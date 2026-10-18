Japan Cup road race: Quinn Simmons outpaces Ben Healy in final sprint as late race two-man break succeeds

Ben Healy and Quinn Simmons on the attack during the Tour de France. They contested the final of the Japan CUp

Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) scored the 10th win of his career in the Japan Cup road race, the American champion outpacing Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) after the pair escaped at the front of the race with 30km to go.

Simmons had the beating of Healy in the closing sprint between the duo, with the pair proving the strongest of the peloton after work on the front from Lidl-Trek and EF Education-EasyPost.

The pair couldn't be separated on the hilly course of the 144.2km race in Utsunomiya, with the pair racing to the line together to face off in a head-to-head finishing sprint.

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

"The fans really embrace the Captain America, so I really wanted to sign off for the season and give them a salute to say thank you to Japan for putting on such a nice race," Simmons said later, according to Velo.

"I’m pleased to see all the supporters on the side of the road with their cool signs and everything. I’m happy it ended like this."

Simmons and Healy had left the rest of the race far behind, with the chasers falling well out of contention for the win. Berckmoes was joined as the strongest of the chase by Jordan Jegat (TotalEnergies), Nicolò Garibbo (Team Ukyo), Julian Bernard (Lidl-Trek), and Sam Maisonobe (Cofidis)..

