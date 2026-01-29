Martina Fidanza wins women's Cadel's Criterium, holds off pursuit of SD Worx duo

Marta Lach second and Barbara Guarischi third in 40km replacement race for cancelled Surf Coast Classic

GEELONG, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 29: (EDITOR&#039;S NOTE: Alternate crop) Martina Fidanza of Italy and Team Visma | Lease a Bike celebrates at finish line as race winner during the Cadel&#039;s Criterium 2026, Women&#039;s Elite a 40km one day race from Geelong to Geelong on January 29, 2026 in Geelong, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)
Martina Fidanza (Visma-Lease a Bike) wins the Cadel's Criterium (Image credit: Con Chronis / Getty Images)

Martina Fidanza (Visma-Lease a Bike) sprinted to victory in the 40km women's Cadel's Criterium on Thursday, capitalising on an ideally timed lead out to hold off the pursuit of a duo of SD Worx riders.

Marta Lach came second, after having to find an alternate route to the front after been squeezed off the lead out of her SD Worx-Protime teammate Barbara Guarischi, who ended up coming third.

The criterium was introduced to replace Wednesday's cancelled Surf Coast Criterium, with the decision to not go ahead with both the women's and men's 1.Pro events announced on Tuesday with a fire burning in the Otways, temperatures soaring to 45°C and fire conditions at Extreme levels.

