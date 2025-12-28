'I just wasn't at my best' - Wout van Aert's hopes for a cyclo-cross victory in Dendermonde dashed by lightning fast conditions

World Championship organisers' hopes of tempting Van Aert fade as dry weather puts Belgian at a disadvantage

Wout van Aert finished sixth in Dendermonde (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout Van Aert (Visma - Lease a Bike) struggled with the pace of successive attacks as he finished sixth in the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Dendermonde, as dry conditions resulted in a criterium-style race.

The 31-year-old failed to drop his rivals during a persistent effort as a front group of 10 riders remained together throughout the race.

After beating Van Aert in a narrow sprint at Heusden-Zolder five days earlier, 22-year-old Tibor Del Grosso (Alpecin – Deceuninck) finished runner-up, a career best World Cup placing.

"It was a difficult course," said Van Aert afterwards. “The first 10 riders were close together. It could just as well have been a different result. But I came here to compete for the win and I never did.

Ben Goddard

