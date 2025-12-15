Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France 2026
Date
August 30, 2026
Start
Plouay, France
Finish
Plouay, France
Distance
tbd
Classification
WorldTour
Previous winner
Arnaud De Lie (Lotto)
Previous edition
Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France 2026 information
The 95th edition of Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France takes place on Sunday, August 30.
First organised by the Comité des Fêtes de Plouay in 1904, this long-running event is part of the UCI WorldTour.
The rolling route favours punchy riders able to withstand the relentless climbing and still have a powerful sprint for the finish.
In 2024, Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) leapt away to win ahead of Paul Magnier (Soudal-Quickstep) and Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility).
In 2025, Arnaud De Lie (Lotto) timed his sprint perfectly to win ahead of Emilien Jeannière (TotalEnergies) and Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike), as the sprinters dominated.
Other past winners include Valentin Madouas, Wout van Aert, Benoit Cosnefroy and Michael Matthews.
The start list for the Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France includes all 18 WorldTour teams, as well ProTeams.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2026 Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.