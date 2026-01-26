'Juan Ayuso remains the reference point' – Spain's new generation of riders coming through fast, but young Lidl-Trek racer still the top name to watch

News
By published

Spanish national champion Iván Romeo, 22, already emerging from under the radar

2025 Tour de France: Iván Romeo leads the pack on stage 20.
2025 Tour de France: Iván Romeo leads the pack on stage 20. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the European season gets underway in Spain, a new generation of Spanish riders is coming through to try and make their mark, with riders like 22-year-old National Champion Iván Romeo (Movistar) very much amongst their number.

Now in his fourth season, Romeo had a breakthrough 2025, following up his victory in the World Championships under-23 time trial in 2024 with a spectacular solo stage win of the Critérium du Dauphiné last year and then another lone triumph a few weeks later at the Spanish Nationals.

However, while Spanish interest will logically be high in seeing how far Romeo can push the bar in 2026, it will likely be even higher elsewhere. The ongoing achievements of Juan Ayuso, coupled with his dramatic switch to the Lidl-Trek team from UAE Team Emirates, mean the 2022 Vuelta a España podium finisher – at 19, the second youngest in the race's history - and 2025 Tirreno-Adriatico winner remains the top young Spanish rider to watch this season.

Others to watch Spain's younger generations, says Ferrari, are Haimar Etxebarría (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), formed in the Kern Pharma team and its feeder squad, and now progressing under the close eye of fellow Basque and Red Bull sports director Patxi Vila. Meanwhile, Pablo Castillo (Movistar), a double Vuelta stage winner in 2024 and, like Etxebarría, a former Kern Pharma racer, could well impact in 2026, too.

This season should also see whether Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers), previously touted as a major new Spanish hope alongside Ayuso, but whose career has been blighted by injuries, can finally put his career back on track this year.

Then the newest kid on the block on the elite women's side is Paula Ostiz (Movistar), whose spectacular run of success at Junior level last autumn – a silver medal in the Worlds Junior TT followed by three gold medals in the World Championships road race and both European titles - precedes her first year as a racer.

"The jump from Junior to Elite is a big one, and we'll see how she adapts to the new category," Ferrari added. "For example, Cat Ferguson" – already the winner of a race in Mallorca this season at 19 – "managed it very well. But maybe we'll have to give Ostiz some time to progress. For now, Blasi is the one to watch the closest."

As for Romeo, already fourth in the European season-opening Classica Camp de Morvedre on Friday, he will be taking part in all five of the Challenge Mallorca events before going on to the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, Paris-Nice, Tour de Romandie, Critérium du Dauphiné, Tour de Suisse and Tour de France. Then in the second half of the season, he'll be at the World Championships.

"I'm just hoping I don't have any serious injuries, that my brother" – Sergio, racing with Kern Pharma's devo team – "doesn't have any either, and we'll handle the rest," he said confidently.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.