulmona.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 116

Some late checks for Peter Stetina (Garmin-Barracuda). (Image credit: Sirotti)

Some late checks for Peter Stetina (Garmin-Barracuda).
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 116

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) before the start. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) before the start.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 116

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) signs autographs for the tifosi. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) signs autographs for the tifosi.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 116

Julien Berard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) was aggressive. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Julien Berard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) was aggressive.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 116

Roman Kreuziger (Astana) on the climb to Lago Laceno.

Roman Kreuziger (Astana) on the climb to Lago Laceno.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 116

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) in pink.

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) in pink.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 116

The peloton headed south into Campania.

The peloton headed south into Campania.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 116

The Giro d'Italia peloton.

The Giro d'Italia peloton.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 116

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) is a dangerman.

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) is a dangerman.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 116

Fabio Felline (Androni-Venezuela).

Fabio Felline (Androni-Venezuela).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 116

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) before the start.

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) before the start.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 116

Mark Cavendish (Sky) will be looking to days more suited to his talents. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mark Cavendish (Sky) will be looking to days more suited to his talents.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 116

Matteo Bono (Lampre-ISD) is one of the hardest-working riders in this Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matteo Bono (Lampre-ISD) is one of the hardest-working riders in this Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 116

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale).

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 116

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) stokes passions on the climb to Lago Laceno. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) stokes passions on the climb to Lago Laceno.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 116

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) at the start.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) at the start.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 116

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) crosses the line.

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) crosses the line.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 116

Roman Kreuziger (Astana) follows Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale). (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Roman Kreuziger (Astana) follows Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 116

Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil-DCM) leads the break.

Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil-DCM) leads the break.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 116

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the final climb.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the final climb.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 116

Peter Stetina (Garmin-Barracuda) lost his white jersey at Lago Laceno. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Stetina (Garmin-Barracuda) lost his white jersey at Lago Laceno.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 116

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox).

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 116

Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Cannondale) leads Ivan Basso.

Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Cannondale) leads Ivan Basso.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 116

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox).

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 116

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) is now in second place overall.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) is now in second place overall.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 116

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD).

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 116

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) delighted the tifosi.

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) delighted the tifosi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 116

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) got the fans going.

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) got the fans going.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 116

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) dances to victory.

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) dances to victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 116

Benat Intxausti (Movistar) gave chase but it was in vain.

Benat Intxausti (Movistar) gave chase but it was in vain.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 116

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) put in a big stint of pace-setting at the base of the final climb. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) put in a big stint of pace-setting at the base of the final climb.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 116

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) has yet to show his hand.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) has yet to show his hand.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 116

Katusha worked for Joaquim Rodriguez.

Katusha worked for Joaquim Rodriguez.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 116

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) on the climb to Lago Laceno. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) on the climb to Lago Laceno.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 116

A Gianni Bugno fan offers his support to Ivan Basso at Lago Laceno. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

A Gianni Bugno fan offers his support to Ivan Basso at Lago Laceno.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 116

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) remains among the favourites. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) remains among the favourites.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 116

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) alone at the front of the race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) alone at the front of the race.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 116

Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale) worked well for Ivan Basso. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale) worked well for Ivan Basso.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 116

Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale) leads the young riders classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale) leads the young riders classification.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 116

Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale) in white on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale) in white on the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 116

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) took the spoils.

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) took the spoils.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 116

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) nips ahead of the other overall contenders. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) nips ahead of the other overall contenders.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 116

The diminutive Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) was a clear winner. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The diminutive Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) was a clear winner.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 116

Benat Intxausti (Movistar) finished second at Lago Laceno.

Benat Intxausti (Movistar) finished second at Lago Laceno.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 116

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox).

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 116

"Come on Domenico, make us dream," read the banner at Lago Laceno. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

"Come on Domenico, make us dream," read the banner at Lago Laceno.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 116

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) is led to the podium.

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) is led to the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 116

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox).

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 116

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) took his first ever stage win at the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) took his first ever stage win at the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 116

Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) remains in the red jersey.

Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) remains in the red jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 116

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) had plenty of time to celebrate. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) had plenty of time to celebrate.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 116

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) wins Lago Laceno.

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) wins Lago Laceno.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 116

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) celebrates his win.

