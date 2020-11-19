Zwift bans elite triathlete for digital data issue
Zwift has suspended eSports access for British Ironman athlete after a data-referencing dispute
Zwift has come down hard on riders guilty of digital doping. The virtual riding platform, which has seen a surge in popularity during 2020, is attempting to enact protocols that discourage data manipulation for gain.
Zwift’s latest communication on the matter of digital cheating concerns British triathlete Lizi Duncombe. After requesting an explanation about certain power file reference abnormalities in her submitted data for a race in September, Zwift made a decision to sanction Duncombe from competing on its platform, for six months.
With digital racing now becoming a meaningful competitive outlet, with prize money, the possibility of file manipulation was perhaps inevitable. The first UCI eSports World Championships is scheduled for December and Zwift is signalling that it will have a zero-tolerance policy.
The Duncombe investigation was triggered by a fourth-place she received for a Zwift Racing League Women’s Qualifier event, on 17 September. Zwift requires reference files from riders, and, upon closer interrogation of the data, a series of inconsistencies were revealed.
No power meter reading
Certain eSports race organisers stipulate that power data from a rider’s smart turbo trainer needs to be validated by a secondary power source, ie a power meter. In Duncombe’s case, the dual-recording was supplied by a power meter connected to a Garmin Edge 820 cycling computer.
The dual-reference file sent to ZADA (Zwift Accuracy and Data Analysis) by Duncombe, contained a .FIT file tagged with the ‘1250’ ID, instead of ‘562’, which provided evidence that Duncombe was not using a power meter as her reference data source.
There was a significant timing discrepancy with her support data file, too. It carried a device timestamp of ‘6th Jan 2015 14:08’, which is years ahead of her Zwift Racing League Women’s Qualifier event two months ago.
Duncombe also failed to record her entire race with the secondary data source; it merely provided 90 seconds of data.
Although Zwift has admitted that these data reference sourcing issues could have been a case of ignorance or technical naivety from Duncombe, it has nevertheless decided to annul her result. She is allowed to use Zwift as a virtual training tool, but will be suspended from racing in any eSports event on the platform until 20 March 2021.
Today's best Black Friday deals
Today's cycling-related highlights from the Black Friday sales. For even more, view our guide to the best Black Friday bike deals where you'll find on all things cycling, including bikes, helmets, clothing and more.
Today's best deals: USA
- Competitive Cyclist: 66% off Assos S.J.Blitzfeder rain jacket
$189.00| $64.95
- Rei: Cannondale Topstone Ultegra RX 2
$3,300.00| $2,804.73 | 15% off
- Jenson USA: Giro Empire ACC shoes
$300.00| $104.99 | 65% off
- Chain Reaction Cycles: LifeLine 18-piece tool kit
$73.99| $49.99 | 32% off
- Velocio: Signature Softshell jacket with 40% off
$299.00| $179.00
- ProBikeKit: Continental GP5000 road tyre
$79.49| $47.99 | 39% off
- Wiggle: Fizik R4B Road Shoes
$200.00| $114.00 | 43% off
Today's best deals: UK
- Wiggle: Garmin Edge 1030 cycling computer with 40% off
£499.99| £299.99
- ProBikeKit: 300-lumen rear Lezyne light for under £35.00
- Tredz: Blackburn Mag 5 turbo trainer | was £139.99, now £125.99 | 10% off
- Chain Reaction Cycles: Endura MTR Shell Jacket
£139.99| £76.99 | 45% off
- CycleStore: Over 60% off Specialized, Endura, Pearl Izumi and more
- Rutland Cycling: 36% off Moon Storm & Nebula lightset
£109.99| £69.99
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.