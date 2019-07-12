Giro Rosa: Banks wins stage 8 in Maniago
Bigla go 1-2 with Leah Thomas, Van Vleuten defends maglia rosa
Elizabeth Banks (Bigla) won stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile in Maniago Friday. Part of a breakaway of ten riders that formed on the second climb of the day with 40km to go, Banks attacked in the final and held off the rest of the group to win solo. Her teammate Leah Thomas made it a 1-2 for Bigla by beating Soraya Paladin (Alé Cipollini) in the sprint for second place.
"I think this won't sink in for quite a few days," said Banks after celebrating her first UCI victory. "I really can't quite believe it. The group wasn't working really well. We had to keep it rolling, and I was fully on the limit, but that’s the moment when you have to go. We were all tired. Leah was just killing herself to cover everything. I'm so excited, I love racing with her and the rest of the team, this is a real team victory."
Maglia rosa Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) finished with the peloton 2:56 minutes later and defended her overall lead.
How it happened
The stage from Vittorio Veneto to Maniago was the longest of the race at 133.3 kilometres and included two climbs, the category two Forcella di Pala Barzana cresting after 62km and the category three climb to Clauzetto inside 40km to go.
There were many attacks in the first part of the stage, but nobody got away for more than a few kilometres. On the Pala Barzana climb, five kilometres at a gradient of almost nine per cent, the GC favourites took charge, and Van Vleuten crested the top solo, followed by her teammate Amanda Spratt, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC-Liv), Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo), and Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans).
After the descent, Van Vleuten had a 30-second gap on a group that also included Katie Hall (Boels Dolmans), Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb), and Erica Magnaldi (WNT-Rotor), with Ane Santesteban (WNT-Rotor) joining the chase a bit later. After a while, Van Vleuten sat up and waited for the group behind. The next group was over a minute behind at this point. But with nobody prepared to drive the pace in front, more riders came back on the slightly downhill stretch before the Clauzetto climb to form a peloton of about 50 riders.
11 riders attacked on the 5.3km, six-percent climb, but Elena Pirrone (Valcar Cylance) lost contact with the group again. This left a breakaway of ten riders including Bigla duo Banks and Thomas, Paladin, Pauliena Rooijakkers (CCC-Liv), Shara Gillow (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar Team), Sofie De Vuyst (Parkhotel Valkenburg), Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo), Alice Maria Arzuffi (Valcar Cylance), and Kathrin Hammes (WNT-Rotor).
The break crested the climb 51 seconds ahead of the peloton and extended their lead to 1:31 minutes at the 20-kilometre mark. Roughly 14km from the finish, Banks made a first move for the stage win but was quickly caught again.
Jasinska and Thomas also unsuccessfully tried to get away, then Banks put in a counterattack with 11.5km to go. The Briton was 21 seconds ahead of her erstwhile companions at the ten-kilometre mark. With Thomas covering all attacks in the chase group, including several attempts by Rooijakkers, Banks defended her advantage on the run-in to Maniago to take the first UCI victory of her career. Thomas won the sprint for second place 30 seconds later to complete an excellent day for the Bigla team.
The peloton rolled in 2:56 minutes behind Banks, meaning that Paladin moved up to seventh place overall ahead of the final mountain stage on Saturday, finishing at Malga Montasio at an altitude of 1,546 metres.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3:38:17
|2
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|3
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|4
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|5
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|6
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|7
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|8
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|9
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|10
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|11
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:02:56
|12
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini
|13
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|14
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|15
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|16
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|17
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|19
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|20
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|21
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|22
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|23
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|25
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|26
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|28
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|29
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|30
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|31
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|32
|Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|33
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|34
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|35
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
|36
|Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|37
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|38
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:03:06
|39
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|41
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|42
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:03:08
|43
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|44
|Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:08:53
|45
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|46
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
|47
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|48
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|49
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|50
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|51
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|52
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|53
|Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|54
|Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini
|55
|Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|56
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|57
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|58
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look
|59
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|60
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|61
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|62
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
|63
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|64
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|65
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|66
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|67
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|68
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|69
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|70
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|71
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|72
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|73
|Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|74
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|75
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|76
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|77
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|78
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|79
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|80
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|81
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|82
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|83
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|84
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|85
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|86
|Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|87
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|88
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:09:06
|89
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:09:09
|90
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:19:11
|91
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|92
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
|93
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|94
|Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|95
|Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|96
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|97
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|98
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|99
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|100
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|101
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:19:17
|102
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|103
|Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|104
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|105
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|106
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|107
|Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|108
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|109
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|110
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|111
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|112
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
|113
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:25:48
|114
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|115
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|116
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|117
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|118
|Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|119
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|120
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|121
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|122
|Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:37:29
|DNF
|Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|DNF
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|7
|pts
|2
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|5
|3
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|3
|4
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|2
|5
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|5
|pts
|2
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|4
|3
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|2
|5
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|18:43:01
|2
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:04:11
|3
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|0:04:26
|4
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:05:26
|5
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:05:33
|6
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:05:46
|7
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:06:06
|8
|Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:06:23
|9
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|0:06:42
|10
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:06:49
|11
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|0:06:52
|12
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:08:08
|13
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|14
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:23
|15
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:08:40
|16
|Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:09:41
|17
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:09:49
|18
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:10:26
|19
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:11:01
|20
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:11:43
|21
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:11:51
|22
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:12:00
|23
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:12:11
|24
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:52
|25
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:13:08
|26
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|0:13:29
|27
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:24
|28
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:16:11
|29
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:16:57
|30
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:17:03
|31
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|0:17:35
