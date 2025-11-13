Jump to:

Tour of the Alps 2026

LIENZ AUSTRIA APRIL 25 Michael Storer of Australia and Tudor Pro Cycling Team celebrates at podium as Green Leader Jersey overall race winner during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2025 Stage 5 a 1127km stage from Lienz to Lienz on April 25 2025 in Lienz Austria Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
2025 Tour of the Alps winner Michael Storer (Image credit: Getty Images)
Tour of the Alps 2025 overview

Date

April 20-24, 2026

Start location

Innsbruck

Finish location

Bolzano

Distance

760km

Previous edition

2025 Tour of the Alps

Previous winner

Michael Storer (Tudor)

Tour of the Alps 2026 information

As the name suggests, the Tour of the Alps route takes place mainly in the Alps in Northern Italy and Austria.

The 2026 edition will be the 49th running of the race and will take place from Monday, April 20, to Friday, April 24.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2026 Tour of the Alps with race reports, results, news and analysis.

Tour of the Alps 2025 Route map

The Tour of the Alps 2026 route starts in Innsbruck in Austria and ends in Bolzano, Italy.

The map of the 2026 Tour of the Alps

The map of the 2026 Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tour of the Alps)

The stage profiles of the 2026 Tour of the Alps

The stage profiles of the 2026 Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tour of the Alps)

Head to the route tab for more details on the five stages of the 2026 Tour of the Alps.

Tour of the Alps 2026 stage schedule

Date

Stage

Length

Monday, April 20, 2026

Stage 1: Innsbruck-Innsbruck

141.8km

Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Stage 2: Telfs-Val Martello

147.5km

Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Stage 3: Laces-Arco

174.5km

Thursday, April 23, 2026

Stage 4: Arco-Trento

167.8km

Friday, April 24, 2026

Stage 5: Trento-Bolzano

128.6km

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

