Annika Langvad wins record sixth title on return to Cape Epic with Sofia Gomez Villafañe

Nino Schurter and Filippo Colombo claim men's MTB endurance test after stretching gap to Lucas Braidot and Simone Avondetto on final stage

Annika Langvad and Sofia Villifane during Stage 7 of the 2025 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race
Annika Langvad and Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Toyota-Specialized) win the 2025 Absa Cape Epic
Annika Langvad (Toyota-Specialized) has returned from retirement and having a child to take out her sixth edition of the Cape Epic, dominating the women's category of the seven stages in a pairing with Sofia Gomez Villafañe who snared a second title in 2025.

While Langvad secured her position as the most successful rider in the race's history – taking part in six editions and winning every one – Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM) raced to his third title, and first since 2019, with Filippo Colombo. 

Men's GCTeamResults
1Nino Schurter and Filippo Colombo (Scott-SRAM)23:12:39
2Luca Braidot and Simone Avondetto (Wilier-Vittoria)00:01:31
3Marco Joubert and Tristan Nortje (Imbuko ChemChamp A) 00:12:58
4Samuele Porro and Marc Stutzmann (Klimatiza Orbea)00:23:13
5Georg Egger and Lukas Baum (Orbea Leatt Speed Company)00:41:55
Women's GCTeamResults
1Annika Langvad and Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Toyota-Specialized)05:03:10
2Vera Looser and Alexis Skarda (Efficient Infiniti SCB SRAM)00:21:32
3Bianca Haw and Hayley Preen (TitanRacing SE Honeycomb)00:38:07
4Monica Yuliana Calderon Martinez and Tessa Kortekaas (Cannondale ISB Sport)00:40:06
5Katazina Sosna-Pinele and Claudia Peretti (Torpado Kenda FSA WMN)01:01:19
Julian Siemons and Greg van Avermaet during the Prologue of the 2025 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race
Julian Siemons and Greg Van Avermaet finished 27th overall in the Prologue of the 2025 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race
The lead riders during Stage 1 of the 2025 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race
The lead riders during Stage 1 of the 2025 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held at Meerendal Wine Estate
Riders during Stage 2 of the 2025 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race
Riders on stage 2 of the 2025 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race
Riders during Stage 3 of the 2025 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race
Riders during Stage 3 of the 2025 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held at Fairview, Paarl, Cape Town, South Africa
The leading bunch during Stage 4 of the 2025 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race
The leading bunch during Stage 4
Annika Langvad during Stage 5 of the 2025 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race
Annika Langvad during Stage 5
Cannondale ISB Sport duo wins stage 6 for UCI Elite women during 2025 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race
Cannondale ISB Sport duo of Monica Yuliana Calderon Martinez and Tessa Kortekaas win stage 6 for UCI Elite women
Schurter and Colombo celebrate men's GC win after Stage 7 of the 2025 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race
Schurter and Colombo celebrate men's GC win after Stage 7
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM MARCH 31 LR Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx Protime compete passing through the Koppenberg cobblestones sector during the 21st Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2024 Womens Elite a 163km one day race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde UCIWWT on March 31 2024 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Rafa Gomez PoolGetty Images

Tour of Flanders Women 2025 route
Mads Würtz Schmidt (PAS Racing) opened his 2025 gravel season at Santa Vall then won at Turnhout Gravel

UCI Gravel World Series: Mads Würtz Schmidt and Geerike Schreurs win in Belgium at Turnhout Gravel
SANT FELIU DE GUIXOLS, SPAIN - MARCH 24: Matthew Brennan of Ireland and Team Visma | Lease A Bike celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025, Stage 1 a 178.6km stage from Sant Feliu de Guixols to Sant Feliu de Guixols / #UCIWT / on March 24, 2025 in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

Volta a Catalunya: Matthew Brennan produces stunning sprint to snatch stage 1 victory on the line from late attacker
Great Britain&#039;s Emma Finucane at the 2024 UCI Track Champions League
UCI Track Champions League axed after just four years with Track cycling's calendar set to be 'revitalised'
A BMC Masterpiece road bike
The peloton's priciest road bike – Alaphillipe and Hirschi race on $18,000 BMC Masterpiece at Milan-San Remo
The Garmin Forerunner 945 smartwatch showing screen training details
Tracking your ride data just got cheaper – the Garmin Forerunner 945 smartwatch has just dropped by 50% at Walmart
Volta a Catalunya 2023: Roglič celebrates overall victory
How to watch Volta a Catalunya 2025 – Live streams, TV coverage
SANREMO, ITALY - MARCH 22: Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and Team UAE Team Emirates competes during the 116th Milano-Sanremo 2025 a 289km one day race from Pavia to Sanremo / #UCIWT / on March 22, 2025 in Sanremo, Italy. (Photo by Luca Bettini - Pool/Getty Images)
'Next year Cipressa under eight minutes?' - Van der Poel and Pogačar joke with each other after record-breaking Milan-San Remo
Team Visma-Lease a Bike&#039;s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard wearing the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey reacts as he crosses the finish line of the 5th stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 203,3 km between Saint-Just-en-Chevalet and La CÃ´te-Saint-AndrÃ©, on March 13, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Jonas Vingegaard suffered concussion in Paris-Nice crash, missed nine days of training
Geraint Thomas after winning the 2018 Tour de France
'Exciting and special' - Geraint Thomas hopes UK Grand Départ for 2027 Tour de France inspires next generation of cyclists
Romain Grégoire after the finish at Milan-San Remo 2025
Top riders at Milan-San Remo left disappointed after being dropped in Cipressa attack
Mikel Landa attacking on stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico 2025
'There's a different kind of mentality without them' - Mikel Landa aiming high at the Volta a Catalunya with no Vingegaard or Pogačar
Tadej Pogačar after the finish of Milan-San Remo 2025
Tadej Pogačar to decide on Paris-Roubaix imminently after Milan-San Remo defeat