Swipe to scroll horizontally Absa Cape Epic Overview Date March 15-22, 2026 Start location Meerendal Wine Estate Finish location Coetzenburg, Stellenbosch Distance 707km men/ 545km women Previous winners women Annika Langvad (DEN) and Sofia Gomez Villafañe (ARG) Previous winners men Nino Schurter (SUI) and Filippo Colombo (SUI)

Absa Cape Epic 2026 information

Absa Cape Epic returns March 15-22 as two-rider teams compete across a raw South African wilderness for eight days, with the men riding 707 kilometres with 15,900 metres of elevation gain and the women riding 545 kilometres with 13,250 metres of climbing. Known as the 'untamed African mountain bike race', the event is classified hors categorie by cycling's world governing body, UCI.

The first Cape Epic took place in 2004 with Mannie Heymans (NAM) and Karl Platt (GER) winning the men's division while Hanlie Booyens (RSA) and Sharon Laws (GBR) won the women's division. Last year, Swiss duo Nino Schurter and Filippo Colombo won the men's race, which was Schurter's third title. Annika Langvad (DEN) teamed with Sofia Gomez Villafañe (ARG) for the women's overall, Langvad setting a new mark with six titles.

Prize money is awarded to the professional racing teams in the UCI Men and Women Categories, with the combined purse totalling R3,228,000 (€166,950/$192,350). Payouts are provided for overall results, stage results, Kings and Queens prizes, best African riders and young riders, which are U26 for men and U30 for women. The men's and women's category winners also receive 500 UCI XCM points per team (250 per rider).

The routes for men and women are generally the same, with organisers shortening stages 1-6 for time parity so that all fields finish similarly. All routes take place on the Western Cape and start with single-track of the Meerendal Wine Estate, which has hosted the event many times, and finish in the wine region of Stellenbosch, to the east of Cape Town.

Absa Cape Epic 2026 stages

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage Date Distance(s) Start-Finish Men Start-Finish Women Prologue Sunday, March 15 20km m/w Meerendal Wine Estate Meerendal Wine Estate Stage 1 Monday, March 16 90km (66km women) Montagu to Montagu Abrikooskloof to Montagu Stage 2 Tuesday, March 17 102km (80km women) Montagu to Montagu Stemmet to Montagu Stage 3 Wednesday, March 18 140km (108km women) Montagu to Greyton Bonnlevale to Greyton Stage 4 Thursday, March 19 87km (61km women) Greyton to Greyton Greyton to Greyton Stage 5 Friday, March 20 134km (90km women) Greyton to Stellenbosch Bot River to Stellenbosch Stage 6 Saturday, March 21 76km (62km women) Stellenbosch to Stellenbosch Banhoek to Stellenbosch Stage 7 Sunday, March 22 58km m/w Stellenbosch to Stellenbosch Stellenbosch to Stellenbosch