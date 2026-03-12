Absa Cape Epic 2026
Date
March 15-22, 2026
Start location
Meerendal Wine Estate
Finish location
Coetzenburg, Stellenbosch
Distance
707km men/ 545km women
Previous winners women
Annika Langvad (DEN) and Sofia Gomez Villafañe (ARG)
Previous winners men
Nino Schurter (SUI) and Filippo Colombo (SUI)
Absa Cape Epic 2026 information
Absa Cape Epic returns March 15-22 as two-rider teams compete across a raw South African wilderness for eight days, with the men riding 707 kilometres with 15,900 metres of elevation gain and the women riding 545 kilometres with 13,250 metres of climbing. Known as the 'untamed African mountain bike race', the event is classified hors categorie by cycling's world governing body, UCI.
The first Cape Epic took place in 2004 with Mannie Heymans (NAM) and Karl Platt (GER) winning the men's division while Hanlie Booyens (RSA) and Sharon Laws (GBR) won the women's division. Last year, Swiss duo Nino Schurter and Filippo Colombo won the men's race, which was Schurter's third title. Annika Langvad (DEN) teamed with Sofia Gomez Villafañe (ARG) for the women's overall, Langvad setting a new mark with six titles.
Prize money is awarded to the professional racing teams in the UCI Men and Women Categories, with the combined purse totalling R3,228,000 (€166,950/$192,350). Payouts are provided for overall results, stage results, Kings and Queens prizes, best African riders and young riders, which are U26 for men and U30 for women. The men's and women's category winners also receive 500 UCI XCM points per team (250 per rider).Article continues below
The routes for men and women are generally the same, with organisers shortening stages 1-6 for time parity so that all fields finish similarly. All routes take place on the Western Cape and start with single-track of the Meerendal Wine Estate, which has hosted the event many times, and finish in the wine region of Stellenbosch, to the east of Cape Town.
Absa Cape Epic 2026 stages
Stage
Date
Distance(s)
Start-Finish Men
Start-Finish Women
Prologue
Sunday, March 15
20km m/w
Meerendal Wine Estate
Meerendal Wine Estate
Stage 1
Monday, March 16
90km (66km women)
Montagu to Montagu
Abrikooskloof to Montagu
Stage 2
Tuesday, March 17
102km (80km women)
Montagu to Montagu
Stemmet to Montagu
Stage 3
Wednesday, March 18
140km (108km women)
Montagu to Greyton
Bonnlevale to Greyton
Stage 4
Thursday, March 19
87km (61km women)
Greyton to Greyton
Greyton to Greyton
Stage 5
Friday, March 20
134km (90km women)
Greyton to Stellenbosch
Bot River to Stellenbosch
Stage 6
Saturday, March 21
76km (62km women)
Stellenbosch to Stellenbosch
Banhoek to Stellenbosch
Stage 7
Sunday, March 22
58km m/w
Stellenbosch to Stellenbosch
Stellenbosch to Stellenbosch
