Elizabeth Banks (Bigla) won stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile in Maniago Friday. Part of a breakaway of ten riders that formed on the second climb of the day with 40km to go, Banks attacked in the final and held off the rest of the group to win solo. Her teammate Leah Thomas made it a 1-2 for Bigla by beating Soraya Paladin (Alé Cipollini) in the sprint for second place.

"I think this won't sink in for quite a few days," said Banks after celebrating her first UCI victory. "I really can't quite believe it. The group wasn't working really well. We had to keep it rolling, and I was fully on the limit, but that’s the moment when you have to go. We were all tired. Leah was just killing herself to cover everything. I'm so excited, I love racing with her and the rest of the team, this is a real team victory."

Maglia rosa Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) finished with the peloton 2:56 minutes later and defended her overall lead.

How it happened

The stage from Vittorio Veneto to Maniago was the longest of the race at 133.3 kilometres and included two climbs, the category two Forcella di Pala Barzana cresting after 62km and the category three climb to Clauzetto inside 40km to go.

There were many attacks in the first part of the stage, but nobody got away for more than a few kilometres. On the Pala Barzana climb, five kilometres at a gradient of almost nine per cent, the GC favourites took charge, and Van Vleuten crested the top solo, followed by her teammate Amanda Spratt, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC-Liv), Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo), and Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans).

After the descent, Van Vleuten had a 30-second gap on a group that also included Katie Hall (Boels Dolmans), Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb), and Erica Magnaldi (WNT-Rotor), with Ane Santesteban (WNT-Rotor) joining the chase a bit later. After a while, Van Vleuten sat up and waited for the group behind. The next group was over a minute behind at this point. But with nobody prepared to drive the pace in front, more riders came back on the slightly downhill stretch before the Clauzetto climb to form a peloton of about 50 riders.

11 riders attacked on the 5.3km, six-percent climb, but Elena Pirrone (Valcar Cylance) lost contact with the group again. This left a breakaway of ten riders including Bigla duo Banks and Thomas, Paladin, Pauliena Rooijakkers (CCC-Liv), Shara Gillow (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar Team), Sofie De Vuyst (Parkhotel Valkenburg), Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo), Alice Maria Arzuffi (Valcar Cylance), and Kathrin Hammes (WNT-Rotor).

The break crested the climb 51 seconds ahead of the peloton and extended their lead to 1:31 minutes at the 20-kilometre mark. Roughly 14km from the finish, Banks made a first move for the stage win but was quickly caught again.

Jasinska and Thomas also unsuccessfully tried to get away, then Banks put in a counterattack with 11.5km to go. The Briton was 21 seconds ahead of her erstwhile companions at the ten-kilometre mark. With Thomas covering all attacks in the chase group, including several attempts by Rooijakkers, Banks defended her advantage on the run-in to Maniago to take the first UCI victory of her career. Thomas won the sprint for second place 30 seconds later to complete an excellent day for the Bigla team.

The peloton rolled in 2:56 minutes behind Banks, meaning that Paladin moved up to seventh place overall ahead of the final mountain stage on Saturday, finishing at Malga Montasio at an altitude of 1,546 metres.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3:38:17 2 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:30 3 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 4 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 5 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg 6 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 7 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv 8 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 9 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 10 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 11 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:02:56 12 Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini 13 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 14 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 15 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 16 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 17 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 18 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 19 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 20 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 21 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 22 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 23 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 24 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 25 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 26 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 27 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 28 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 29 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 30 Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women 31 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 32 Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 33 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 34 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 35 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 36 Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 37 Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 38 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:03:06 39 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 40 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 41 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 42 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:03:08 43 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 44 Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:08:53 45 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 46 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango 47 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 48 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 49 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 50 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 51 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 52 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 53 Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 54 Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini 55 Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 56 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 57 Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 58 Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look 59 Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana 60 Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 61 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 62 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling 63 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 64 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 65 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 66 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 67 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink 68 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 69 Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango 70 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 71 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 72 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 73 Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 74 Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 75 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 76 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 77 Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 78 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 79 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 80 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv 81 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 82 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 83 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 84 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 85 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 86 Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 87 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 88 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:09:06 89 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:09:09 90 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:19:11 91 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 92 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM 93 Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 94 Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 95 Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 96 Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 97 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 98 Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 99 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 100 Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 101 Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:19:17 102 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 103 Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 104 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 105 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 106 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 107 Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 108 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 109 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women 110 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 111 Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 112 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women 113 Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:25:48 114 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 115 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 116 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 117 Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 118 Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 119 Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 120 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 121 Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies 122 Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:37:29 DNF Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini DNF Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope DNF Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope DNF Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg DNF Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 7 pts 2 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 5 3 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 3 4 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 2 5 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg 5 pts 2 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 4 3 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 4 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 2 5 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 1