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) celebrates his win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 116

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox).

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 116

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) suffered but retained the pink jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) suffered but retained the pink jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 116

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) had plenty of support at Lago Laceno. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) had plenty of support at Lago Laceno.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 65 of 116

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) heads for victory at Lago Laceno.

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) heads for victory at Lago Laceno.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 66 of 116

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) was a dominant winner. (Image credit:

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) was a dominant winner.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 67 of 116

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) jumps clear.

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) jumps clear.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 68 of 116

Rabobank before the start.

Rabobank before the start.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 69 of 116

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) signs on.

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) signs on.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 70 of 116

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) defended the maglia rosa.

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) defended the maglia rosa.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 71 of 116

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) on the day after his stage win.

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) on the day after his stage win.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 72 of 116

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) romped to the win.

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) romped to the win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 73 of 116

The main favourites arrived together 27 seconds down on Domenico Pozzovivo.

The main favourites arrived together 27 seconds down on Domenico Pozzovivo.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 116

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) receives the kisses and bouquet on the podium.

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) receives the kisses and bouquet on the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 75 of 116

The pocket rocket Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) wins at Lago Laceno.

The pocket rocket Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) wins at Lago Laceno.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 76 of 116

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) can hardly believe it.

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) can hardly believe it.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 77 of 116

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) won the sprint for third.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) won the sprint for third.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 78 of 116

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) stays in the overall lead.

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) stays in the overall lead.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 79 of 116

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) on the podium.

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) on the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 80 of 116

Benat Intxausti (Movistar) comes home in second place.

Benat Intxausti (Movistar) comes home in second place.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 81 of 116

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) was exhausted at the finish.

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) was exhausted at the finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 82 of 116

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) in the maglia rosa.

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) in the maglia rosa.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 83 of 116

Benat Intxausti (Movistar) went on the attack in the finale.

Benat Intxausti (Movistar) went on the attack in the finale.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 84 of 116

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) lives to fight another day in pink.

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) lives to fight another day in pink.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 85 of 116

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) heads for the podium.

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) heads for the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 86 of 116

Liquigas-Cannondale directeur sportif Alberto Volpi.

Liquigas-Cannondale directeur sportif Alberto Volpi.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 87 of 116

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana).

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana).
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 88 of 116

Rabobank on the sign-on podium.

Rabobank on the sign-on podium.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 89 of 116

Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) in Sulmona.

Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) in Sulmona.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 90 of 116

_V6O6969 - Stage 4 winners at the podium

_V6O6969 - Stage 4 winners at the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 91 of 116

Farnese Vini-Selle Italia directeur sportif Serge Parsani with Alfredo Balloni.

Farnese Vini-Selle Italia directeur sportif Serge Parsani with Alfredo Balloni.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 92 of 116

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) dances clear at Lago Laceno.

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) dances clear at Lago Laceno.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 93 of 116

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) launches his devastating attack.

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) launches his devastating attack.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 94 of 116

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) was in a race of his own.

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) was in a race of his own.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 95 of 116

Champagne for Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda).

Champagne for Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 96 of 116

The gruppo gathers in Sulmona.

The gruppo gathers in Sulmona.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 97 of 116

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 98 of 116

Fabio Baldato and Max Sciandri are part of BMC's management.

Fabio Baldato and Max Sciandri are part of BMC's management.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 99 of 116

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale).

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 100 of 116

Cesare Benedetti (Team NetApp).

Cesare Benedetti (Team NetApp).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 101 of 116

Marzio Bruseghin (Movistar).

Marzio Bruseghin (Movistar).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 102 of 116

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 103 of 116

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia).

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 104 of 116

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) signs on in pink.

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) signs on in pink.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 105 of 116

The Giro d'Italia is a brand as well as a race.

The Giro d'Italia is a brand as well as a race.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 106 of 116

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda).

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 107 of 116

The peloton gets ready to leave Sulmona.

The peloton gets ready to leave Sulmona.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 108 of 116

Andrey Amador (Movistar) leads the break.

Andrey Amador (Movistar) leads the break.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 109 of 116

Ryder Hesjedal and Peter Stetina (Garmin-Barracuda) at the start.

Ryder Hesjedal and Peter Stetina (Garmin-Barracuda) at the start.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 110 of 116

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda).

