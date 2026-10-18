Japan Cup road race: Quinn Simmons outpaces Ben Healy in final sprint as late race two-man break succeeds
Duo broke away 30km from the line as Jenno Berckmoes rounds out podium 1:12 down
Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) scored the 10th win of his career in the Japan Cup road race, the American champion outpacing Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) after the pair escaped at the front of the race with 30km to go.
Simmons had the beating of Healy in the closing sprint between the duo, with the pair proving the strongest of the peloton after work on the front from Lidl-Trek and EF Education-EasyPost.
The pair couldn't be separated on the hilly course of the 144.2km race in Utsunomiya, with the pair racing to the line together to face off in a head-to-head finishing sprint.
"The fans really embrace the Captain America, so I really wanted to sign off for the season and give them a salute to say thank you to Japan for putting on such a nice race," Simmons said later, according to Velo.
"I’m pleased to see all the supporters on the side of the road with their cool signs and everything. I’m happy it ended like this."
Simmons and Healy had left the rest of the race far behind, with the chasers falling well out of contention for the win. Berckmoes was joined as the strongest of the chase by Jordan Jegat (TotalEnergies), Nicolò Garibbo (Team Ukyo), Julian Bernard (Lidl-Trek), and Sam Maisonobe (Cofidis)..
Berckmoes was the quickest finisher of the group, outpacing Jegat to grab the final spot on the podium, rounding off his season with two top-10s in Japan at both the road race and criterium.
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Results
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time Gap
|
1
|
Quinn Simmons (USA) Lidl-Trek
|
3:33:02
|
2
|
Ben Healy (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Jenno Berckmoes (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
0:01:12
|
4
|
Jordan Jegat (Fra) Totalenergies
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Nicolò Garibbo (Ita) Team Ukyo
|
0:01:45
|
6
|
Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek
|
0:01:40
|
7
|
Sam Maisonobe (Fra) Cofidis
|
0:01:15
|
8
|
Federico Iacomoni (Ita) Team Ukyo
|
0:01:57
|
9
|
Baptiste Vadic (Fra) Totalenergies
|
0:01:26
|
10
|
Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Totalenergies
|
0:01:22
|
11
|
Sam Oomen (Ned) Lidl-Trek
|
0:02:00
|
12
|
Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis
|
0:02:03
|
13
|
Benjamín Prades (Spa) Vc Fukuoka
|Row 12 - Cell 2
|
14
|
Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|Row 13 - Cell 2
|
15
|
Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|Row 14 - Cell 2
|
16
|
Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:02:06
|
17
|
Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
0:02:26
|
18
|
Nicolas Breuillard (Fra) Totalenergies
|
0:02:32
|
19
|
Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco-AlUla
|
0:02:48
|
20
|
Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:03:07
|
21
|
Yuhi Todome (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|
0:03:22
|
22
|
Bálint Feldhoffer (Hun) Bahrain Victorious Development Team
|
0:05:53
|
23
|
Ben Granger (GBr) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|
0:07:38
|
24
|
Matteo Regnanti (Ita) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|Row 23 - Cell 2
|
25
|
Gerard Ledesma (Spa) Vc Fukuoka
|Row 24 - Cell 2
|
26
|
Junsei Tani (Jpn) Astemo Utsunomiya Blitzen
|Row 25 - Cell 2
|
27
|
Masao Shimazaki
|
0:07:41
|
28
|
Mauro Schmid (Swi) Jayco-AlUla
|
0:07:47
|
29
|
Paul Ourselin (Fra) Cofidis
|
0:08:09
|
30
|
Valentin Ferron (Fra) Cofidis
|Row 29 - Cell 2
|
31
|
Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|Row 30 - Cell 2
|
32
|
Atsushi Oka (Jpn) Astemo Utsunomiya Blitzen
|Row 31 - Cell 2
|
33
|
Yoshiki Terada (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|Row 32 - Cell 2
|
34
|
Nicolas Gojković (Cro) Pogi Team Gusto Ljubljana
|Row 33 - Cell 2
|
35
|
Daiki Magosaki (Jpn) Victoire Hiroshima
|Row 34 - Cell 2
|
36
|
Alessandro Borgo (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 35 - Cell 2
|
37
|
Jo Hashikawa (Jpn) Kinan Racing Team
|Row 36 - Cell 2
|
38
|
Colby Simmons (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 37 - Cell 2
|
39
|
David Lozano Riba (Spa) Novo Nordisk
|Row 38 - Cell 2
|
40
|
Masaki Yamamoto (Jpn) Vc Fukuoka
|Row 39 - Cell 2
|
41
|
Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Jayco-AlUla
|Row 40 - Cell 2
|
42
|
Yael Joalland (Fra) Cofidis
|Row 41 - Cell 2
|
43
|
Toki Sawada (Jpn) Astemo Utsunomiya Blitzen
|Row 42 - Cell 2
|
44
|
Hijiri Oda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|
0:08:16
|
45
|
Diego Casagrande (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23
|
0:08:17
|
46
|
Shoma Hayashibara (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|
0:08:49
|
47
|
Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
0:10:52
|
48
|
Hayato Okamoto (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|
0:13:21
|
DNF
|
Thomas Bonnet (Fra) Totalenergies
|Row 48 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Tommaso Dati (Ita) Team Ukyo
|Row 49 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|Row 50 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Yusuke Kubota (Jpn) Victoire Hiroshima
|Row 51 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Sam Brand (GBr) Novo Nordisk
|Row 52 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Kinan Racing Team
|Row 53 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Astemo Utsunomiya Blitzen