|32
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:17:51
|33
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:19:15
|34
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:31
|35
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:21:05
|36
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:23:29
|37
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:39
|38
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:26:52
|39
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:30:46
|40
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:30:59
|41
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|0:31:02
|42
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:31:14
|43
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|0:31:24
|44
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:32:57
|45
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:33:20
|46
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:33:42
|47
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:33:49
|48
|Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:35:15
|49
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|0:35:33
|50
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:39:37
|51
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:39:51
|52
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:42:01
|53
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:42:12
|54
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:42
|55
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:43:53
|56
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:44:54
|57
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:45:23
|58
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:46:54
|59
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:47:52
|60
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:48:03
|61
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|0:48:51
|62
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:49:45
|63
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:49:55
|64
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:50:43
|65
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:51:19
|66
|Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:51:31
|67
|Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:52:12
|68
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:52:15
|69
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:52:16
|70
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini
|0:53:02
|71
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|0:53:15
|72
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:54:01
|73
|Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini
|0:55:52
|74
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:56:27
|75
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:57:11
|76
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:57:45
|77
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:58:03
|78
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:58:35
|79
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:59:18
|80
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|0:59:40
|81
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:59:49
|82
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1:01:16
|83
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|1:02:25
|84
|Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|1:02:55
|85
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1:03:35
|86
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|1:04:15
|87
|Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|1:06:39
|88
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|1:09:46
|89
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|1:11:10
|90
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
|1:12:08
|91
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|1:13:09
|92
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|1:14:50
|93
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|1:16:38
|94
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|1:17:12
|95
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|1:17:50
|96
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look
|1:18:24
|97
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|1:19:39
|98
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|1:19:41
|99
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
|1:21:24
|100
|Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:21:45
|101
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1:21:52
|102
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1:21:53
|103
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|1:21:56
|104
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|1:22:00
|105
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1:22:55
|106
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|1:23:10
|107
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|1:23:59
|108
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|1:24:39
|109
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|1:25:37
|110
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|1:31:52
|111
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|1:32:29
|112
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|1:38:23
|113
|Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1:39:05
|114
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|1:43:19
|115
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:46:00
|116
|Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1:48:48
|117
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|1:49:36
|118
|Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|1:54:50
|119
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|2:01:03
|120
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|2:04:12
|121
|Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|2:20:46
|122
|Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|2:28:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|62
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|53
|3
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|39
|4
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|38
|5
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|35
|6
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|24
|7
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|22
|8
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|15
|9
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|15
|10
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|15
|11
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|13
|12
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|12
|13
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|12
|14
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|12
|15
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|10
|16
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|10
|17
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|9
|18
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|8
|19
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|8
|20
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|6
|21
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|6
|22
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|6
|23
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|5
|24
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|5
|25
|Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|4
|26
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|4
|27
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3
|28
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|3
|29
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|2
|30
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|2
|31
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|2
|32
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|1
|33
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|36
|pts
|2
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|22
|3
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|21
|4
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|12
|5
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|12
|6
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|12
|7
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|7
|8
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|7
|9
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|7
|10
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|7
|11
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|5
|12
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|5
|13
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|5
|14
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|5
|15
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|5
|16
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look
|5
|17
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|4
|18
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|19
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|20
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|3
|21
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|2
|22
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|23
|Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|24
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|1
|25
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|18:49:53
|2
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|0:06:37
|3
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:09:19
|4
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:10:59
|5
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:39
|6
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:16:37
|7
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:47
|8
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:24:07
|9
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|0:28:41
|10
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:35:09
|11
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:35:20
|12
|Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:45:20
|13
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:45:24
|14
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:50:53
|15
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:51:43
|16
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:52:26
|17
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:55:33
|18
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:57:23
|19
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|1:02:54
|20
|Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:14:53
|21
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1:15:01
|22
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|1:17:47
|23
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|1:18:45
|24
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|1:25:00
|25
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|1:31:31
|26
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:39:08
|27
|Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|1:47:58
|28
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|1:54:11
|29
|Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|2:21:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|18:48:47
|2
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:20
|3
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:01:03
|4
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:06:05
|5
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:06:25
|6
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|0:11:49
|7
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:12:05
|8
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:17:43
|9
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:28:03
|10
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:36:15
|11
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:36:26
|12
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:45:33
|13
|Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:45:45
|14
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:46:30
|15
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:48:15
|16
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:51:59
|17
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:52:49
|18
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:54:03
|19
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:58:29
|20
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|1:04:00
|21
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|1:05:24
|22
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|1:10:52
|23
|Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:15:59
|24
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|1:18:13
|25
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|1:18:53
|26
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|1:26:06
|27
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:40:14
|28
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|1:43:50
|29
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|1:55:17
|30
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|1:58:26
|31
|Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|2:22:30