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 111 of 116

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) before the start.

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) before the start.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 112 of 116

The winner's trophy was on show at the start.

The winner's trophy was on show at the start.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 113 of 116

Il trofeo senza fine at the start in Sulmona.

Il trofeo senza fine at the start in Sulmona.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 114 of 116

The crowds gather for the Giro's most southerly stage.

The crowds gather for the Giro's most southerly stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 115 of 116

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) in pink for the first time.

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) in pink for the first time.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 116 of 116

At the sign-on in Sulmona.

At the sign-on in Sulmona.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Diminutive Domenico Pozzovivo finally delivered on his huge climbing ability as he claimed the biggest victory of his career at Lago Laceno in the Giro d'Italia. Having attacked from the lead group on the Colle Molella climb 7km from the finish, the Colnago-CSF team leader quickly gained a 30-second advantage and held on to most of it coming into the finish despite a determined chase by Movistar’s Beñat Intxausti.

The maglia rosa group finished hard on Intxausti’s heels, Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) outsprinting Thomas De Gendt to take third place and a very handy eight-second bonus. That moved him into second place overall, just nine seconds down on Garmin-Barracuda’s Ryder Hesjedal, who finished in the same group despite some struggles on the final climb.

“This seems like a dream,” Pozzovivo told Rai TV. “It’s my first win in the Giro, which was a feat that seemed I was never likely to achieve! I couldn’t give any more in the final two kilometres. But I felt it was going to be my day and it was.”

Pozzovivo thanked the many fans who had come out to support him. “I knew that I would have a lot of fans on the climb and I attacked where a lot of them were gathered. This stage was very close to my heart, as it is not far from my home. Although it wasn’t the most suitable for me, given that the hard section of the climb was so short and also because there was a flatter section beyond the climb to the finish line.”

Hesjedal was also smiling at the finish despite his difficulties heading towards the line. “I made a really big effort on the final climb, but the team was perfect in the way it stayed close to me and together we have succeeded in our objective of keeping the jersey for another day. We did our best and this jersey is a reward for all of us,” said the Canadian.

Just like Saturday’s stage, this was another long day. Although there were only two categorised climbs, the course rolled up and down relentlessly. The break of the day formed with almost 200km remaining to the finish. Andrey Amador (Movistar), Julien Bérard (AG2R-La Mondiale), Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Miguel Mínguez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) were in it. As the bunch eased along they opened up a lead of more than 11 minutes.

With 160km covered, a sudden acceleration by Marczynski resulted in the clearly unhappy Bérard being dropped. Mínguez’s hopes soon disappeared as well, leaving just two men at the front.

Their advantage began to drop rapidly inside final 35km, as Katusha started to push the pace on the front of the bunch. This wasn’t the ideal time for best young rider Peter Stetina (Garmin-Barracuda) to puncture. Although he quickly got a new wheel from teammate Robbie Hunter and was paced back to the bunch by Jack Bauer, the effort he made then surely cost him on the Colle Molella, where his hold on the white jersey was loosened.

Amador and Marczynski were caught 17km from home. Soon after, a long line of Astana riders took up the pace-making as the riders approached the steepest section of the Colle Molella. As the road ramped up, Liquigas-Cannondale took control on the front in the shape of Sylvester Szymd, who kept an even pace going for team leader Ivan Basso, sitting just behind him.

It was always likely that the winning attack would come on these ramps, and it was not a great surprise when Pozzovivo delivered it. One of the smallest riders in the bunch, the Italian’s confidence was boosted by his victory in last month’s Giro di Trentino, which marked him out as a contender for the Giro. His triumph today pushed him right into contention, although we will probably have to wait until next weekend’s stages to see if the Colnago-CSF Inox leader can build on this success. 

Full Results
1Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox6:06:05
2Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:23
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:27
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
6Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
7Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
8Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
9José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
10John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
12Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
13Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
14Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
15Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
16Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
17Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
18Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
19Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
20Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
21Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
22Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
23Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
24Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
25Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
26Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:24
27Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
28Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
29Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
30Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
31Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
32Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
33Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
34Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
35Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
36Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
37Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
38Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
39Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
40Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
41Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
42Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
43Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
45Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:39
46Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:47
47Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:22
48Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
49Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
50Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
51Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
52Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
53Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
54Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
55Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
56Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
57Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:42
58Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:20
59Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:24
60Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
61Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
62Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
64Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
65Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:04
66Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
67Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
68José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
69Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
70Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:08:21
71Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
72Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:09:53
73Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
74Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
75Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
76Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
77Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
78Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
79Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
80Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
81Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
82Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:11:28
83Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
84Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:11:39
85Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
86Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
87Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
88Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
90Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
91Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:14:39
92Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
93Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
94Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
95Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
96Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
97Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
98Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
99Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
100Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
101Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
102Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
103Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
104Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
105Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
106Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
107Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
108Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
109Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
110Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
111Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
112Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
113Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
114Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
115Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
116Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
117Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
118Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
119Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
120Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
121Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
122Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
123Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
124Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:16:09
125Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
126Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
127Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
128Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
129Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
130Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
131Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
132Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
133Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
134Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
135Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
136Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:17:23
137Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
138Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:17:24
139Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
140Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:17:52
141Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
142Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:18:51
143Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
144Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
145Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
146Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
147Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:19:16
148Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:20:10
149Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
150Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:20:42
151Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
152Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
153Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
154Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:21:16
155Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
156Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
157Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
158Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
159Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
160Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
161Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
162Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
163Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
164Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
165Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
166Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
167Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
168Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
169Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
170Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
171Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
172Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
173Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
174Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
175Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
176Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
177Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
178Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
179Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
180Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
181Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
182Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
183Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
184Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
185Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
186Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
187Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
188Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
189Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
190William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
191Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:25:14
DNFDennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNSDaniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan

Points
1Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox25pts
2Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team20
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team16
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
5Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep12
6Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
7Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox9
8Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp8
9Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
10José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli7
11John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
12Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
13Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda5
14Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
15Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
16Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling3
17Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team3
18Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
19Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling2
20Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1
21Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 1 - Valico di Macerone (Cat. 4) 65.5km
1Marczynski Tomasz3pts
2Minguez Ayala Miguel2
3Berard Julien1

Mountain 2 - Colle Molella (Cat. 2) 224.6km
1Pozzovivo Domenico9pts
2Intxausti Elorriaga Benat5
3Szmyd Sylvester3
4Capecchi Eros2
5Basso Ivan1

Intermediate sprint - San Giorgio del Sannio, 164.3km
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
3Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
4Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team2
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling1
6Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

Azzurri d'Italia
1Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4pts
2Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team1

Premio della Fuga
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team198pts
2Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team198
3Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi151
4Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale151

Most combative
1Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox9pts
2Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team7
3Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
4Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team4
5Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
6Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
7Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
8Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
9Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team2
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
11Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1
12Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling1

Fast teams
1Liquigas - Cannondale18:19:36
2Movistar Team0:00:53
3Lampre - ISD0:00:57
4Astana Pro Team
5Garmin - Barracuda0:01:54
6Euskaltel - Euskadi
7BMC Racing Team
8Radioshack - Nissan
9Sky Procycling0:01:55
10Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:52
11Omega Pharma - Quickstep
12Rabobank Cycling Team
13Ag2R La Mondiale
14Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:03:50
15Katusha Team0:06:34
16Lotto Belisol Team0:11:43
17Colnago - CSF Inox0:13:45
18Team NetApp0:19:09
19FDJ - BigMat0:20:46
20Team Saxo Bank0:20:47
21Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:24:35
22Orica GreenEdge0:28:35

Super teams
1Colnago - CSF Inox34pts
2Movistar Team20
3Liquigas - Cannondale20
4Katusha Team18
5Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team17
6Omega Pharma - Quickstep16
7Team NetApp13
8Astana Pro Team13
9Lampre - ISD13
10Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela12
11Ag2R La Mondiale11
12Garmin - Barracuda10
13Sky Procycling10
14Radioshack - Nissan3
15BMC Racing Team
16Rabobank Cycling Team
17Euskaltel - Euskadi
18Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
19FDJ - BigMat
20Lotto Belisol Team
21Team Saxo Bank
22Orica GreenEdge

