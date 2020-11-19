Zwift bans elite triathlete for digital data issue

Zwift has come down hard on riders guilty of digital doping. The virtual riding platform, which has seen a surge in popularity during 2020, is attempting to enact protocols that discourage data manipulation for gain.

Zwift’s latest communication on the matter of digital cheating concerns British triathlete Lizi Duncombe. After requesting an explanation about certain power file reference abnormalities in her submitted data for a race in September, Zwift made a decision to sanction Duncombe from competing on its platform, for six months.

With digital racing now becoming a meaningful competitive outlet, with prize money, the possibility of file manipulation was perhaps inevitable. The first UCI eSports World Championships is scheduled for December and Zwift is signalling that it will have a zero-tolerance policy.

The Duncombe investigation was triggered by a fourth-place she received for a Zwift Racing League Women’s Qualifier event, on 17 September. Zwift requires reference files from riders, and, upon closer interrogation of the data, a series of inconsistencies were revealed.

No power meter reading

Certain eSports race organisers stipulate that power data from a rider’s smart turbo trainer needs to be validated by a secondary power source, ie a power meter. In Duncombe’s case, the dual-recording was supplied by a power meter connected to a Garmin Edge 820 cycling computer.

The dual-reference file sent to ZADA (Zwift Accuracy and Data Analysis) by Duncombe, contained a .FIT file tagged with the ‘1250’ ID, instead of ‘562’, which provided evidence that Duncombe was not using a power meter as her reference data source.

There was a significant timing discrepancy with her support data file, too. It carried a device timestamp of ‘6th Jan 2015 14:08’, which is years ahead of her Zwift Racing League Women’s Qualifier event two months ago.

Duncombe also failed to record her entire race with the secondary data source; it merely provided 90 seconds of data.

Although Zwift has admitted that these data reference sourcing issues could have been a case of ignorance or technical naivety from Duncombe, it has nevertheless decided to annul her result. She is allowed to use Zwift as a virtual training tool, but will be suspended from racing in any eSports event on the platform until 20 March 2021.

Today's best Black Friday deals

Today's cycling-related highlights from the Black Friday sales. For even more, view our guide to the best Black Friday bike deals where you'll find on all things cycling, including bikes, helmets, clothing and more.

Today's best deals: USA

Today's best deals: UK