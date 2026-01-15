Strohmeyer, Gunsalas head up 23-rider USA Cycling team for UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships

USA Cycling named a 23-rider team for the upcoming 2026 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships, which take place in Hulst, The Netherlands, from January 30 to February 1.

The country will be represented by just one elite male rider, Pan American champion Andrew Strohmeyer, as US national champion Eric Brunner has ended his cyclo-cross season to focus on preparing for the road season.

The elite women's line-up is one larger, with national and Pan American champion Lizzy Gunsalas joined by Anna Megale.

The rest of the team is filled by under-23 and junior riders, with Pan American and national champion Henry Coote leading the men's U23 team and Pan Am champion Mia Aseltine and Vida Lopez de San Roman leading the women's side.

There are ten junior riders, including Pan Am champions Noah Scholnick and Aida Linton, and national champions Ethan Brown and Kira Mullins, at the helm.

USA Cycling for UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships

Elite Men

Andrew Strohmeyer (CXD / Trek Bikes)

Elite Women

Lizzy Gunsalus (CCB Racing p/b Levine Law Group)

Anna Megale (Competitive Edge Racing)

U23 Men

Calvin Conaway (Midwest NXT)

Henry Coote (Competitive Edge Racing)

Ryan Drummond (Competitive Edge Racing)

U23 Women

Mia Aseltine (Competitive Edge Racing)

Lidia Cusack (CXD / Trek Bikes)

Vida Lopez de San Roman (Trinity Racing)

Kaya Musgrave (Pure Energy Drink / Haro Bikes by Corego)

Alyssa Sarkisov (CXD / Trek Bikes)

Katherine Sarkisov (CXD / Trek Bikes)

Lyllie Sonnemann (CXD / Trek Bikes)

Junior Men

Ethan Brown (Midwest NXT)

Matthew Crabbe (FinKraft Junior Cycling Team)

Jacob Hines (FinKraft Junior Cycling Team)

Porter Melvin (Forward Endurance)

Noah Scholnick (FinKraft Junior Cycling Team)

Junior Women

Tessa Beebe (Byrds Cycling)

Graden Daume (Team Stampede/Five Valley Velo)

Aida Linton (Bear National CX)

Kira Mullins (Bear National CX)

Ada Watson (CXD / Trek Bikes)