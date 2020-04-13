Zwift Classics: Watch Trofeo Bologna live streaming on Cyclingnews today

The Pro/Am Invitational Zwift Classics resumes with the Trofeo Bologna, where the women's teams will race an uphill time trial twice on Monday, April 13 at 7pm BST / 2pm EDT.

While the men's teams took on this challenging course last year, this year it will be set up for the women's teams on the same Bologna TT course. The women will race the course twice, whereby the Queen of the Mountain will be crowned on the first ascent of the climb and the race winner on lap two.

The Zwift Classics offers six unique races as the best men’s and women’s teams on Zwift race against each other during the month of April.

The series started on April 5 with the Yorkshire Grand Prix and continued with the London International on April 9. The events happen every four days at the same time. Pro/Am women’s teams and Pro/Am men’s teams will alternate racing the six different events.

Pro/Am women’s teams raced the Yorkshire Grand Prix (April 5) and will also lead the racing for the Trofeo Bologna (April 13) and Watopia Cup (April 21).

The Pro/Am men’s teams raced the London International (April 9), Richmond Challenge (April 17) and Crit City Slam (April 25).

Each Pro/Am race will feature different race challenges ranging from scratch race format, team points race and individual points.

The teams lined up to race include SEG Racing, Ribble-Weldtite, Hagens Berman Axeon, NTT, Canyon-dhb, Canyon-SRAM and Twenty20.

Zwift Classics