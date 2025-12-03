'I get emotional thinking about Paris-Roubaix' – Jasper Philipsen puts sprinting aside for another shot at the 2026 cobbled Classics

Belgian to again join forces with Mathieu van der Poel before summer focus on sprinting

ROUBAIX, FRANCE - APRIL 13: (L-R) Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG, Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin - Deceuninck compete in the breakaway passing through a cobblestones sector during the 122nd Paris - Roubaix 2025 a 259.2km one day race from Compiegne to Roubaix / #UCIWT / on April 13, 2025 in Roubaix, France. (Photo by Bernard Papon - Pool/Getty Images)
Jasper Philipsen on the attack at Paris-Roubaix with Tadej Pogačar and Mathieu van der Poel (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jasper Philipsen will again target the Classics in the spring of 2026 and especially Paris-Roubaix, to prove he is far more than just a world-class sprinter.

Philipsen has 58 victories in his palmarès, many of them in sprints, but he is Belgian and Flandrian at heart and fell in love with cycling as a boy while watching the Classics.

He won Milan-San Remo in 2024 despite Tadej Pogačar's attacks and was second at Paris-Roubaix in 2023 and 2024, behind teammate Mathieu van der Poel. He has won the flatter but demanding Classic Brugge-De Panne and Scheldeprijs twice and won Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne this year.

"In 2026 we’ll follow the same plan: I want to be a Classics rider in the first part of the season and focus my training around that," he confirmed.

Philipsen and Van der Poel are competitive even in training but are loyal in races, using their different skills and strengths to take on Pogačar and their other Classics rivals. Van der Poel has won three consecutive editions of Paris-Roubaix, with Philipsen always there as the team's Plan B and sprint option.

Philipsen won the opening stage at the Tour but then crashed hard in a collision with Bryan Coquard at the intermediate sprint during stage 3. He suffered a fractured collarbone and ribs. He returned to win three stages of the Vuelta and the Sparkassen Münsterland Giro, rebuilding his form for the winter break.

"It’s difficult because you have a certain training style that you’ve gotten used to, but after the spring, it suddenly has to change,” he explained.

"A sprinter trains either really easily or really hard. When you’re training in such a polarised, black or white way, you have to do your own thing more."

