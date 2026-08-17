Bretagne Classic past winners

Race-histories
By
Published

Champions 1931-2025

PLOUAY, FRANCE - AUGUST 31: (L-R) Emilien Jeanniere of France and Team TotalEnergies on second place, race winner Arnaud De Lie of Belgium and Team Lotto and Olav Kooij of Netherlands and Team Visma | Lease a Bike on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 89th Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France 2025 a 261.7km stage from Plouay to Plouay / #UCIWT / on August 31, 2025 in Plouay, France. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Arnaud De Lie won the Bretagne Classic in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Past winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally

#

Rider Name (Country) Team

2025

Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto

2024

Marc Hirschi (Sui) UAE Team Emirates

2023

Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

2022

Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma

2021

Benoît Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team

2020

Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb

2019

Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First

2018

Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale

2017

Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky

2016

Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling

2015

Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha

2014

Sylvain Chavanel (FRA) IAM Cycling

2013

Filippo Pozzato (ITA) Lampre-Merida

2012

Edvald Boasson Hagen (NOR) Team Sky

2011

Grega Bole (SLO) Lampre-ISD

2010

Matthew Goss (AUS) Team HTC-Columbia

2009

Simon Gerrans (AUS) Cervélo TestTeam

2008

Pierrick Fédrigo (FRA) Bouygues Télécom

2007

Thomas Voeckler (FRA) Bouygues Télécom

2006

Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) Liquigas

2005

George Hincapie (USA) Discovery Channel

2004

Didier Rous (FRA) Brioches La Boulangère

2003

Andy Flickinger (FRA) AG2R Prévoyance

2002

Jeremy Hunt (GBR) BigMat-Auber 93

2001

Nico Mattan (BEL)

2000

Michele Bartoli (ITA)

1999

Christophe Mengin (FRA)

1998

Pascal Hervé (FRA)

1997

Andrea Ferrigato (ITA)

1996

Frank Vandenbroucke (BEL)

1995

Rolf Järmann (SUI)

1994

Andreï Tchmil (MDA)

1993

Thierry Claveyrolat (FRA)

1992

Ronan Pensec (FRA)

1991

Armand de Las Cuevas (FRA)

1990

Bruno Cornillet (FRA)

1989

Jean-Claude Colotti (FRA)

1988

Luc Leblanc (FRA)

1987

Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (FRA)

1986

Martial Gayant (FRA)

1985

Eric Guyot (FRA)

1984

Sean Kelly (IRL)

1983

Pierre Bazzo (FRA)

1982

François Castaing (FRA)

1981

Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (FRA)

1980

Patrick Friou (FRA)

1979

Frits Pirard (NED)

1978

Pierre-Raymond Villemiane (FRA)

1977

Jacques Bossis (FRA)

1976

Jacques Bossis (FRA)

1975

Cyrille Guimard (FRA)

1974

Raymond Martin (FRA)

1973

Jean-Claude Largeau (FRA)

1972

Robert Bouloux (FRA)

1971

Jean-Pierre Danguillaume (FRA)

1970

Jean Marcarini (FRA)

1969

Jean Jourden (FRA)

1968

Jean Jourden (FRA)

1967

François Hamon (FRA)

1966

Claude Mazeaud (FRA)

1965

François Goasduff (FRA)

1964

Jean Bourles (FRA)

1963

Fernand Picot (FRA)

1962

Jean Gainche (FRA)

1961

Fernand Picot (FRA)

1960

Hubert Ferrer (FRA)

1959

Emmanuel Crenn (FRA)

1958

Jean Gainche (FRA)

1957

Isaac Vitre (FRA)

1956

Valentin Huot (FRA)

1955

Jean Petitjean (FRA)

1954

Ugo Anzile (ITA)

1953

Serge Blusson (FRA)

1952

Emile Guerinel (FRA)

1951

Emile Guerinel (FRA)

1950

Armand Audaire (FRA)

1949

Armand Audaire (FRA)

1948

Eloi Tassin (FRA)

1947

Raymond Louviot (FRA)

1946

Ange Le Strat (FRA)

1945

Eloi Tassin (FRA)

1938

Pierre Cloarec (FRA)

1937

Jean-Marie Goasmat (FRA)

1936

Pierre Cogan (FRA)

1935

Jean Le Dily (FRA)

1934

Lucien Tulot (FRA)

1933

Philippe Bono (FRA)

1932

Philippe Bono (FRA)

1931

François Favé (FRA)
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.