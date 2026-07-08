<a id="elk-8f73f266-7ac2-11f1-835a-39e1d6536cf7"></a><h2 id="welcome-and-preamble-2">Welcome and preamble</h2><p id="elk-833cf3d6-7ac1-11f1-a70d-e3de5a9b03fd">Hello there and welcome along as we head deeper into the Tour de France and towards what is expected to be our first bunch sprint of the 2026 edition.</p><p>There was a time when the opening week was littered with flat stages, but this year the fast finishers have had to through what have essentially been three GC days and a breakaway day &ndash; not to mention a heatwave &ndash; before finally finding terrain suited to them.</p><a id="elk-seasonal"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside><p id="elk-833cf3d6-7ac1-11f1-a70d-e3de5a9b03fd-2">The Tour is trending away from traditional bunch kicks and there aren't ample opportunities on the 2026 route so all the big-name sprinters will be eager not to let this opportunity pass by.</p><p>There are a few lumps and bumps on this 158km stage, but nothing that is realistically going to trouble the sprinters, so expect a battle royale on the streets of Pau, which is the third-most-visited city in Tour de France history. Oh, and it's another scorcher in the south of France.</p>