|Row 54 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Luke Burns (Aus) Victoire Hiroshima
|Row 55 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Kosuke Takeyama (Jpn) Astemo Utsunomiya Blitzen
|Row 56 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|Row 57 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Gen Abe (Jpn) Vc Fukuoka
|Row 58 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Jardi Christiaan Van Der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 59 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Shoma Kazama (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|Row 60 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan Racing Team
|Row 61 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Yudai Arashiro (Jpn) Kinan Racing Team
|Row 62 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Takumi Yamada (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|Row 63 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Keito Kamiya (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|Row 64 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Gasper Stajnar (Slo) Pogi Team Gusto Ljubljana
|Row 65 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|Row 66 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Yamato Kazama
|Row 67 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Koki Kamada (Jpn) Team Nippo Nuovacomauto Obor
|Row 68 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Kohei Yokotsuka (Jpn) Vc Fukuoka
|Row 69 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Elliot Schultz (Aus) Victoire Hiroshima
|Row 70 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Lennert Van Eetvelt (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|Row 71 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Mihael Štajnar (Slo) Pogi Team Gusto Ljubljana
|Row 72 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco-AlUla
|Row 73 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco-AlUla
|Row 74 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Keisuke Nakamura (Jpn) Victoire Hiroshima
|Row 75 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Taito Shindo
|Row 76 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 77 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Simone Gualdi (Ita) Lotto-Intermarché
|Row 78 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Lukas Nerurkar (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 79 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Lotto-Intermarché
|Row 80 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Fabien Doubey (Fra) Totalenergies
|Row 81 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Juan Jose Lopez Rodriguez (Spa) Novo Nordisk
|Row 82 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Ren Mochizuki
|Row 83 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
George Matsui (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|Row 84 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Zenshin Nozaki
|Row 85 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Joseph Brookes (GBr) Avc Aix Provence Dole
|Row 86 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Shunya Amiji (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|Row 87 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Adam Rafferty (Irl) Hagens Berman Jayco
|Row 88 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Lucas Terrier (Fra) Novo Nordisk
|Row 89 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Maxence Place (Bel) Aarco
|Row 90 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Ikki Watanabe
|Row 91 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Bastian Petrič (Slo) Pogi Team Gusto Ljubljana
|Row 92 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Jesper Stiansen (Nor) Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23
|Row 93 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Alessandro Iacchi (Ita) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|Row 94 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Rein Taaramäe (Est) Kinan Racing Team
|Row 95 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Leonel Quintero Arteaga (Ven) Victoire Hiroshima
|Row 96 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Taishi Miyazaki (Jpn) Astemo Utsunomiya Blitzen
|Row 97 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Kazuki Watanabe (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|Row 98 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Isshin Yamasato (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|Row 99 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Keigo Kusaba (Jpn) Kinan Racing Team
|Row 100 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|Row 101 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Attila Valter (Hun) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 102 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Célestin Wattelle (Fra) Novo Nordisk
|Row 103 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Filippo Ridolfo (Ita) Novo Nordisk
|Row 104 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Taisei Hino (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|Row 105 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Jon Pritržnik (Slo) Pogi Team Gusto Ljubljana
|Row 106 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Jakob Šlibar (Slo) Pogi Team Gusto Ljubljana
|Row 107 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Keizaburo Baba
|Row 108 - Cell 2
|
DNS
|
Haruhi Honda (Jpn) Vc Fukuoka
|Row 109 - Cell 2
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Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.
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