Merhawi Kudus discharged after a month in hospital with GP de la Marseillaise crash injuries

By
published

The Eritrean suffered injuries to his ribs, spine, sacrum and lungs at the start of February

SANTURTZI SPAIN APRIL 06 Merhawi Ghebremedhin Kudus of Eritrea and Team EF Education Easypost prior to the 62nd Itzulia Basque Country Stage 4 a 1757km stage from Santurtzi to Santurtzi UCIWT on April 06 2023 in Santurtzi Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images
Merhawi Kudus racing for EF Education-EasyPost in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Burgos-Burpellet-BH rider Merhawi Kudus has been discharged from hospital after nearly a month, owing to severe injuries sustained in a crash on the GP de la Marsellaise on February 2.

A team representative confirmed the news to Global Peloton, saying the Eritrean had left hospital in Spain last week, and is now staying near the team’s headquarters.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda Price is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked at the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

