Arnaud De Lie won the Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France in 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France 2026 overview Date August 30, 2026 Start Plouay, France Finish Plouay, France Distance tbd Classification WorldTour Previous winner Arnaud De Lie (Lotto) Previous edition 2025 Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France

Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France 2026 information

The 95th edition of Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France takes place on Sunday, August 30.

First organised by the Comité des Fêtes de Plouay in 1904, this long-running event is part of the UCI WorldTour.

The rolling route favours punchy riders able to withstand the relentless climbing and still have a powerful sprint for the finish.

In 2024, Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) leapt away to win ahead of Paul Magnier (Soudal-Quickstep) and Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility).

In 2025, Arnaud De Lie (Lotto) timed his sprint perfectly to win ahead of Emilien Jeannière (TotalEnergies) and Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike), as the sprinters dominated.

Other past winners include Valentin Madouas, Wout van Aert, Benoit Cosnefroy and Michael Matthews.

The start list for the Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France includes all 18 WorldTour teams, as well ProTeams.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2026 Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.