General classification after stage 8
1Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda32:23:25
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:09
3Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:15
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:00:35
5Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
6Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:40
7Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:45
8Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:46
9Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:48
10Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:52
11Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:53
12Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:54
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:55
14Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:10
15Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:14
16Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:16
17Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:18
18Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:20
19Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:23
20Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
21Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:28
22Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:30
23Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:43
24Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:44
25Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:01:47
26Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:54
27Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:01
28Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:03
29Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:02:15
30Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:24
31Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:26
32Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
33John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:38
34José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:02:39
35Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:02:41
36Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
37Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:42
38Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:50
39Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:52
40Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
41Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:17
42Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:18
43Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:23
44Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:03:24
45Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank0:03:27
46Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:39
47Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:55
48Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:10
49Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan0:04:44
50Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:54
51Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:43
52Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:05:44
53Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:06:18
54Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:06:35
55José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
56Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:07:46
57Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:09:00
58Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:10:02
59Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:10:29
60Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:12:31
61Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:13:59
62Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:15:04
63Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:16:40
64Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:16:58
65Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:17:58
66Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:18:05
67Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team0:18:18
68Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:18:26
69Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:19:05
70Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:19:22
71Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:19:40
72Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:20:00
73Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:20:16
74Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:20:31
75Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:20:48
76Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:21:05
77Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:22:06
78Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:23:02
79Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:23:22
80Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:57
81Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:25:18
82Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:26:07
83Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:26:33
84Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:26:34
85Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
86Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:44
87Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:47
88Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp0:26:52
89Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:27:16
90Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:28:03
91Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:29:02
92Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:30:09
93Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:30:34
94Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp0:30:39
95Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:31:21
96Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:25
97Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:31:54
98Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:32:04
99Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:32:09
100Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:33:22
101Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:33:29
102Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:33:37
103Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:34:00
104Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:34:01
105Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:34:40
106Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:35:07
107Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp0:35:16
108Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:35:25
109Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:35:49
110Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:36:39
111Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:37:11
112Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team0:37:23
113Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:41:21
114Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:43:24
115Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:43:56
116Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:43:57
117Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:44:46
118Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:44:49
119Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:45:11
120Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:45:25
121Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda0:45:33
122Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:45:41
123Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:46:17
124Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:46:37
125Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
126Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:47:02
127Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:47:11
128Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:47:36
129Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:48:33
130Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:49:56
131Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:50:28
132Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:50:32
133Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp0:51:33
134Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:51:49
135Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:52:15
136Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale0:52:30
137Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:52:54
138Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:53:21
139Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:53:49
140Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:53:55
141Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:54:21
142Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:54:45
143Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:55:16
144Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat0:55:17
145Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:55:57
146Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda0:56:09
147Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:56:39
148Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda0:56:45
149Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:57:00
150Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:57:05
151Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:57:20
152Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:58:50
153Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:01:44
154Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:03:39
155Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team1:04:52
156Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:04:56
157Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat1:05:37
158Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:06:04
159Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:06:23
160Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:06:31
161Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:06:37
162Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:07:19
163Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1:07:20
164Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
165Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp1:07:47
166Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:07:53
167Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank1:08:13
168Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:08:17
169Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:08:41
170Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team1:09:22
171Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling1:09:29
172Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:10:50
173Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:11:58
174Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp1:12:25
175Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team1:12:26
176Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:12:32
177Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:13:29
178Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team1:13:32
179Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:15:14
180Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling1:15:27
181Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:15:32
182Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team1:17:45
183Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:18:30
184William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:23:41
185Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda1:24:51
186Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda1:26:03
187Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team1:27:31
188Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:28:57
189Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling1:30:39
190Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:31:19
191Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:37:13

Points classification
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team65pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling55
3Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli36
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox35
5Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team30
6Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team29
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling26
8Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team25
9Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat25
10Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team24
11Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD24
12Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team24
13Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda23
14Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD21
15Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda21
16Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat21
17Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank20
18Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team19
19Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda17
20Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep17
21Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan16
22Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda16
23Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team15
24Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale15
25Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox15
26Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
27Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp14
28Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14
29Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank14
30Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep12
31Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
32Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox12
33Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team12
34Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team11
35Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi10
36Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team9
37Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia9
38Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team9
39Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia9
40Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank8
41Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
42Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
43Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia8
44Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
45Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
46Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp8
47Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
48Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
49Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat8
50John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
51José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli7
52Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi7
53Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp7
54Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team7
55Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan7
56William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat7
57Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan6
58Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep6
59Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team6
60Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda6
61Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
62Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank6
63Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
64Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling5
65Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
66Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp5
67Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
68Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team4
69Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
70Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
71Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team4
72Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
73Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling3
74Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan3
75Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
76Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team3
77Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
78Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
79Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
80Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
81Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
82Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp2
83Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp2
84Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
85Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan2
86Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat2
87Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling2
88Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
89Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1
90Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team1
91Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
92Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-13

Mountains classification
1Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli24pts
2Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep16
3Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox9
5Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp7
6Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
7Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
8Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team5
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD5
10Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan3
11Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale3
12Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
13Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
14Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
15Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
16Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team2
17Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
18Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
19Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp2
20Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda2
21Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team2
22Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda1
23Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
24Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
25Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda1
26Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
27Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
28Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1