Berckmoes was the quickest finisher of the group, outpacing Jegat to grab the final spot on the podium, rounding off his season with two top-10s in Japan at both the road race and criterium.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Quinn Simmons (USA) Lidl-Trek 3:33:02 2 Ben Healy (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Jenno Berckmoes (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 0:01:12 4 Jordan Jegat (Fra) Totalenergies Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Nicolò Garibbo (Ita) Team Ukyo 0:01:45 6 Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek 0:01:40 7 Sam Maisonobe (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:15 8 Federico Iacomoni (Ita) Team Ukyo 0:01:57 9 Baptiste Vadic (Fra) Totalenergies 0:01:26 10 Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Totalenergies 0:01:22 11 Sam Oomen (Ned) Lidl-Trek 0:02:00 12 Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis 0:02:03 13 Benjamín Prades (Spa) Vc Fukuoka Row 12 - Cell 2 14 Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché Row 13 - Cell 2 15 Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team Row 14 - Cell 2 16 Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost 0:02:06 17 Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:02:26 18 Nicolas Breuillard (Fra) Totalenergies 0:02:32 19 Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco-AlUla 0:02:48 20 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:07 21 Yuhi Todome (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:03:22 22 Bálint Feldhoffer (Hun) Bahrain Victorious Development Team 0:05:53 23 Ben Granger (GBr) Solution Tech Nippo Rali 0:07:38 24 Matteo Regnanti (Ita) Solution Tech Nippo Rali Row 23 - Cell 2 25 Gerard Ledesma (Spa) Vc Fukuoka Row 24 - Cell 2 26 Junsei Tani (Jpn) Astemo Utsunomiya Blitzen Row 25 - Cell 2 27 Masao Shimazaki 0:07:41 28 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Jayco-AlUla 0:07:47 29 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Cofidis 0:08:09 30 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Cofidis Row 29 - Cell 2 31 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Lidl-Trek Row 30 - Cell 2 32 Atsushi Oka (Jpn) Astemo Utsunomiya Blitzen Row 31 - Cell 2 33 Yoshiki Terada (Jpn) Team Ukyo Row 32 - Cell 2 34 Nicolas Gojković (Cro) Pogi Team Gusto Ljubljana Row 33 - Cell 2 35 Daiki Magosaki (Jpn) Victoire Hiroshima Row 34 - Cell 2 36 Alessandro Borgo (Ita) Bahrain Victorious Row 35 - Cell 2 37 Jo Hashikawa (Jpn) Kinan Racing Team Row 36 - Cell 2 38 Colby Simmons (USA) EF Education-EasyPost Row 37 - Cell 2 39 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Novo Nordisk Row 38 - Cell 2 40 Masaki Yamamoto (Jpn) Vc Fukuoka Row 39 - Cell 2 41 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Jayco-AlUla Row 40 - Cell 2 42 Yael Joalland (Fra) Cofidis Row 41 - Cell 2 43 Toki Sawada (Jpn) Astemo Utsunomiya Blitzen Row 42 - Cell 2 44 Hijiri Oda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:08:16 45 Diego Casagrande (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23 0:08:17 46 Shoma Hayashibara (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 0:08:49 47 Fabian Weiss (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:10:52 48 Hayato Okamoto (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:13:21 DNF Thomas Bonnet (Fra) Totalenergies Row 48 - Cell 2 DNF Tommaso Dati (Ita) Team Ukyo Row 49 - Cell 2 DNF Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Solution Tech Nippo Rali Row 50 - Cell 2 DNF Yusuke Kubota (Jpn) Victoire Hiroshima Row 51 - Cell 2 DNF Sam Brand (GBr) Novo Nordisk Row 52 - Cell 2 DNF Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Kinan Racing Team Row 53 - Cell 2 DNF Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Astemo Utsunomiya Blitzen Row 54 - Cell 2 DNF Luke Burns (Aus) Victoire Hiroshima Row 55 - Cell 2 DNF Kosuke Takeyama (Jpn) Astemo Utsunomiya Blitzen Row 56 - Cell 2 DNF Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling Team Row 57 - Cell 2 DNF Gen Abe (Jpn) Vc Fukuoka Row 58 - Cell 2 DNF Jardi Christiaan Van Der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost Row 59 - Cell 2 DNF Shoma Kazama (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team Row 60 - Cell 2 DNF Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan Racing Team Row 61 - Cell 2 DNF Yudai Arashiro (Jpn) Kinan Racing Team Row 62 - Cell 2 DNF Takumi Yamada (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team Row 63 - Cell 2 DNF Keito Kamiya (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team Row 64 - Cell 2 DNF Gasper Stajnar (Slo) Pogi Team Gusto Ljubljana Row 65 - Cell 2 DNF Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Ukyo Row 66 - Cell 2 DNF Yamato Kazama Row 67 - Cell 2 DNF Koki Kamada (Jpn) Team Nippo Nuovacomauto Obor Row 68 - Cell 2 DNF Kohei Yokotsuka (Jpn) Vc Fukuoka Row 69 - Cell 2 DNF Elliot Schultz (Aus) Victoire Hiroshima Row 70 - Cell 2 DNF Lennert Van Eetvelt (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché Row 71 - Cell 2 DNF Mihael Štajnar (Slo) Pogi Team Gusto Ljubljana Row 72 - Cell 2 DNF Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco-AlUla Row 73 - Cell 2 DNF Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco-AlUla Row 74 - Cell 2 DNF Keisuke Nakamura (Jpn) Victoire Hiroshima Row 75 - Cell 2 DNF Taito Shindo Row 76 - Cell 2 DNF Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-EasyPost Row 77 - Cell 2 DNF Simone Gualdi (Ita) Lotto-Intermarché Row 78 - Cell 2 DNF Lukas Nerurkar (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost Row 79 - Cell 2 DNF Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Lotto-Intermarché Row 80 - Cell 2 DNF Fabien Doubey (Fra) Totalenergies Row 81 - Cell 2 DNF Juan Jose Lopez Rodriguez (Spa) Novo Nordisk Row 82 - Cell 2 DNF Ren Mochizuki Row 83 - Cell 2 DNF George Matsui (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team Row 84 - Cell 2 DNF Zenshin Nozaki Row 85 - Cell 2 DNF Joseph Brookes (GBr) Avc Aix Provence Dole Row 86 - Cell 2 DNF Shunya Amiji (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team Row 87 - Cell 2 DNF Adam Rafferty (Irl) Hagens Berman Jayco Row 88 - Cell 2 DNF Lucas Terrier (Fra) Novo Nordisk Row 89 - Cell 2 DNF Maxence Place (Bel) Aarco Row 90 - Cell 2 DNF Ikki Watanabe Row 91 - Cell 2 DNF Bastian Petrič (Slo) Pogi Team Gusto Ljubljana Row 92 - Cell 2 DNF Jesper Stiansen (Nor) Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23 Row 93 - Cell 2 DNF Alessandro Iacchi (Ita) Solution Tech Nippo Rali Row 94 - Cell 2 DNF Rein Taaramäe (Est) Kinan Racing Team Row 95 - Cell 2 DNF Leonel Quintero Arteaga (Ven) Victoire Hiroshima Row 96 - Cell 2 DNF Taishi Miyazaki (Jpn) Astemo Utsunomiya Blitzen Row 97 - Cell 2 DNF Kazuki Watanabe (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team Row 98 - Cell 2 DNF Isshin Yamasato (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team Row 99 - Cell 2 DNF Keigo Kusaba (Jpn) Kinan Racing Team Row 100 - Cell 2 DNF Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Solution Tech Nippo Rali Row 101 - Cell 2 DNF Attila Valter (Hun) Bahrain Victorious Row 102 - Cell 2 DNF Célestin Wattelle (Fra) Novo Nordisk Row 103 - Cell 2 DNF Filippo Ridolfo (Ita) Novo Nordisk Row 104 - Cell 2 DNF Taisei Hino (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team Row 105 - Cell 2 DNF Jon Pritržnik (Slo) Pogi Team Gusto Ljubljana Row 106 - Cell 2 DNF Jakob Šlibar (Slo) Pogi Team Gusto Ljubljana Row 107 - Cell 2 DNF Keizaburo Baba Row 108 - Cell 2 DNS Haruhi Honda (Jpn) Vc Fukuoka Row 109 - Cell 2

The road season might be at an end, but Cyclingnews isn't slowing down. Subscribe for unlimited access to our comprehensive news coverage, industry-leading CN Labs testing, expert columnists, and so much more. Plus, the Cyclingnews app means you can stay up-to-date wherever you go! Join today.