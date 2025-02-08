Étoile de Bessèges down to 64 riders as Kern Pharma drop out over safety concerns

Organisers praise remaining riders for 'professionalism' as CPA vow to push improved safety in smaller races through SafeR

The peloton stops in protest against adverse weather conditions during the 55th Etoile de Besseges Tour du Gard 2025 Stage 3
On stage 3 of Etoile de Besseges, the peloton stopped over safety concerns (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the departure of eight teams from the Étoile de Bessèges on Friday in a protest over the organisation's failures to prevent drivers from the public from getting onto the race course, the Kern Pharma team also dropped out on Saturday.

"The Kern Pharma Team has decided not to take part in the race today at Étoile de Bessèges," the team announced on social media.

