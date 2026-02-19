'He's just turned a bit of a corner in his life' – Bahrain Victorious unsurprised by stunning Antonio Tiberi performance at UAE Tour as he delivers on potential with X factor

News
By published

'We talk a lot about potential, but then there's that moment where you've got to actually deliver and actually do the business' says Ellingworth

Antonio Tiberi during stage 4 of the UAE Tour
Antonio Tiberi during stage 4 of the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bahrain Victorious' performance manager Rod Ellingworth believes Antonio Tiberi can put his world-class win on the UAE Tour's hardest stage partly down to "turning a corner in his life," with the Italian potentially just three stages away from confirming overall victory.

Now 24, the once top prospect is thriving at full potential at the start of his fourth season at Bahrain, with his victory atop the vicious Jebel Mobrah his first win at WorldTour-level, and a confirmation of his solid winter build-up.

"It was not a surprise internally. I think you can always name maybe five riders who you know are guaranteed, then there's another 10 riders who have shown promise in the past or got potential and everything else – that's where Antonio has sat for the last year or two, but I think he's turned that corner a little bit now."

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.