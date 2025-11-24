'I can't express how happy I am' – 12 years after podium finish as a teenager, Merhawi Kudus wins African Continental Championships road title

South Africa's Hayley Preen takes victory in elite women's race in Kenya, as Eritrea find success at all levels

Merhawi Kudus wins the African Continental Championship alongside teammate Awet Aman
Nine months after fracturing several bones, including his ribs and lower back, following a crash at the Grand Prix La Marseillaise, Eritrea's Merhawi Kudus has returned to his absolute peak shape, taking victory in the African Continental Championships road race.

The championships took place in Kwale, Kenya, this past weekend, with titles awarded at the junior, under-23 and elite age categories. Kudus' victory closed out the event, as he and teammate Awet Aman rode away to an Eritrea 1-2 and arrived hand-in-hand at the line.

"I can’t express how happy I am," said Kudus after the victory. "I made it to the podium years ago, but this victory makes me incredibly happy and incredibly proud of my team."

"Defending the title for my country wasn’t easy, but we’ve achieved our fourth consecutive victory. I felt a lot of pressure as one of the professional riders competing, and I wanted to do well for my team and my country.

"It was a tough race, but thanks to my teammates, we were able to do it. Now I’ll have a few days of rest, and we’ll soon start preparing for next season."

‎"With the route being very flat in the beginning, I knew it was going to come down to the climb," said Preen on the organiser's website.

‎"I just tried to stay relaxed, follow moves, and keep it all for the last climb. My teammates were really strong and I really liked the climb at the end, it worked in my favour.”

James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

