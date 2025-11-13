Swipe to scroll horizontally Tour of the Alps 2025 overview Date April 20-24, 2026 Start location Innsbruck Finish location Bolzano Distance 760km Previous edition 2025 Tour of the Alps Previous winner Michael Storer (Tudor)

Tour of the Alps 2026 information

The Tour of the Alps, previously known as the Giro del Trentino until 2016, is a 2.Pro-level Italian stage race that was first raced in 1963 and has become a staple of the spring calendar.

The race is a key build-up race for the first Grand Tour of the season, the Giro d'Italia. The race is often won by a rider targetting the Giro GC, and last year Michael Storer (Tudor) took victory after five days of racing, ahead of Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers).

As the name suggests, the Tour of the Alps route takes place mainly in the Alps in Northern Italy and Austria.

The 2026 edition will be the 49th running of the race and will take place from Monday, April 20, to Friday, April 24.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2026 Tour of the Alps with race reports, results, news and analysis.

Tour of the Alps 2025 Route map

The Tour of the Alps 2026 route starts in Innsbruck in Austria and ends in Bolzano, Italy.

The map of the 2026 Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tour of the Alps)

The stage profiles of the 2026 Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tour of the Alps)

Head to the route tab for more details on the five stages of the 2026 Tour of the Alps.

Tour of the Alps 2026 stage schedule