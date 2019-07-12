Trending

Giro Rosa: Banks wins stage 8 in Maniago

Bigla go 1-2 with Leah Thomas, Van Vleuten defends maglia rosa

Image 1 of 30

Elizabeth Banks and Leah Thomas go -12 for Bigla in stage 8 of the Giro Rosa

Elizabeth Banks and Leah Thomas go -12 for Bigla in stage 8 of the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 30

Elizabeth Banks (Bigla)

Elizabeth Banks (Bigla)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 30

Elizabeth Banks (Bigla) wins stage 8 of the Giro Rosa

Elizabeth Banks (Bigla) wins stage 8 of the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 30

Elizabeth Banks and Leah Thomas go -12 for Bigla in stage 8 of the Giro Rosa

Elizabeth Banks and Leah Thomas go -12 for Bigla in stage 8 of the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 30

Elizabeth Banks and Leah Thomas go -12 for Bigla in stage 8 of the Giro Rosa

Elizabeth Banks and Leah Thomas go -12 for Bigla in stage 8 of the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 30

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) in the maglia rosa at the Giro Rosa

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) in the maglia rosa at the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 30

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) in the maglia rosa at the Giro Rosa

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) in the maglia rosa at the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 30

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) in the maglia rosa at the Giro Rosa

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) in the maglia rosa at the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 30

Overall leader Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott)

Overall leader Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 30

Elizabeth Banks (Bigla) wins stage 8 at the Giro Rosa

Elizabeth Banks (Bigla) wins stage 8 at the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 30

Elizabeth Banks (Bigla) wins stage 8 at the Giro Rosa

Elizabeth Banks (Bigla) wins stage 8 at the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 30

Young rider classification leader Juliette Labous (Sunweb)

Young rider classification leader Juliette Labous (Sunweb)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 30

Elizabeth Banks (Bigla) wins stage 8 at the Giro Rosa and celebrates with her teammates

Elizabeth Banks (Bigla) wins stage 8 at the Giro Rosa and celebrates with her teammates
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 30

Elizabeth Banks (Bigla) wins stage 8 at the Giro Rosa and celebrates with her teammates

Elizabeth Banks (Bigla) wins stage 8 at the Giro Rosa and celebrates with her teammates
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 30

Elizabeth Banks (Bigla) wins stage 8 at the Giro Rosa and celebrates with her teammates

Elizabeth Banks (Bigla) wins stage 8 at the Giro Rosa and celebrates with her teammates
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 30

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) stage 8 at the Giro Rosa

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) stage 8 at the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 30

Elizabeth Banks (Bigla) wins stage 8 at the Giro Rosa

Elizabeth Banks (Bigla) wins stage 8 at the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 30

Elizabeth Banks (Bigla) wins stage 8 at the Giro Rosa

Elizabeth Banks (Bigla) wins stage 8 at the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 30

Overall leader Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) signs in at stage 8 Giro Rosa

Overall leader Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) signs in at stage 8 Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 30

Elizabeth Banks (Bigla) solo stage 8 Giro Rosa

Elizabeth Banks (Bigla) solo stage 8 Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 30

Elizabeth Banks (Bigla)

Elizabeth Banks (Bigla)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 30

Malgorzta Jasinska, Floortje Mackaij in the move at the stage 8 of the Giro Rosa

Malgorzta Jasinska, Floortje Mackaij in the move at the stage 8 of the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 30

Malgorzta Jasinska, Floortje Mackaij in the move at the stage 8 of the Giro Rosa

Malgorzta Jasinska, Floortje Mackaij in the move at the stage 8 of the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 30

Marta Lach, Karol-Ann Canuel, Sofia Bertizzolo stage 8 Giro Rosa

Marta Lach, Karol-Ann Canuel, Sofia Bertizzolo stage 8 Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 30

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) stage 9 Giro Rosa

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) stage 9 Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 30

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) stage 8 Giro Rosa

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) stage 8 Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 30

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) signs in at stage 8 Giro Rosa

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) signs in at stage 8 Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 30

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) pink bar tape at stage 8 Giro Rosa

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) pink bar tape at stage 8 Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 30

Overall leader Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) signs in at stage 8 Giro Rosa

Overall leader Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) signs in at stage 8 Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 30

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) racing stage 8 at the Giro Rosa

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) racing stage 8 at the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elizabeth Banks (Bigla) won stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile in Maniago Friday. Part of a breakaway of ten riders that formed on the second climb of the day with 40km to go, Banks attacked in the final and held off the rest of the group to win solo. Her teammate Leah Thomas made it a 1-2 for Bigla by beating Soraya Paladin (Alé Cipollini) in the sprint for second place.