General classification after stage 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 18:43:01 2 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:04:11 3 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 0:04:26 4 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:05:26 5 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:05:33 6 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:05:46 7 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:06:06 8 Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:06:23 9 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 0:06:42 10 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:06:49 11 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 0:06:52 12 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:08:08 13 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg 14 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:08:23 15 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:08:40 16 Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:09:41 17 Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:09:49 18 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:10:26 19 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 0:11:01 20 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 0:11:43 21 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:11:51 22 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:12:00 23 Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:12:11 24 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:12:52 25 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:13:08 26 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 0:13:29 27 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:14:24 28 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:16:11 29 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:16:57 30 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:17:03 31 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink 0:17:35 32 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:17:51 33 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 0:19:15 34 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:20:31 35 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:21:05 36 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:23:29 37 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:24:39 38 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:26:52 39 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:30:46 40 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:30:59 41 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 0:31:02 42 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:31:14 43 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 0:31:24 44 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:32:57 45 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling 0:33:20 46 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:33:42 47 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:33:49 48 Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:35:15 49 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 0:35:33 50 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:39:37 51 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:39:51 52 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:42:01 53 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:42:12 54 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:42:42 55 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:43:53 56 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:44:54 57 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:45:23 58 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:46:54 59 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:47:52 60 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:48:03 61 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 0:48:51 62 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:49:45 63 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:49:55 64 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango 0:50:43 65 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:51:19 66 Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:51:31 67 Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:52:12 68 Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 0:52:15 69 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:52:16 70 Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini 0:53:02 71 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 0:53:15 72 Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:54:01 73 Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini 0:55:52 74 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 0:56:27 75 Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:57:11 76 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:57:45 77 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:58:03 78 Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:58:35 79 Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:59:18 80 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 0:59:40 81 Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana 0:59:49 82 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 1:01:16 83 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 1:02:25 84 Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 1:02:55 85 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 1:03:35 86 Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango 1:04:15 87 Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 1:06:39 88 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 1:09:46 89 Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 1:11:10 90 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM 1:12:08 91 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 1:13:09 92 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 1:14:50 93 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 1:16:38 94 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 1:17:12 95 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 1:17:50 96 Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look 1:18:24 97 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women 1:19:39 98 Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 1:19:41 99 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women 1:21:24 100 Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:21:45 101 Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 1:21:52 102 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 1:21:53 103 Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 1:21:56 104 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 1:22:00 105 Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies 1:22:55 106 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 1:23:10 107 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 1:23:59 108 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 1:24:39 109 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 1:25:37 110 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 1:31:52 111 Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 1:32:29 112 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 1:38:23 113 Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 1:39:05 114 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 1:43:19 115 Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:46:00 116 Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 1:48:48 117 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 1:49:36 118 Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 1:54:50 119 Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 2:01:03 120 Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 2:04:12 121 Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 2:20:46 122 Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 2:28:16

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 62 pts 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 53 3 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 39 4 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 38 5 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 35 6 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 24 7 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 22 8 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 15 9 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 15 10 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 15 11 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 13 12 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 12 13 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 12 14 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 12 15 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 10 16 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 10 17 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 9 18 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 8 19 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 8 20 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 6 21 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg 6 22 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 6 23 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 5 24 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 5 25 Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 4 26 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv 4 27 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 3 28 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 3 29 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 2 30 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 2 31 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 2 32 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 1 33 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 36 pts 2 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg 22 3 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 21 4 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 12 5 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 12 6 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 12 7 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 7 8 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 7 9 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 7 10 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 7 11 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 5 12 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 5 13 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 5 14 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 5 15 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 5 16 Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look 5 17 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 4 18 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 19 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 20 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 3 21 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 2 22 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1 23 Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1 24 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 1 25 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 18:49:53 2 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 0:06:37 3 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:09:19 4 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:10:59 5 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:13:39 6 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:16:37 7 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:17:47 8 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:24:07 9 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 0:28:41 10 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:35:09 11 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:35:20 12 Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:45:20 13 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:45:24 14 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:50:53 15 Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:51:43 16 Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:52:26 17 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 0:55:33 18 Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango 0:57:23 19 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 1:02:54 20 Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:14:53 21 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 1:15:01 22 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 1:17:47 23 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 1:18:45 24 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 1:25:00 25 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 1:31:31 26 Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:39:08 27 Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 1:47:58 28 Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 1:54:11 29 Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 2:21:24