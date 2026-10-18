Japan Cup road race: Quinn Simmons outpaces Ben Healy in final sprint as late race two-man break succeeds

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Duo broke away 30km from the line as Jenno Berckmoes rounds out podium 1:12 down

CYCLING-TDF-2025-STAGE 6EF Education - EasyPost team&#039;s Irish rider Ben Healy and Lidl - Trek team&#039;s US rider Quinn Simmons cycle in a breakaway during the 6th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 201.5 km between Bayeux and Vire Normandie, Northwestern France, on July 10, 2025. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)
Ben Healy and Quinn Simmons on the attack during the Tour de France. They contested the final of the Japan CUp (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) scored the 10th win of his career in the Japan Cup road race, the American champion outpacing Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) after the pair escaped at the front of the race with 30km to go.

Simmons had the beating of Healy in the closing sprint between the duo, with the pair proving the strongest of the peloton after work on the front from Lidl-Trek and EF Education-EasyPost.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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