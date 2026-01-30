Cyclo-cross World Championships: Shirin van Anrooij and Tibor Del Grosso bring home mixed team relay win for the Netherlands

Dutch team dominate home course in Hulst, ahead of Italy in second and Belgium in bronze

30/01/2026 - Cycling - 2026 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships - Hulst, Zeeland, Netherlands - Mixed Team Relay - Tibor Del Grosso (Netherlands) Winner
(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix)
Tibor Del Grosso roared home alone to claim the first victory on offer of the 2026 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in the mixed relay for the Netherlands.

Third in the same event last year, this time on a dry but very slippery course at Hulst, the host nation's last rider crossed the line 16 seconds ahead of lone chaser Italy.

How it unfolded

With a record total of 13 countries taking part in the opening event of the 2026 World Championships, the Netherlands made an early lead on lap 1, thanks to their U23 men's rider Delano Heeren, and with only Italian men's junior Stefano Viezzi able to come anywhere close.

The second lap saw Italy and the Netherlands continue to lead, with their respective men's U23 and men's junior riders taking over. It wasn't until lap three, however, when Italy gained the top spot at the mid-way point through top elite women's racer, Casasola, but she faced a stern challenge from Dutch junior Versluis.

A fast-recovering France to move into second, eight seconds back, with the Netherlands briefly dropping to third at 14 seconds and the USA at 20 seconds. But the gaps were very small at the head of the race, allowing fifth-place Slovakia to make some rapid gains, too as the race deepened on a dry day.

The Netherlands were far from saying their last word, though, saving their heavy artillery in the form of Van Anrooij and Del Grosso, who both lit things up in style for the home nation for the last two laps. Van Anrooij closed in on Italian junior Giorgia Pellizotti and opened up the gap on the power sections.

Meanwhile, Great Britain, first boosted by repeat National Champion Cameron Mason, had made a similar late surge to move into third, with Junior Zoe Roche notably riding the hurdles to try keep the Belgians at bay, only for France to come back into the three-way battle for bronze as well.

Del Grosso really opened up the throttle for Italy on the last lap, although an advantage of nine seconds meant it was still a fairly close call. He did skid briefly on one corner, but managed to keep things under control and impressively rode all the way up the hardest bank without dismounting, finally coming home with more than enough time for a series of elaborate salutes.

Italy, meanwhile, maintained a strong second place all the way to the line through Filippo Fontana, whilst Belgium's Vandeputte dropped the tenacious but flagging U23 British men's rider, Amey, to net the bronze.

(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix)

Results

Position

Team

Time

1

Netherlands

47:06

2

Italy

+00:16

3

Belgium

+00:37

4

Great Britain

+00:41

5

France

+00:47

6

Czechia

+01:53

7

Spain

+01:53

8

Canada

+02:47

9

Slovakia

+02:55

10

Luxembourg

+03:18

11

USA

+03:58

12

Japan

+04:17

13

Denmark

+04:30

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

