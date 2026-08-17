Bretagne Classic past winners
Champions 1931-2025
Past winners
|
#
|
Rider Name (Country) Team
|
2025
|
Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto
|
2024
|
Marc Hirschi (Sui) UAE Team Emirates
|
2023
|
Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|
2022
|
Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|
2021
|
Benoît Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|
2020
|
Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|
2019
|
Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|
2018
|
Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|
2017
|
Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|
2016
|
Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|
2015
|
Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|
2014
|
Sylvain Chavanel (FRA) IAM Cycling
|
2013
|
Filippo Pozzato (ITA) Lampre-Merida
|
2012
|
Edvald Boasson Hagen (NOR) Team Sky
|
2011
|
Grega Bole (SLO) Lampre-ISD
|
2010
|
Matthew Goss (AUS) Team HTC-Columbia
|
2009
|
Simon Gerrans (AUS) Cervélo TestTeam
|
2008
|
Pierrick Fédrigo (FRA) Bouygues Télécom
|
2007
|
Thomas Voeckler (FRA) Bouygues Télécom
|
2006
|
Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) Liquigas
|
2005
|
George Hincapie (USA) Discovery Channel
|
2004
|
Didier Rous (FRA) Brioches La Boulangère
|
2003
|
Andy Flickinger (FRA) AG2R Prévoyance
|
2002
|
Jeremy Hunt (GBR) BigMat-Auber 93
|
2001
|
Nico Mattan (BEL)
|
2000
|
Michele Bartoli (ITA)
|
1999
|
Christophe Mengin (FRA)
|
1998
|
Pascal Hervé (FRA)
|
1997
|
Andrea Ferrigato (ITA)
|
1996
|
Frank Vandenbroucke (BEL)
|
1995
|
Rolf Järmann (SUI)
|
1994
|
Andreï Tchmil (MDA)
|
1993
|
Thierry Claveyrolat (FRA)
|
1992
|
Ronan Pensec (FRA)
|
1991
|
Armand de Las Cuevas (FRA)
|
1990
|
Bruno Cornillet (FRA)
|
1989
|
Jean-Claude Colotti (FRA)
|
1988
|
Luc Leblanc (FRA)
|
1987
|
Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (FRA)
|
1986
|
Martial Gayant (FRA)
|
1985
|
Eric Guyot (FRA)
|
1984
|
Sean Kelly (IRL)
|
1983
|
Pierre Bazzo (FRA)
|
1982
|
François Castaing (FRA)
|
1981
|
Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (FRA)
|
1980
|
Patrick Friou (FRA)
|
1979
|
Frits Pirard (NED)
|
1978
|
Pierre-Raymond Villemiane (FRA)
|
1977
|
Jacques Bossis (FRA)
|
1976
|
Jacques Bossis (FRA)
|
1975
|
Cyrille Guimard (FRA)
|
1974
|
Raymond Martin (FRA)
|
1973
|
Jean-Claude Largeau (FRA)
|
1972
|
Robert Bouloux (FRA)
|
1971
|
Jean-Pierre Danguillaume (FRA)
|
1970
|
Jean Marcarini (FRA)
|
1969
|
Jean Jourden (FRA)
|
1968
|
Jean Jourden (FRA)
|
1967
|
François Hamon (FRA)
|
1966
|
Claude Mazeaud (FRA)
|
1965
|
François Goasduff (FRA)
|
1964
|
Jean Bourles (FRA)
|
1963
|
Fernand Picot (FRA)
|
1962
|
Jean Gainche (FRA)
|
1961
|
Fernand Picot (FRA)
|
1960
|
Hubert Ferrer (FRA)
|
1959
|
Emmanuel Crenn (FRA)
|
1958
|
Jean Gainche (FRA)
|
1957
|
Isaac Vitre (FRA)
|
1956
|
Valentin Huot (FRA)
|
1955
|
Jean Petitjean (FRA)
|
1954
|
Ugo Anzile (ITA)
|
1953
|
Serge Blusson (FRA)
|
1952
|
Emile Guerinel (FRA)
|
1951
|
Emile Guerinel (FRA)
|
1950
|
Armand Audaire (FRA)
|
1949
|
Armand Audaire (FRA)
|
1948
|
Eloi Tassin (FRA)
|
1947
|
Raymond Louviot (FRA)
|
1946
|
Ange Le Strat (FRA)
|
1945
|
Eloi Tassin (FRA)
|
1938
|
Pierre Cloarec (FRA)
|
1937
|
Jean-Marie Goasmat (FRA)
|
1936
|
Pierre Cogan (FRA)
|
1935
|
Jean Le Dily (FRA)
|
1934
|
Lucien Tulot (FRA)
|
1933
|
Philippe Bono (FRA)
|
1932
|
Philippe Bono (FRA)
|
1931
|
François Favé (FRA)
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