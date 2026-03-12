Absa Cape Epic 2026

Annika Langvad and Sofia Villifane celebrate overall win at 2025 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race in South Africa. Photo by Dom Barnardt/Cape Epic
Absa Cape Epic Overview

Date

March 15-22, 2026

Start location

Meerendal Wine Estate

Finish location

Coetzenburg, Stellenbosch

Distance

707km men/ 545km women

Previous winners women

Annika Langvad (DEN) and Sofia Gomez Villafañe (ARG)

Previous winners men

Nino Schurter (SUI) and Filippo Colombo (SUI)

Absa Cape Epic 2026 information

The first Cape Epic took place in 2004 with Mannie Heymans (NAM) and Karl Platt (GER) winning the men's division while Hanlie Booyens (RSA) and Sharon Laws (GBR) won the women's division. Last year, Swiss duo Nino Schurter and Filippo Colombo won the men's race, which was Schurter's third title. Annika Langvad (DEN) teamed with Sofia Gomez Villafañe (ARG) for the women's overall, Langvad setting a new mark with six titles.

Prize money is awarded to the professional racing teams in the UCI Men and Women Categories, with the combined purse totalling R3,228,000 (€166,950/$192,350). Payouts are provided for overall results, stage results, Kings and Queens prizes, best African riders and young riders, which are U26 for men and U30 for women. The men's and women's category winners also receive 500 UCI XCM points per team (250 per rider).

The routes for men and women are generally the same, with organisers shortening stages 1-6 for time parity so that all fields finish similarly. All routes take place on the Western Cape and start with single-track of the Meerendal Wine Estate, which has hosted the event many times, and finish in the wine region of Stellenbosch, to the east of Cape Town.

Absa Cape Epic 2026 stages

Stage

Date

Distance(s)

Start-Finish Men

Start-Finish Women

Prologue

Sunday, March 15

20km m/w

Meerendal Wine Estate

Meerendal Wine Estate

Stage 1

Monday, March 16

90km (66km women)

Montagu to Montagu

Abrikooskloof to Montagu

Stage 2

Tuesday, March 17

102km (80km women)

Montagu to Montagu

Stemmet to Montagu

Stage 3

Wednesday, March 18

140km (108km women)

Montagu to Greyton

Bonnlevale to Greyton

Stage 4

Thursday, March 19

87km (61km women)

Greyton to Greyton

Greyton to Greyton

Stage 5

Friday, March 20

134km (90km women)

Greyton to Stellenbosch

Bot River to Stellenbosch

Stage 6

Saturday, March 21

76km (62km women)

Stellenbosch to Stellenbosch

Banhoek to Stellenbosch

Stage 7

Sunday, March 22

58km m/w

Stellenbosch to Stellenbosch

Stellenbosch to Stellenbosch

Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