"I think this won't sink in for quite a few days," said Banks after celebrating her first UCI victory. "I really can't quite believe it. The group wasn't working really well. We had to keep it rolling, and I was fully on the limit, but that’s the moment when you have to go. We were all tired. Leah was just killing herself to cover everything. I'm so excited, I love racing with her and the rest of the team, this is a real team victory."

Maglia rosa Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) finished with the peloton 2:56 minutes later and defended her overall lead.

How it happened

The stage from Vittorio Veneto to Maniago was the longest of the race at 133.3 kilometres and included two climbs, the category two Forcella di Pala Barzana cresting after 62km and the category three climb to Clauzetto inside 40km to go.

There were many attacks in the first part of the stage, but nobody got away for more than a few kilometres. On the Pala Barzana climb, five kilometres at a gradient of almost nine per cent, the GC favourites took charge, and Van Vleuten crested the top solo, followed by her teammate Amanda Spratt, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC-Liv), Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo), and Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans).

After the descent, Van Vleuten had a 30-second gap on a group that also included Katie Hall (Boels Dolmans), Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb), and Erica Magnaldi (WNT-Rotor), with Ane Santesteban (WNT-Rotor) joining the chase a bit later. After a while, Van Vleuten sat up and waited for the group behind. The next group was over a minute behind at this point. But with nobody prepared to drive the pace in front, more riders came back on the slightly downhill stretch before the Clauzetto climb to form a peloton of about 50 riders.

11 riders attacked on the 5.3km, six-percent climb, but Elena Pirrone (Valcar Cylance) lost contact with the group again. This left a breakaway of ten riders including Bigla duo Banks and Thomas, Paladin, Pauliena Rooijakkers (CCC-Liv), Shara Gillow (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar Team), Sofie De Vuyst (Parkhotel Valkenburg), Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo), Alice Maria Arzuffi (Valcar Cylance), and Kathrin Hammes (WNT-Rotor).

The break crested the climb 51 seconds ahead of the peloton and extended their lead to 1:31 minutes at the 20-kilometre mark. Roughly 14km from the finish, Banks made a first move for the stage win but was quickly caught again.

Jasinska and Thomas also unsuccessfully tried to get away, then Banks put in a counterattack with 11.5km to go. The Briton was 21 seconds ahead of her erstwhile companions at the ten-kilometre mark. With Thomas covering all attacks in the chase group, including several attempts by Rooijakkers, Banks defended her advantage on the run-in to Maniago to take the first UCI victory of her career. Thomas won the sprint for second place 30 seconds later to complete an excellent day for the Bigla team.

The peloton rolled in 2:56 minutes behind Banks, meaning that Paladin moved up to seventh place overall ahead of the final mountain stage on Saturday, finishing at Malga Montasio at an altitude of 1,546 metres.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team3:38:17
2Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:30
3Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
4Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
5Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
6Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
7Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
8Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
9Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
10Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
11Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv0:02:56
12Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini
13Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
14Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
15Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
16Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
17Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
18Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
19Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
20Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
21Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
22Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
23Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
24Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
25Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
26Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
27Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
28Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
29Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
30Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
31Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
32Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
33Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
34Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
35Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
36Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
37Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
38Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:03:06
39Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
40Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
41Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
42Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women0:03:08
43Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
44Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:08:53
45Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
46Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
47Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
48Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
49Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
50Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
51Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
52Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
53Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
54Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini
55Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
56Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
57Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
58Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look
59Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
60Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
61Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
62Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
63Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
64Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
65Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
66Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
67Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
68Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
69Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
70Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
71Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
72Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
73Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
74Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
75Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
76Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
77Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
78Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
79Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
80Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
81Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
82Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
83Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
84Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
85Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
86Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
87Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
88Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:09:06
89Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:09:09
90Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women0:19:11
91Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
92Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
93Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
94Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
95Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
96Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
97Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
98Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
99Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
100Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
101Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:19:17
102Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
103Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
104Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
105Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
106Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
107Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
108Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
109Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
110Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
111Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
112Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
113Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look0:25:48
114Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
115Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
116Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
117Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
118Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
119Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
120Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
121Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
122Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:37:29
DNFLeonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
DNFCharlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFGreta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFSophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFMaja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women7pts
2Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women5
3Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv3
4Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women2
5Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg5pts
2Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women4
3Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team3
4Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling2
5Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling1

General classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women18:43:01
2Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:04:11
3Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM0:04:26
4Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:05:26
5Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:05:33
6Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women0:05:46
7Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:06:06
8Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:06:23
9Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv0:06:42
10Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:06:49
11Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women0:06:52
12Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:08:08
13Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
14Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:08:23
15Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:08:40
16Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:09:41
17Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:09:49
18Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv0:10:26
19Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM0:11:01
20Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM0:11:43
21Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:11:51
22Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:12:00
23Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:12:11
24Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:12:52
25Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women0:13:08
26Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women0:13:29
27Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:14:24
28Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:16:11
29Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women0:16:57
30Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:17:03
31Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink0:17:35
32Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:17:51
33Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana0:19:15
34Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:20:31
35Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:21:05
36Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:23:29
37Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:24:39
38Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:26:52
39Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:30:46
40Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:30:59
41Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:31:02
42Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:31:14
43Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women0:31:24
44Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:32:57
45Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling0:33:20
46Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:33:42
47Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:33:49
48Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:35:15
49Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv0:35:33
50Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:39:37
51Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv0:39:51
52Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:42:01
53Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:42:12
54Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:42:42
55Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv0:43:53
56Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:44:54
57Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:45:23
58Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:46:54
59Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:47:52
60Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv0:48:03
61Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM0:48:51
62Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:49:45
63Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women0:49:55
64Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango0:50:43
65Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:51:19
66Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:51:31
67Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:52:12
68Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling0:52:15
69Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:52:16
70Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini0:53:02
71Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini0:53:15
72Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:54:01
73Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini0:55:52
74Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling0:56:27
75Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:57:11
76Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:57:45
77Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:58:03
78Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:58:35
79Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look0:59:18
80Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini0:59:40
81Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana0:59:49
82Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies1:01:16
83Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana1:02:25
84Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA1:02:55
85Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope1:03:35
86Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango1:04:15
87Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling1:06:39
88Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling1:09:46
89Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano1:11:10
90Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM1:12:08
91Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women1:13:09
92Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango1:14:50
93Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink1:16:38
94Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women1:17:12
95Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women1:17:50
96Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look1:18:24
97Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women1:19:39
98Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling1:19:41
99Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women1:21:24
100Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:21:45
101Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies1:21:52
102Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg1:21:53
103Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA1:21:56
104Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women1:22:00
105Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies1:22:55
106Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women1:23:10
107Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling1:23:59
108Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano1:24:39
109Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink1:25:37
110Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink1:31:52
111Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria1:32:29
112Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango1:38:23
113Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg1:39:05
114Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women1:43:19
115Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:46:00
116Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies1:48:48
117Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling1:49:36
118Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA1:54:50
119Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini2:01:03
120Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini2:04:12
121Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look2:20:46
122Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini2:28:16

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women62pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv53
3Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam39
4Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini38
5Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women35
6Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women24
7Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM22
8Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team15
9Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano15
10Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women15
11Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv13
12Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team12
13Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women12
14Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini12
15Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team10
16Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink10
17Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling9
18Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg8
19Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women8
20Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women6
21Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg6
22Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women6
23Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling5
24Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling5
25Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam4
26Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv4
27Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope3
28Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling3
29Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women2
30Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women2
31Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies2
32Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling1
33Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women36pts
2Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg22
3Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women21
4Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini12
5Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM12
6Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women12
7Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv7
8Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women7
9Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv7
10Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini7
11Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women5
12Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano5
13Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women5
14Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women5
15Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women5
16Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look5
17Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink4
18Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team3
19Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team3
20Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink3
21Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling2
22Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1
23Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1
24Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling1
25Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women18:49:53
2Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women0:06:37
3Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:09:19
4Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:10:59
5Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:13:39
6Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:16:37
7Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:17:47
8Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:24:07
9Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv0:28:41
10Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:35:09
11Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:35:20
12Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:45:20
13Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:45:24
14Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:50:53
15Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:51:43
16Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look0:52:26
17Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana0:55:33
18Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango0:57:23
19Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling1:02:54
20Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:14:53
21Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg1:15:01
22Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano1:17:47
23Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink1:18:45
24Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink1:25:00
25Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango1:31:31
26Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:39:08
27Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA1:47:58
28Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini1:54:11
29Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini2:21:24

Italian rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women18:48:47
2Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:00:20
3Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:01:03
4Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:06:05
5Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:06:25
6Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink0:11:49
7Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:12:05
8Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:17:43
9Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:28:03
10Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:36:15
11Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:36:26
12Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:45:33
13Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:45:45
14Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:46:30
15Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:48:15
16Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:51:59
17Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:52:49
18Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana0:54:03
19Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango0:58:29
20Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling1:04:00
21Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano1:05:24
22Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink1:10:52
23Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:15:59
24Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling1:18:13
25Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano1:18:53
26Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink1:26:06
27Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:40:14
28Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling1:43:50
29Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini1:55:17
30Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini1:58:26
31Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini2:22:30

Latest on Cyclingnews