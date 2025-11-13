Tour of the Alps 2026
Date
April 20-24, 2026
Start location
Innsbruck
Finish location
Bolzano
Distance
760km
Previous edition
Previous winner
Michael Storer (Tudor)
Tour of the Alps 2026 information
The Tour of the Alps, previously known as the Giro del Trentino until 2016, is a 2.Pro-level Italian stage race that was first raced in 1963 and has become a staple of the spring calendar.
The race is a key build-up race for the first Grand Tour of the season, the Giro d'Italia. The race is often won by a rider targetting the Giro GC, and last year Michael Storer (Tudor) took victory after five days of racing, ahead of Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers).
As the name suggests, the Tour of the Alps route takes place mainly in the Alps in Northern Italy and Austria.
The 2026 edition will be the 49th running of the race and will take place from Monday, April 20, to Friday, April 24.
Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2026 Tour of the Alps with race reports, results, news and analysis.
Tour of the Alps 2025 Route map
The Tour of the Alps 2026 route starts in Innsbruck in Austria and ends in Bolzano, Italy.
Head to the route tab for more details on the five stages of the 2026 Tour of the Alps.
Tour of the Alps 2026 stage schedule
Date
Stage
Length
Monday, April 20, 2026
Stage 1: Innsbruck-Innsbruck
141.8km
Tuesday, April 21, 2026
Stage 2: Telfs-Val Martello
147.5km
Wednesday, April 22, 2026
Stage 3: Laces-Arco
174.5km
Thursday, April 23, 2026
Stage 4: Arco-Trento
167.8km
Friday, April 24, 2026
Stage 5: Trento-Bolzano
128.6km
