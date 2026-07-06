<p id="elk-4cba47e6-5ea9-4595-a317-9799fe0626f3">Good morning and welcome to <em>Cyclingnews' </em>live coverage of stage 3 of the Tour de France!</p><p>Matilda here, and I'll be guiding you through the stage all day. It could be an interesting one, as the race heads back into France via plenty of climbing.</p><a id="elk-seasonal"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside><p id="elk-4cba47e6-5ea9-4595-a317-9799fe0626f3-2">Any questions or comments? Drop them in the comments section below and I'll get back to you there, or answer anything interesting here.</p>