Intermediate sprint classification
1Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team8pts
2Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli7
3Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi7
4Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp5
5Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank5
6Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
7Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
8Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
9Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
10Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team4
11Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
12Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda4
13Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
14Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
15Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling3
16Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team3
17Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
18Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
19Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team2
20Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
21Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp1
22Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1
23Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat1
24Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling1
25Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team8pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling8
3Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
5Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli4
6Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team4
7Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team2
8Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
9Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling2
11Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank2
12Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team1
13Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan1
14Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1
15Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
16Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda1

Premio della Fuga classification
1Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp344pts
2Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team339
3Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia323
4Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi308
5Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli262
6Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team198
7Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team198
8Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia197
9Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli189
10Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team187
11Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team181
12Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia174
13Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team174
14Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank168
15Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda157
16Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team157
17Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale151
18Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep60
19Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD60
20Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp60
21Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team60
22Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team56
23Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank56
24Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda56
25Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team32
26Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox15
27José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team14

Most combative classification
1Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli21pts
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team16
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling15
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox10
5Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep10
6Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
7Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
8Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team8
9Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team7
10Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team7
11Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team7
12Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD7
13Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi7
14Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team6
15Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank5
16Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
17Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
18Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
19Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan5
20Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp5
21Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling5
22Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda5
23Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank5
24Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda5
25Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4
26Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team4
27Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
28Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
29Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
30Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
31Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp3
32Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
33Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank3
34Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda3
35Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3
36Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team3
37Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team3
38Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
39Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda2
40Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
41Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
42Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team2
43Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
44Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
45Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
46Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
47Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1
48Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1
49Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1
50Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team1
51Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat1
52Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling1

Young riders classification
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale32:24:10
2Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:08
3Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:25
4Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:38
5Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:41
6Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:56
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:38
8Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:58
9Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:08:15
10Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:09:17
11Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:15:55
12Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:17:41
13Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:18:37
14Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:20:03
15Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:20:20
16Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:21:21
17Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:12
18Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:24:33
19Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:25:49
20Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
21Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:02
22Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:29:49
23Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:31:19
24Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:32:44
25Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:33:16
26Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp0:34:31
27Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:35:04
28Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:35:54
29Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:36:26
30Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:46:17
31Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:47:48
32Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp0:50:48
33Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:52:36
34Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:53:10
35Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:53:36
36Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda0:55:24
37Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:55:54
38Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:56:15
39Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:56:35
40Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:58:05
41Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team1:04:07
42Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:04:11
43Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:05:19
44Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:05:38
45Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:05:46
46Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp1:07:02
47Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:11:13
48Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team1:11:41
49Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:12:44
50Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:14:47
51Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team1:26:46
52Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:28:12
53Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:30:34

Fast teams classification
1Liquigas - Cannondale95:56:59
2Astana Pro Team0:00:27
3Garmin - Barracuda0:00:45
4Lampre - ISD0:01:25
5Movistar Team0:01:30
6BMC Racing Team0:02:01
7Radioshack - Nissan0:02:02
8Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:02:55
9Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:05
10Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:18
11Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:05:01
12Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:35
13Ag2R La Mondiale0:07:45
14Sky Procycling0:09:33
15Katusha Team0:13:24
16Colnago - CSF Inox0:17:02
17Lotto Belisol Team0:21:54
18Team NetApp0:31:34
19FDJ - BigMat0:32:56
20Team Saxo Bank0:42:19
21Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:02:29
22Orica GreenEdge1:50:39

Super teams classification
1Garmin - Barracuda184pts
2Orica GreenEdge133
3Radioshack - Nissan114
4Sky Procycling106
5Katusha Team99
6FDJ - BigMat99
7Liquigas - Cannondale89
8Omega Pharma - Quickstep85
9Colnago - CSF Inox82
10Astana Pro Team76
11BMC Racing Team73
12Team Saxo Bank72
13Movistar Team67
14Team NetApp62
15Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela61
16Lampre - ISD60
17Rabobank Cycling Team57
18Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team54
19Farnese Vini - Selle Italia49
20Ag2R La Mondiale35
21Euskaltel - Euskadi12
22Lotto Belisol Team11

Fair Play classification
1Garmin - Barracuda
2Katusha Team
3Astana Pro Team
4Liquigas - Cannondale
5Lampre - ISD
6Ag2R La Mondiale
7FDJ - BigMat
8Movistar Team20pts
9Omega Pharma - Quickstep20
10BMC Racing Team20
11Team NetApp20
12Euskaltel - Euskadi20
13Sky Procycling40
14Team Saxo Bank40
15Radioshack - Nissan60
16Colnago - CSF Inox60
17Rabobank Cycling Team60
18Lotto Belisol Team60
19Orica GreenEdge60
20Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team85
21Farnese Vini - Selle Italia105
22Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela180

