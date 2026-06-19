<p id="elk-e6075c1a-594f-48b4-bf00-6a2706fd2dfc"><strong>Hello!</strong></p><p>Hello there and welcome along as the Tour de Suisse continues with a stage that represents the only chance for the sprinters in this race, but far from a nailed-on opportunity. The hills we have in the first half of this parcours could prove selective and we may end up with a breakaway day on our hands, depending on how many teams are really interested in controlling for a sprint. It should be an interesting one, and we will of course have every pedal stroke covered right here.</p><a id="elk-seasonal"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside>